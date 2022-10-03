Read full article on original website
Bear safety tips as sightings in Upstate continue to grow
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - You may see a bear in your backyard as sightings across the Upstate grow. Officials are giving tips on what to do if you see one. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), bears are able to learn how to live near humans but sightings will continue as more people move to the Upstate area officials call “bear country”.
USDA rabies vaccine drop to treat wildlife in western NC
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will begin dropping oral rabies vaccine (ORV) baits from airplanes in parts of western North Carolina and surrounding areas starting Thursday. The USDA said the ORV bait distribution program is part of management activities to prevent the westward movement...
Amazon hiring 1,000 employees in SC to help during holiday season
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Amazon announced plans to hire 1,000 employees in South Carolina to help in full-time, season, and part-time roles this holiday season. The company said a diverse range of roles from packing and picking to sorting and shipping are available to applicants from all backgrounds and experience levels. Employees can earn on average, more than $19 per hour based on position and location in the U.S.
GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 101 follow-up
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We returned to Highway 101 to follow up on the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s promised work. The highway runs through Greenville, Spartanburg, and Laurens Counties. However, the main issues were in Spartanburg County, in Woodruff. In May 2021, the SCDOT assured they’d...
Upstate Urban League partners with writer/director for film on Black medical pioneer
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For 50 years the Urban League of the Upstate has empowered communities most at risk. The list includes health and wellness, education and work force development, but now it’s adding film making. Do you know the name Dr. Edward E. McClaren? He was a...
Alliance in SC to help teachers help students
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A partnership between Clemson, USC, and the Office of Special Education Services hopes to address a growing problem at schools across the state when it comes to students’ behavioral and emotional needs. Kailee Rose has always wanted to help kids. The Special Education teacher...
GA woman on her way to birthday party wins a million dollars in Upstate
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman from Georgia was on her way to a family member’s birthday party when she played the South Carolina Education Lottery in the Upstate and won $1 million. The woman FaceTimed her husband from the B.K. World at 3027 North Main Street in...
Tryon is making way for a weekend of movie-watching
SC committee on childcare regulations goes 3 years without meeting. Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride had strong words for whoever is behind a series of fake active shooter calls reported at schools in SC. SC Governor says fake school shooter calls may be coming from another country.
SC committee on childcare regulations goes 3 years without meeting
The 8th Annual Tryon International Film Festival runs Oct. 7-9 Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride had strong words for whoever is behind a series of fake active shooter calls reported at schools in SC. SC Governor says fake school shooter calls may be coming from another country.
DHEC beginning to review care facility investigation process
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are continuing our investigation into a care facility in the Upstate and checking to see what action state officials have taken after promising changes. Our reporting revealed a history of issues at Oakridge Community Care, the Inman assisted living center that investigators say put...
‘Lowlife scum:’ Anderson Co. sheriff has strong words for person behind school shooting hoax
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff has strong words for the “lowlife scum” behind a series of fake active shooter calls placed across South Carolina on Wednesday. Robert Anderson Middle School was one of the numerous schools across the state that was the victim of...
‘I almost had a heart attack’ Greenville Co. man wins big in lottery
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that a Greenville County man recently won $200,000 after playing the lottery for nearly a year. Officials said the man bought a Palmetto Cash 5 at the Sunoco Quick Mart along Laurens Road on August 23. “I almost...
Governor says fake school shooting calls may be from another country
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - State and federal agents are investigating after fake calls about active shooters were reported at more than a dozen schools across South Carolina on Wednesday morning - and investigators believe they may be coming from someone in another country. The Greenville Police Department said a...
'Stop immediately:' Governor reacts to fake active shooter calls across SC
'Stop immediately:' Governor reacts to fake active shooter calls across SC

The 8th Annual Tryon International Film Festival runs Oct. 7-9 SC committee on childcare regulations goes 3 years without meeting. 'Lowlife scum:' Anderson County sheriff reacts to school threat hoax.
