New Jersey Legislature Approves Bill Requiring Large Shuls To Plan For Mass Shootings
The New Jersey Assembly passed a bill which would require houses of worship, and other public venues, to create a plan to deal with potential mass shootings, and to share those plans with local police departments. The bill, which was sponsored in the Assembly by Gary Schaer (D-Passaic), passed unanimously...
New Jersey AG Hosts Jewish Leaders, Law Enforcement Agencies, to Ensure Safety over Yomim Tovim
History was made in the days leading up to Rosh Hashanah, when New Jersey’s Attorney General Matt Platkin hosted a first-of-its-kind High Holiday briefing for law enforcement agencies at the offices of the New Jersey AG in Trenton. This comes on the heels of AG Platkin’s official confirmation by...
N.J. schools must notify parents when they lock kids in padded ‘quiet rooms,’ proposed law says
New Jersey schools would be required to immediately notify parents if a student is locked inside a padded isolation closet under a proposed law designed to force educators to be more transparent about the controversial technique often used on disabled students. The proposed legislation follows an NJ Advance Media investigation,...
Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Now Available For New Jersey Residents Looking to Offset Cost of Winter Heating Bills
The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is now open for New Jersey residents for the 2022-2023 heating season. The program helps low- and moderate-income households with their heating bills and provides emergency heating system services and emergency fuel assistance. As a result of increases in federal income limits,...
New Jersey Scraps Homestead Rebate, Implements ANCHOR Program
New Jersey has scrapped its Homestead Rebate, replacing the tax break with the new ANCHOR program. The acronym, which stands for Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters, has different requirements than the Homestead Rebate, meaning more Garden State residents are eligible to take advantage.
N.J. weed rules on workers suspected of being high on the job will be hazy for a while, lawyers say
Recent guidelines from the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission to determine what to do with workers suspected of being high on marijuana are “a starting point” and not regulations set in stone yet. That’s the message Christopher Riggs, Chief Counsel for the CRC is giving business leaders.
FBI Releases Uniform Crime Report: Despite Statistics, Lakewood Township is Trending Down | Ron Benvenisti
The FBI’s UCS Crime Data Explorer (CDE) aims to provide transparency, create easier access, and expand awareness of criminal, and noncriminal, law enforcement data sharing; improve accountability for law enforcement; and provide a foundation to help shape public policy with the result of a safer nation. On October 5,...
New Jersey Cities Named The Snobbiest In Our State
We all feel it when someone is sizing us up. They scan you with their eyes to decide what they think of you, making snap judgments that will compartmentalize your social status based on superficial data like your clothes, outfit, or the car you drive. It doesn’t only happen in L.A, it happens right here in Jersey too. We did a survey to find out the snobbiest towns in New Jersey, did your town make the list?
Thousands of E-ZPass users accidentally overcharged at NJ toll plaza
The toll plaza on the Garden State Parkway in Atlantic County processed cars as trucks and charged them a higher rate after a cable tie on the gantry snapped at the Great Egg Harbor toll plaza in Somers Point.
Popular Peruvian eatery continues N.J. expansion
The Lomo Truck, a food truck fleet, recently opened two new locations. Spots in Garfield at 517 River Dr. and Jersey City at 501 Central Ave. opened in early September. A grand opening ceremony for the Garfield spot will take place Oct. 14. Jersey City’s location held its grand opening last month.
This New Jersey Beach Town Gets Ranked as One of the Best in the United States of America
We often hear about the best beach towns to visit during the summer and ones to vacation at, but what about living in these beach towns year-round? What are the best beach towns in America to live in?. According to Stacker, one New Jersey beach town made their list of...
$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Winner Sold At New Jersey QuickChek
The New Jersey Lottery has made another millionaire. A winning Mega Millions ticket from the Tuesday, Oct. 4 Mega Millions drawing was sold in Union County. That second-tier prizewinning ticket is good for $1 million. That ticket was purchased at Quick Chek #45, 1509 Morris Ave. in Union. It matched...
Feds: 65 Fugitives From Southern NJ Arrested, Including 33 Suspected Gang Members
Federal authorities have announced that "Operation Rodeo," a "high-impact fugitive apprehension initiative focusing on some of the most violent offenders throughout the southern counties of New Jersey," resulted in 65 people being taken off of the streets. Of those 65, the U.S. Marshals Service says 33 are suspected to be...
Lead detected in water from 22 Delaware schools
"It looks like it's going to be a pretty significant job in terms of fixing this issue," said Superintendent of Colonial School District Jeffrey Menzer.
This Food Store Just Lowered Their Prices In New Jersey To Help Fight Inflation
Something has to give. Especially in New Jersey. We are exhausted and we are overcharged at every turn. COVID has sent prices soaring and everything from supply chain issues to downsizing has our economy spinning out of control. Guess what? I have some refreshing news because your food shopping bill is getting reduced.
New Jersey officials warn against treestands in or near ash trees
NEW JERSEY – NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife officials caution hunters to avoid placing treestands in or near ash trees. Ash trees can be damaged by the Emerald Ash Borer beetle, and damage is not always visible even though the tree’s structural integrity may be compromised, officials said.
This New Jersey Casino Hotel Is Ranked No. 2 In The U.S.
New Jerseyans don’t have to go too far for a weekend getaway. According to 10Best, spearheaded by the USA TODAY Network, New Jersey has occupied the No. 2 and No. 3 spot for the best casino hotels in the U.S. 10Best came to this conclusion by using user votes...
Pennsylvania trucking companies file for bankruptcy
Two Pennsylvania-based trucking companies, which contract with the U.S. Postal Service to haul mail, have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. McClellan Trucking Inc. filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, five days after the company’s parent company, Duran Transfer Inc., filed for bankruptcy protection on Sept. 23. The petitions state both companies are based at the same address in Waterford, Pennsylvania.
Gas station shooter sentenced to probation
WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man was sentenced for his role in a shooting at a gasoline service station in Hanover Township more than t
This Bucks County Middle School Just Announced Their New Assistant Principal
The new assistant principal has a long history in the local education circuit. A local middle school just recently announced the most recent addition to their staff: a brand new assistant principal. Robert K. Shafer Middle School, part of the Bensalem Township School District, recneryly named Joseph Crane as their...
