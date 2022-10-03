ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Woman dies from Durham shooting linked to gas station, car wash

DURHAM, N.C. — A woman died from a shooting in Durham on Friday night. The shooting involved two scenes about a mile-and-a-half apart. Police responded to one scene at a Valero gas station at the corner of Hardee Street and Cheek Road and found a woman who had been shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Two injured in shooting in Durham neighborhood

DURHAM, N.C. — Two people were shot Thursday in a Durham neighborhood. The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. in the 1500 block of Pennock Road. Sky 5 flew over the scene, where investigators surrounded a home. According to the Durham County Sheriff's Office, the two victims were taken...
Black entrepreneurs pitch startups to investors at Google for Startups Black Founders Exchange event

Friday marked the seventh annual Google for Startups Black Founders Exchange event at American Underground in Durham. Nationwide, Black entrepreneurs typically receive disproportionately less funding for startups. With a microphone, PowerPoint presentations, and big ideas, Black entrepreneurs presented their startup companies to a room of investors. With businesses focused on...
Bicyclist hit by pickup truck in Zebulon

ZEBULON, N.C. — A bicyclist was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a pickup truck in Zebulon on Thursday night. The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Pearces Road. A white truck appeared to have front-end damage. The surrounding part of the road is closed as police...
Hurricanes place Martinook on waivers

Raleigh, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes had to make tough decisions to trim their roster down to 23 players before Wednesday's season opener, and that meant placing forward Jordan Martinook on waivers Friday. Martinook joined the Hurricanes in 2018 and has become a fan favorite. He has been an...
North Carolina leads Miami 24-17 at the end of 3rd quarter

ESN2 | 4th - 04:13. UNC - J.J. Jones 74-yard TD pass from Drake Maye (Brunette kick), 9:05 1st. Key plays: The Tar Heels began their first drive of the game backed up on their own goal line after a false start from the previous spot of the 5-yard line. Caleb Hood had a 5-yard run on 3rd & 1 to convert the first down. On 3rd & 3, Drake Maye hit J.J. Jones for the touchdown. (6 plays, 97-yards, 2:30)
