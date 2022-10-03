ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

The Victory Lap: Episode 2 with Special Guest Riley Bertram

By Robert MacRae
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

Tonight we release the second edition of The Victory Lap.

Chad Fairey and Tyler Corbitt both signed NIL deal(s) with The Clemson Insider and Dear Old Clemson to do a weekly show.

In this episode, Fairey and Corbitt are joined by Michigan transfer Riley Bertram.  Learn about coach Bakich from someone that knows him well and didn’t have to think long about joining him at Clemson.  Also learn about the differences he sees at Clemson.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson's Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

The latest on Bresee's status

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on Tuesday gave the latest on the status of Bryan Bresee after the star defensive tackle missed last week's game with a non-football medical issue. Swinney said Bresee is back (...)
The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

