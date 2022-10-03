Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DPS counselor uses yoga to calm her studentsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Raleigh mayoral candidates make their case at forumThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
Durham leaders discuss controversial ShotSpotter technology at public meeting
DURHAM, N.C. — People in Durham got the chance Saturday learn more about a controversial, crime-fighting technology. Representatives with ShotSpotter and the Durham Police Department held a forum at the Lyon Park Community and Recreation Center at 1309 Halley St. to discuss how the technology will be used in the Bull City.
'So many memories:' Durham community pushes to save Wheels Fun Park
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham City Council is taking a closer look at the future of the Wheels Fun Park. The city purchased the property in 2020, planning to use it for an aquatic center – but members of the community have been pushing to save the indoor skating rink.
Durham Fire Department to hold ceremony to welcome new fire truck
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham Fire Department is getting a new fire truck. The department will welcome Fire Engine 1 during a 2 p.m. Sunday housing ceremony at 139 East Morgan St. The event is free to the public and the department will provide refreshments. In September, Engine 1...
Man stabbed multiple times outside of Glenwood Avenue club in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was hospitalized early Saturday after a stabbing at a club on Glenwood Avenue, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Police said two men were involved in an argument at the club on Glenwood Avenue near the West Johnson Street intersection. Outside of the club,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Something is clearly going on with this guy': Parent warns others after suspicious man seen in tactical gear at Raleigh park
RALEIGH, N.C. — Several parents have seen a strange van this week at Kiwanis Park at 2525 Noble Road in Raleigh with a man wearing tactical gear next to it. Pictures sent to WRAL News show the man standing near a van with locks welded to its doors and strange writing on the tailgate.
Woman dies from Durham shooting linked to gas station, car wash
DURHAM, N.C. — A woman died from a shooting in Durham on Friday night. The shooting involved two scenes about a mile-and-a-half apart. Police responded to one scene at a Valero gas station at the corner of Hardee Street and Cheek Road and found a woman who had been shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Flu season gets underway in North Carolina with flu cases rise in New York
New York State health leaders warned Thursday that flu is already widespread, and the worst is still ahead. However, how concerned should people in central North Carolina be?. Dr. David Wohl, an infectious disease expert at UNC Health said the central North Carolina could see a substantial increase. WakeMed Health...
Two injured in shooting in Durham neighborhood
DURHAM, N.C. — Two people were shot Thursday in a Durham neighborhood. The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. in the 1500 block of Pennock Road. Sky 5 flew over the scene, where investigators surrounded a home. According to the Durham County Sheriff's Office, the two victims were taken...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ava Gardner Festival in Smithfield pays homage to late actress' NC roots
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — The Ava Gardner Festival kicked off Friday to celebrate the late actress’ 100th birthday celebration. The three-day festival features new exhibits, video tributes and a concert to celebrate the many facets of Gardner’s life. On Friday night, there was a big band musical tribute...
Dad and daughter catch 'all the great memories' covering Eastern Alamance High School football
MEBANE, N.C. — Bailey Pennington Allison closes her laptop after work. It’s 5 p.m. on a Friday, but her second job has just begun. By the time her father, Alan Pennington, picks her up, she’s got her video camera ready. They pile into his gray Honda, debating what food to pick up on the way – Cook Out or Wendy’s?
Johnston Co. School Board votes to censure Ronald Johnson again as months-long controversy continues
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — Thursday night, the Johnston County School Board took yet another step to punish one of its own. The board voted 6-1 to censure board member Ronald Johnson. A copy of that censure, and a report on Johnson's conduct, will also be sent to the District Attorney's office. Johnson was the only 'no' vote.
Black entrepreneurs pitch startups to investors at Google for Startups Black Founders Exchange event
Friday marked the seventh annual Google for Startups Black Founders Exchange event at American Underground in Durham. Nationwide, Black entrepreneurs typically receive disproportionately less funding for startups. With a microphone, PowerPoint presentations, and big ideas, Black entrepreneurs presented their startup companies to a room of investors. With businesses focused on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dog found safe after escaping home during Holly Springs house fire
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — Update. A family found their lost dog Stella safe after firefighters battled a residential fire on Friday in a Holly Springs neighborhood. Stella had run out of the home while the family was escaping. "There was a whole crew in my parents' neighborhood searching for...
Trouble in paradise: Family unhappy after dog has bite marks, scratches from stay at Cary boarding service
CARY, N.C. — A Cary kennel has been fined over how they cared for an injured dog. A state investigator believes how employees treated the dog for their injury, actually made things worse. After losing her husband Darin to ALS last year, Nikki Thompson decided to bring home a...
Orange County man will use lottery winnings to pay for his wedding
Austin Dubisar of Rougemont was able to tell his future in-laws, "Don't worry about it" after winning $1 million on a $30 Millionaire Maker scratch-off ticket from the North Carolina Education Lottery. Dubisar, 42, bought the ticket at Mebane Food Mart on South 5th Street in Mebane. “I just kind...
Harnett sheriff: Woman who shot man breaking into her home did the right thing
DUNN, N.C. — Tarika McAllister shot an intruder inside her Harnett County home. We’ve been reading your messages. Many people fear coming face-to-face with with a home intruder. Experts say there are ways you can protect yourself - and in this case, the sheriff says McAllister did the...
2 men face murder charges after fatal shooting of 21-year-old woman in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday evening in the 1900 block of Cheek Road. 23-year-old Jaquez Reddick and 18-year-old Tracy Crawford have been arrested and charged with first degree murder. Shortly after 8:55 p.m police responded to one scene at a Valero...
Bicyclist hit by pickup truck in Zebulon
ZEBULON, N.C. — A bicyclist was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a pickup truck in Zebulon on Thursday night. The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Pearces Road. A white truck appeared to have front-end damage. The surrounding part of the road is closed as police...
Hurricanes place Martinook on waivers
Raleigh, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes had to make tough decisions to trim their roster down to 23 players before Wednesday's season opener, and that meant placing forward Jordan Martinook on waivers Friday. Martinook joined the Hurricanes in 2018 and has become a fan favorite. He has been an...
North Carolina leads Miami 24-17 at the end of 3rd quarter
ESN2 | 4th - 04:13. UNC - J.J. Jones 74-yard TD pass from Drake Maye (Brunette kick), 9:05 1st. Key plays: The Tar Heels began their first drive of the game backed up on their own goal line after a false start from the previous spot of the 5-yard line. Caleb Hood had a 5-yard run on 3rd & 1 to convert the first down. On 3rd & 3, Drake Maye hit J.J. Jones for the touchdown. (6 plays, 97-yards, 2:30)
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
71K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0