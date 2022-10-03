ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Flashback: Johnny Cash’s “God’s Gonna Cut You Down” Music Video Featured Kanye West, Kid Rock, Johnny Depp And Many More

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cwmbY_0iKbP6Ky00

As we know, Johnny Cash was not only known for his legendary songwriting, but his ability to take songs previously recorded by other artists, put his own twist to it, and turn these covers into hit making machines.

We saw it with “Hurt,” which was originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, and hell, the majority of his American album series songs were covers.

Speaking of his iconic American album series, there’s one specific cover on one of the projects that always stuck out to me, and it’s “God’s Gonna Cut You Down,” off of his American V: A Hundred Highways, which was released in 2006, three years after Cash’s death.

The song is an iconic American folk song that’s been passed down generation to generation, first recorded by the Heavenly Gospel Singers back in 1937.

The badass boot stomper about meeting your maker one day was one of the last songs ever recorded by Cash, and you can pretty much feel the pain and grit in the man’s performance, knowing that his time on Earth is coming to an end.

With that being said, I have somehow gone the past 16-years without watching the music video, which I had no idea featured so many stars within both the music industry, and acting.

Directed by Tony Kaye, the music video, which was filmed in Joshua Tree, California and released in 2006, features David Allan Coe, Travis Barker, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Depp, the Dixie Chicks, Whoopi Goldberg, Woody Harrelson, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Kid Rock, Chris Rock, Justin Timberlake, Owen Wilson, and a number of others.

Talk about a video that proves The Man in Black had a massive impact on the entertainment industry.

It’s one hell of a MLB walkup song too…

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Calls Out 50 Cent Over Kim Kardashian Diarrhea Post

Kanye West and 50 Cent have always had a contensious relationship and it looks like things could be heating up once more for the pair. For the past week or so, Ye has been busy on Instagram posting his thoughts on numerous different topics, from taking shots at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s family, Pete Davidson and adidas Senior Vice President/General Manager Daniel Cherry III, to naming the “best song in the history of music” and expressing his desire to build a school on land owned by Young Thug.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Swizz Beatz & Diddy Targeted In Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” Controversy

Last month, Swizz and Diddy jumped into action on behalf of Ye during his Adidas drama, but people are questioning where they stand now. Exactly as he planned, Kanye West is the talk of the industry. The attention-seeking Rap icon has ruffled feathers this week after he featured “White Lives Matter” designs in his YZYSZN9 show, but it was his anti-Black Lives Matter double down that also caused a ruckus. Now, we find that it isn’t just Ye that is receiving backlash for the display as his friends Sean “Diddy” Combs and Swizz Beatz have been targeted.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
epicstream.com

Kim Kardashian Thinks Pete Davidson’s Emmys Outfit Was His Way of Sending Kanye West a Subtle Message? The Kardashians Star Allegedly Wants Ex-boyfriend to Take the High Road, Avoid Drama

Pete Davidson recently graced the Emmys, and several fans noticed that his outfit resembled Kanye West's style. Following the awards show, there were whispers that even the comedian's ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian saw the similarities. Kim Kardashian Wants Pete Davidson To Take The High Road Amid Kanye West Feud. click to...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jay Z
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Kanye
Person
Woody Harrelson
Person
Sheryl Crow
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Kid Rock
Person
Johnny Cash
Outsider.com

Alan Jackson’s Emotional Concert in Dallas Leaves Fans in Tears

After almost four decades of unforgettable shows and great country music, Alan Jackson is pumping the breaks. He’s not getting out of the business, but he is slowing down. Last year, Jackson revealed his decade-long battle with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease which impairs his mobility. In the very early stages of the disease, he was able to go about life as normal. Now, though, Jackson has some problems with his balance. As a result, he has to drastically scale back his future touring plans. Right now, he’s less than a month away from finishing his Last Call: One More for the Road tour. It will be his final nationwide stadium tour.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Music Video#Music Industry#American#The Dixie Chicks
TVOvermind

Reba McEntire Speaks Out About Stepson’s Divorce from Kelly Clarkson

In other Kelly Clarkson news, it seems that her divorce drama only becomes more dramatic by the day. The original American Idol thought she found her forever love with Brandon Blackstock, but it turns out she only found a little love. Despite welcoming two beautiful children together, their marriage could not withstand its issues. Clarkson began dating Brandon Blackstock in 2012. His father is Narvel Blackstock. The elder Blackstock was once married to country music legend Reba McEntire. He was also Clarkson’s manager when she began dating his son. When they married in 2013, Brandon Blackstock became Clarkson’s husband and manager. Reba McEntire became her mother-in-law (McEntire and Blackstock were married from 1989 until their divorce in 2015). What’s the Kelly Clarkson news regarding her divorce now?
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Parade

Linda Ronstadt on the Disease that Stole Her Voice, Her Mexican Heritage and Her Favorite Songs

Almost a decade ago, Linda Ronstadt was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. In 2019, her condition was rediagnosed as progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative, Parkinson’s-like disease for which there is no known cure. It robbed her of her distinctive soprano singing voice, ending a career that had made her one of the most popular and accomplished vocalists of her generation. A recipient of 11 Grammy Awards, plus the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, she’s also in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the recipient of a Kennedy Center Honor.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

206K+
Followers
12K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy