Income Tax

thelakewoodscoop.com

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Now Available For New Jersey Residents Looking to Offset Cost of Winter Heating Bills

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is now open for New Jersey residents for the 2022-2023 heating season. The program helps low- and moderate-income households with their heating bills and provides emergency heating system services and emergency fuel assistance. As a result of increases in federal income limits,...
TaxBuzz

New Jersey Scraps Homestead Rebate, Implements ANCHOR Program

New Jersey has scrapped its Homestead Rebate, replacing the tax break with the new ANCHOR program. The acronym, which stands for Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters, has different requirements than the Homestead Rebate, meaning more Garden State residents are eligible to take advantage.
Cat Country 107.3

New Jersey Cities Named The Snobbiest In Our State

We all feel it when someone is sizing us up. They scan you with their eyes to decide what they think of you, making snap judgments that will compartmentalize your social status based on superficial data like your clothes, outfit, or the car you drive. It doesn’t only happen in L.A, it happens right here in Jersey too. We did a survey to find out the snobbiest towns in New Jersey, did your town make the list?
NJ.com

Popular Peruvian eatery continues N.J. expansion

The Lomo Truck, a food truck fleet, recently opened two new locations. Spots in Garfield at 517 River Dr. and Jersey City at 501 Central Ave. opened in early September. A grand opening ceremony for the Garfield spot will take place Oct. 14. Jersey City’s location held its grand opening last month.
NewsBreak
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

This New Jersey Casino Hotel Is Ranked No. 2 In The U.S.

New Jerseyans don’t have to go too far for a weekend getaway. According to 10Best, spearheaded by the USA TODAY Network, New Jersey has occupied the No. 2 and No. 3 spot for the best casino hotels in the U.S. 10Best came to this conclusion by using user votes...
freightwaves.com

Pennsylvania trucking companies file for bankruptcy

Two Pennsylvania-based trucking companies, which contract with the U.S. Postal Service to haul mail, have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. McClellan Trucking Inc. filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, five days after the company’s parent company, Duran Transfer Inc., filed for bankruptcy protection on Sept. 23. The petitions state both companies are based at the same address in Waterford, Pennsylvania.
