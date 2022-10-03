ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Bear safety tips as sightings in Upstate continue to grow

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - You may see a bear in your backyard as sightings across the Upstate grow. Officials are giving tips on what to do if you see one. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), bears are able to learn how to live near humans but sightings will continue as more people move to the Upstate area officials call “bear country”.
ANIMALS
FOX Carolina

USDA rabies vaccine drop to treat wildlife in western NC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will begin dropping oral rabies vaccine (ORV) baits from airplanes in parts of western North Carolina and surrounding areas starting Thursday. The USDA said the ORV bait distribution program is part of management activities to prevent the westward movement...
HEALTH
FOX Carolina

Amazon hiring 1,000 employees in SC to help during holiday season

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Amazon announced plans to hire 1,000 employees in South Carolina to help in full-time, season, and part-time roles this holiday season. The company said a diverse range of roles from packing and picking to sorting and shipping are available to applicants from all backgrounds and experience levels. Employees can earn on average, more than $19 per hour based on position and location in the U.S.
BUSINESS
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 101 follow-up

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We returned to Highway 101 to follow up on the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s promised work. The highway runs through Greenville, Spartanburg, and Laurens Counties. However, the main issues were in Spartanburg County, in Woodruff. In May 2021, the SCDOT assured they’d...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
FOX Carolina

Alliance in SC to help teachers help students

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A partnership between Clemson, USC, and the Office of Special Education Services hopes to address a growing problem at schools across the state when it comes to students’ behavioral and emotional needs. Kailee Rose has always wanted to help kids. The Special Education teacher...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Tryon is making way for a weekend of movie-watching

SC committee on childcare regulations goes 3 years without meeting. Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride had strong words for whoever is behind a series of fake active shooter calls reported at schools in SC. SC Governor says fake school shooter calls may be coming from another country. Updated: 5 hours...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fall Foliage#Cool Colors#Fall Colors#Fox
FOX Carolina

SC committee on childcare regulations goes 3 years without meeting

The 8th Annual Tryon International Film Festival runs Oct. 7-9 Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride had strong words for whoever is behind a series of fake active shooter calls reported at schools in SC. SC Governor says fake school shooter calls may be coming from another country. Updated: 5 hours...
POLITICS
FOX Carolina

DHEC beginning to review care facility investigation process

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are continuing our investigation into a care facility in the Upstate and checking to see what action state officials have taken after promising changes. Our reporting revealed a history of issues at Oakridge Community Care, the Inman assisted living center that investigators say put...
INMAN, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
FOX Carolina

Governor says fake school shooting calls may be from another country

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - State and federal agents are investigating after fake calls about active shooters were reported at more than a dozen schools across South Carolina on Wednesday morning - and investigators believe they may be coming from someone in another country. The Greenville Police Department said a...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

'Stop immediately:' Governor reacts to fake active shooter calls across SC

The 8th Annual Tryon International Film Festival runs Oct. 7-9 SC committee on childcare regulations goes 3 years without meeting. 'Lowlife scum:' Anderson County sheriff reacts to school threat hoax. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride had strong words for whoever is behind a series of...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy