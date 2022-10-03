The Victory Lap: Episode 2 with Special Guest Riley Bertram

Tonight we release the second edition of The Victory Lap.

Chad Fairey and Tyler Corbitt both signed NIL deal(s) with The Clemson Insider and Dear Old Clemson to do a weekly show.

In this episode, Fairey and Corbitt are joined by Michigan transfer Riley Bertram. Learn about coach Bakich from someone that knows him well and didn’t have to think long about joining him at Clemson. Also learn about the differences he sees at Clemson.

