ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Steve Lacy’s ‘Bad Habit’ Earns Singer First No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

By Thania Garcia
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P8Yfk_0iKbP1vL00

After spending four weeks at No. 2, Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” earns the 24-year-old his first Hot 100 No. 1, knocking out Harry Styles and “As It Was” from their extensive 15-week stay at the summit.

“Bad Habit” comes from Lacy’s sophomore album “Gemini Rights,” his first top 10 album on the Billboard 200 . “Static” from the same set currently holds a No. 78 peak, while his 2017 track “Dark Red,” also rises 95-79 in its second week on the chart. “Bad Habit” raked in 20.4 million streams and 40.3 million radio airplay audience impressions, according to Billboard .

In an Instagram caption celebrating the occasion, Stacy wrote: “July 11th was my first entry at 100 and today oct 3rd my first entry at #1. Wow oh wow. I feel heavy gratitude all over my body. U know how the story goessss and how it’s goin. Iphone boy to superstar.”

Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ “Unholy” enters the singles chart at No. 3, with 23.2 million streams and 2.8 million in airplay audience. GloRilla and Cardi B‘s “Tomorrow 2” also debuts on the chart at a No. 9 position. With both of these releases, Petras and GloRilla earn their first Hot 100 top 10s.

Post Malone’s “I Like You (A Happier Song),” featuring Doja Cat, sits at No. 4, down one notch from its No. 3 high; Nicky Youre and Dazy’s “Sunroof” drops to No. 5; Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” is at No. 6; OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried” is at No. 7 and Morgan Wallen’s “You Proof” returns to No. 8.

As for the albums chart, Bad Bunny ’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” returns to the top for a 12th nonconsecutive week, going head to head with Drake’s “Views” as the longest-charting No. 1 album of the past decade (“Views” held 13 nonconsecutive weeks at the summit in 2016).

The 23-track set is back at No. 1 with the equivalent of 87,000 album units earned in the U.S. (down 6% from last week), as reported by Billboard . Meanwhile, 5 Seconds of Summer ’s “5SOS5” debuts at No. 2, earning the members their sixth top 10-charting album with 48,000 equivalent album units earned. Out of those six, the band’s first three records all charted at No. 1 and the remainder landed at No. 2.

Another top 10 debut, or re-debut, on the chart this week: Alice in Chains’ “Dirt,” which re-enters the chart at No. 9, beating out its former No. 8 peak, following its 30th-anniversary reissue. The remastered set, originally released in 1992, earned 26,000 equivalent album units — notably fueled by sales of its double vinyl format.

The rest of the Billboard 200’s top 10 includes Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album,” which rises one spot to No. 3 (46,000 album units); Blackpink’s “Born Pink” slipping from its historic No. 1 peak to No. 4 in its second week (40,000 units); Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House re-ascending 7-5 (36,000 units; rising 5%;) and Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” remaining at No. 6 (34,000 units; down by 5%). The Weeknd’s compilation album “The Highlights” falls 5-7 (28,000 units), Rod Wave’s “Beautiful Mind” climbs 9-8 (26,000 units; down by 8%) and finally, Zach Bryan’s “American Heartbreak” slips back in at No. 10 (25,000 units).

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Revered Rapper Freddie Gibbs: ‘It Goes Whitney Houston, Luther Vandross, Then Me’

Freddie Gibbs is “the Mack” of hip-hop — hunched over a grand piano, two ice cubes in his old fashioned, white dress shirt unbuttoned to his torso, Big Boss Rabbit chain glistening across his neck. Slightly off-tune on purpose, he croons classic soul songs, from the Jackson Five’s “One More Chance” to Stan Smith’s “Stay With Me” to TLC’s “Waterfalls,” but there’s one catch: he wrote them. At least, in his world, he did, and the lyrics are a little shadier. “Oooh, baby give me one more chance” transforms into “Oooh, baby give me one more gram,” as Gibbs gives...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Kevin Spacey Heads to Court on Thursday, in First of Four #MeToo Trials This Month

Kevin Spacey and Anthony Rapp are set to square off in a federal courtroom on Thursday, in the first of four #MeToo trials to get underway this month in New York and Los Angeles. The other three trials involve producer Harvey Weinstein, director Paul Haggis and actor Danny Masterson. The four cases — two civil, two criminal — each involve at least one sexual assault allegation against a once-powerful celebrity whose career was badly damaged, if not destroyed, in the court of public opinion. Coming five years after the #MeToo movement began, the trials will involve similar themes — power imbalances in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Nicki Minaj Teases Not One But Two ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Remixes

Nicki Minaj looks like she’s still riding the tidal wave behind her first solo No. 1 smash hit “Super Freaky Girl.”. The Queen’s rapper revealed on Tuesday (September 6) that she’s only just getting started as the Rick James-sampling anthem has at least one and a possible second remix (or “Queen Mix”) on the way.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Rod Wave
Person
Post Malone
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Sam Smith
Person
Kim Petras
Person
Drake
XXL Mag

Singer Jessie Reyez Talks Working With Eminem, Being Inspired by Kid Cudi and More

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Fall 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands soon. Canadian-born singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez, 31, has built herself into one of the most popular acts out there. Jessie picked up the guitar as a kid and by her early teenage years, the vocalist was writing her own songs. Her career took a turn in high school when she was accepted into The Remix Project, a music program where she would learn from Daniel Dailey, a member of the Canadian R&B group DVSN. Two years later, Jessie dropped her hit song, "Figures," and over the next couple of years, she put out two EPs, Kiddo and Being Human in Public, and her debut album, Before Love Came to Kill Us. Over time, her swirling melodies and relatable themes of heartbreak, personal growth and self-love have earned her millions of fans. Jessie recently wrapped up recording her sophomore album, Yessie, out now, and set some time aside to talk to XXL about her love for Tupac Shakur and Kid Cudi, adjusting to success and being starstruck by Eminem.
MUSIC
Vibe

It’s A War On Toxic R&B From dvsn, Jagged Edge, The Isley Brothers And Others This New Music Friday

We’re slowly moving away from the heightened conversations related to toxic R&B—thankfully. With some budding singers reminding fans that R&B remains in good hands, well-known legends are maintaining their status with experimental, new albums. From new ballads by ’90s heartthrobs, to dvsn trying to move away from the narrative on “If I Get Caught,” to acts of today like Kenyon Dixon and Tiffany Evans showing the kids how it’s done…here are our top new R&B picks. The Isley Brothers – Make Me Say It Again, Girl Though we’re still trying to figure out why Quavo, Takeoff, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, and Snoop...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Billboard Hot 100#Bad Habit
NME

Eminem and Snoop Dogg squashed their beef following Dr. Dre’s aneurysm: “This is stupid as hell”

Eminem has revealed that a feud he had with Snoop Dogg was hashed out following the hospitalisation of their mutual friend Dr. Dre. The revelation came during an appearance on Paul Pod – the SiriusXM show hosted by Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s longtime manager who has appeared on several skits on albums throughout the rapper’s discography. The beef reportedly stemmed from Snoop’s appearance on ‘Bitch Please II’, a track on Eminem’s 2000 album ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ that also featured Dr. Dre and Xzibit.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Earns 22 New RIAA Certifications On His 40th Birthday

Lil Wayne has rung in his 40th year of life with 22 new RIAA certifications. Tunechi celebrated his 40th birthday over the weekend with a massive party at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles, which featured several notable guest appearances from people like YG and Mack Maine, to Keith Sweat and Skip Bayless.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Loretta Lynn’s 15 Greatest Songs, From ‘Honky Tonk Girl’ to ‘The Pill’ to Her Jack White Collaboration

Forever defined by the ethos of “Coal Miner’s Daughter” — the No. 1 country hit of 1970 that lent its title to her bestselling autobiography and the 1980 film that gave Sissy Spacek an Oscar — Loretta Lynn’s voice and music could never be confined. Lynn could be sweetly naturalistic and dewy on a song such as 1965’s “Blue Kentucky Girl,” then turn around and be curt and forceful on politicized tracks such as 1966’s Vietnam-themed “Dear Uncle Sam” and 1975’s birth-control anthem “The Pill.” She saved some self-assured cockiness for any track she rollickingly recorded with the words “honky...
MUSIC
Variety

‘Rust’ Team Announces Settlement With Halyna Hutchins Estate, Will Resume Film Production in January

Nearly a year after she was shot and killed on the set of Alec Baldwin’s Western movie “Rust,” the estate of Halyna Hutchins has come to a settlement with the film production. Surprisingly, the film will also resume production in January. “We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of ‘Rust,’ including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed,” said Matthew Hutchins, husband of the late Halyna Hutchins, this morning. As part of the settlement, Hutchins will become an executive producer on the film,...
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Ty Dolla $ign Teams Up With Lil Durk On “My Friends”

Fresh off of his appearance on Kid Cudi’s new Netflix movie, Entergalactic, Ty Dolla $ign is back in the cut with new music. The California singer-songwriter shared his latest single, “My Friends” ft. Lil Durk this morning. The triumphant single boasts production from Mustard, alongside FNZ, Nic Nac, Tom Levesque, Waterboy, and Ty Dolla $ign, as well. Ty dives into a more hip-hop centric on this one, playing with different cadences with infectious melodies. Meanwhile, Durk sprinkles his own sauce on the horn-laden record where he details loyalty among his gang.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Dr. Dre on Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: “She Has the Opportunity to Really Blow Us Away”

Earlier this week, the NFL announced that it will partner with Apple Music as the sponsor for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. After rumors that Taylor Swift would be chosen as this year’s halftime performer began to circulate, Rihanna officially announced that she will be headlining the show. As part of the Super Bowl announcement, Dr. Dre sat down with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden to discuss Rihanna’s headlining performance.
NFL
Variety

Paramount Global Faces Late-Night Challenge With Trevor Noah and James Corden Set to Exit

Less than a year ago, Paramount Global found a new reason to cheer about the midnight hour. In December, the company did something few of its competitors could do: It struck a deal with Google to have three different late-night hosts weave a promotional message about the search-engine giant into their programs. On the night of December 15, Stephen Colbert, James Corden and Trevor Noah all nodded to Google during CBS’ “Late Show” and “Late Late Show” and Comedy Central’s “Daily Show.” The ad deal represented a vote of confidence in a sturdy portfolio of late-night programs that spanned broadcast and cable.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Sarah Brightman Talks Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, Las Vegas Mini-Residency and the Enduring Power of ‘Phantom’

Sarah Brightman’s 40-year singing career has brought her global acclaim. But, the British star says, what she’s best known for varies according to where she is in the world. “In China, they know me far more for my later recorded work and not necessarily for ‘Phantom of the Opera,’” she tells Variety. “I’ve worked with very famous artists in Japan. And, in the last two years, I’ve even become well-known in France, which has always been quite a difficult market to penetrate. It’s great – it’s like you’re a new person in each city you go to…” Brightman’s American persona will be...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Drake ‘Cooks’ Up Another No. 1 on Rhythmic Airplay Chart

Drake tacks another song to his record list of No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart as “Jimmy Cooks,” featuring 21 Savage, tops the list dated Oct. 8. The new champ advances from No. 2 after an 8% jump in plays in the week ending Oct. 2, according to Luminate, compared with the week prior.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

85K+
Followers
61K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy