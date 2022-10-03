ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Developing Lafayette

Graze Oil, New Olive Oil Tasting Bar Now Open In Lafayette At Graze Acadiana

Graze Acadiana, the well-known charcuterie boutique located at 113 Arnould Blvd, has officially launched Graze Oil, Acadiana’s first-ever Olive Oil Tasting Bar. Graze Oil, an olive oil tasting bar is a destination to sample ultra-premium olive oils and to learn about their varying flavor profiles and how to pair them with their signature balsamic vinegars, imported from Modena, Italy.
NOLA.com

Tabasco sauce in a pouch? McIlhenny expanding to offer famous hot sauce in a new form

The McIlhenny Company is adding equipment to its Avery Island facility to offer tabasco in a pouch. The company filed a document with the Louisiana Economic Development office last month that it began a $2.05 million construction project on a new pouch line that will be installed within its existing facility. Work should be complete by the end of the year and is expected to add three jobs.
theadvocate.com

Best Stop Cajun Market to open a new location in Broussard; see where

A Best Stop Cajun Market will open in Broussard, the popular store announced on Facebook Wednesday. The store will open at 1008 Smede Highway in a space in the Evangeline Plaza shopping center in what is believed to be a second franchised location for the popular Scott business. A location...
Calcasieu Parish News

Five Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations on Rockefeller Refuge, 204 Pounds Donated to Charity

Five Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations on Rockefeller Refuge, 204 Pounds Donated to Charity. Louisiana – On October 3, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that on September 27 and October 1, 2022, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational shrimping offenses on Rockefeller Refuge.
brproud.com

Greater Baton Rouge State Fair: What you need to know

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returns later this month! Here’s what you need to know before going. The GBR State Fair runs from Oct. 27 to Nov. 6. The fair opens at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
1037thegame.com

Teurlings Catholic, Opelousas High enter Top 10 in Class 4A Poll

Others receiving votes: Archbishop Rummel 16, West Monroe 14, Byrd 14, Scotlandville 12, East St. John 8, Southside 7, Carencro 1. Others receiving votes: West Feliciana 19, Northwood-Shreveport 9, Leesville 7, Plaquemine 4, Huntington 4, Belle Chasse 4, Cecilia 3, McDonogh 35 1. CLASS 3A. 1) Union Parish (8) 4-1.
theadvocate.com

Westgate, Teurlings meet in battle of unbeatens to open District 4-4A race

It's less than a year since Westgate defeated Warren Easton in the Class 4A final to claim the school’s first football state championship. But despite losing several talented players to graduation, the Tigers — as they’ve done year after year — have reloaded their roster with another crop of highly touted players.
The Current is a nonprofit, digital-first publication on a constant search for better ways to inform and inspire readers.

