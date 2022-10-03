ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Migrant expenses top $4 million in El Paso

By Julian Resendiz
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nLTBz_0iKbPFCG00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Migrant-related expenses by the City of El Paso are in excess of $4 million as of last Friday, city officials confirmed. Expenses include charter buses, hotel rooms, meals ready to eat and snacks for the migrants as they are bused to destinations outside El Paso.

The city got involved in migrant transportation/hospitality due to the U.S. Border Patrol dropping off paroled asylum-seekers in Downtown streets because of overcrowding at its processing facilities and nonprofit shelters being full. Some migrants found themselves sleeping in tents on the sidewalks near the Greyhound Bus Station Downtown.

The Border Patrol was apprehending an average of 1,560 migrants per day in between ports of entry as of last week. That’s a surge in monthly unauthorized migration likely to have surpassed the 38,630 volume reported in June of 2019.

City Council members last Tuesday expressed concerns about the Biden administration fully reimbursing the city for those expenses. Mayor Oscar Leeser said at the last council meeting the city could be reimbursed and has been allocated a $2 million advance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to cover ongoing migrant expenses.

As of Friday evening, the city had not received those $2 million, which were still in the federal government’s “processing portal,” the city said in an email to Border Report.

The city last month approved a $2 million charter bus contract, which had to be supplemented last Tuesday with an additional $4 million on-call contract due to busing demand.

Many of those being released by the Border Patrol are Venezuelan nationals without sponsors in the United States which the Biden administration is neither returning to Mexico nor to Venezuela.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

The city’s Office of Emergency Management is also operating a migrant processing/welcome center in Northeast El Paso, and the County of El Paso expects to open one soon, this one for migrants who do have sponsors.

The email said the city will submit all migrant costs for reimbursement, but city staff has been advised “that there is always a possibility that we won’t get 100 percent reimbursement.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
WGN Radio

Top Pritzker-Bailey debate moments everyone will be talking about

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Governor JB Pritzker and Republican competitor Senator Darren Bailey faced off Thursday night in the first of two Nexstar debates. Here are the moments from that first debate between Pritzker and Bailey that we think everyone will be talking about. “Can I have a chance on that one?” “No.” In a back-and-forth style […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Harris to make rare late-night appearance with Seth Meyers

Vice President Kamala Harris is making her late-night network TV debut with an appearance on NBC’s “Late Night.” Harris will sit down with host Seth Meyers on Monday’s show, the network said Thursday. The interview is a rare late-night appearance for Harris. Since taking office, she’s only appeared on one other late-night show, Comedy Central’s […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#U S Border Patrol#The U S Border Patrol#City Council#Border Report
WGN Radio

Ukraine-Russia War update: Ukraine’s children’s hospitals overcrowded

Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including how Ukrainians created hospital trains and Joseph’s first visit to Lviv. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout […]
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
Place
Mexico City
WGN Radio

Ohio pastor facing multiple Jan. 6 charges

Federal authorities on Wednesday arrested an Ohio pastor and charged him with felony and misdemeanor charges after he allegedly entered the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, rioting. William Dunfee, 57, of Frazeysburg, is charged with obstructing an official proceeding and interfering with a law enforcement officer, according to a release from the Department of […]
FRAZEYSBURG, OH
WGN Radio

Court agrees to fast-track DOJ’s appeal in Trump special master case

A federal appeals court on Wednesday agreed to fast-track an appeal by the Department of Justice (DOJ) over the appointment of a special master to review thousands of pages of government records seized this summer from former President Trump’s Florida home.  The one-page order by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit sets […]
FLORIDA STATE
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy