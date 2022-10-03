ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Proposed budget for 2023 includes dozens of new first responder positions in Colorado Springs

By Dan Beedie
 3 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In Mayor John Suthers' proposed 2023 budget, plans are in place for the city of Colorado Springs to pay and fill dozens of new first responder positions by the end of next year.

On Monday, the mayor’s staff handed over a $420 million proposed general fund budget for 2023 to Colorado Springs City Council.

Due to a projected increase in sales tax revenue, city staff says 2023’s budget rose by 5.9% from 2022’s budget.

$926,000 is slated to go towards 15 new sworn police positions and subsequent police vehicles. According to the Mayor’s office, they hope to have all 15 positions filled by the end of 2023.

Currently, the City of Colorado Springs has yet to fill approximately 70 budgeted positions within its police department.

The mayor’s Chief of Staff Jeff Greene said Monday that Suthers has a continued focus and emphasis on public safety.

“(Mayor Suthers) number one goal is to address the attrition of the department to fill those positions,” Greene said. “But at the same time, there is a need. As the city is expanding, as we're increasing the density of the city, the additional officers will have to be retained.”

An additional $1.63 million will be used to hire 32 new fire positions for 2 new fire stations that are set to become operational in early 2024. The two fire stations will open in the northeast and southeast portions of the city.

“Looking at the entire city where do we have overlap fire stations and at the same time recognizing that we may have areas that are not currently being covered by the city, these two fire stations are very strategic as it relates to fire operations and how we manage response times,” Greene said.

The city council will have two weeks to review the proposed 2023 budget until a work session on Oct 17. If everything goes according to schedule, the budget could be approved by Dec 13.

