gueydantoday.com
Ms Dot’s rice dressing: A Classic Cajun Dish for Erath High, the community
You’ve had it if you attended Erath High School between 1968 and 2000. If you bought anything from the deli at Champagne’s Supermarket in Erath between 2000 & 2017, you’ve had it. You may have grabbed a taste of it while you were at visitation for Erath High’s homecoming.
Developing Lafayette
Graze Oil, New Olive Oil Tasting Bar Now Open In Lafayette At Graze Acadiana
Graze Acadiana, the well-known charcuterie boutique located at 113 Arnould Blvd, has officially launched Graze Oil, Acadiana’s first-ever Olive Oil Tasting Bar. Graze Oil, an olive oil tasting bar is a destination to sample ultra-premium olive oils and to learn about their varying flavor profiles and how to pair them with their signature balsamic vinegars, imported from Modena, Italy.
Where’s the Best Place to Get Ice Cream With the Kids in Lafayette?
One great memory as a kid is when we'd go to a relative's home to visit and they'd break out the hand-cranked ice cream machine. That meant that, right after lunch, we'd be having a delicious frozen treat (and a sore arm!). So where do kids today make these great...
NOLA.com
Tabasco sauce in a pouch? McIlhenny expanding to offer famous hot sauce in a new form
The McIlhenny Company is adding equipment to its Avery Island facility to offer tabasco in a pouch. The company filed a document with the Louisiana Economic Development office last month that it began a $2.05 million construction project on a new pouch line that will be installed within its existing facility. Work should be complete by the end of the year and is expected to add three jobs.
Festivals Acadiens music line-up beginning Oct. 14
The popular Lafayette event, Festivals Acadiens, begins Oct. 14 with a full list of musical talent.
Grand Coteau Sweet Dough Pie Festival set
The festival is set for October 29, and is scheduled to take place from 9am to 3pm on the grounds of the Grand Coteau Town Park behind Town Hall, 231 Burleigh Lane.
Man Walks Through Henderson Swamp to Show How Dry The Basin Is [VIDEO]
It feels like it's been weeks since we've had a substantial amount of rainfall in south Louisiana and if you think you're yard is dry, wait until you see how dry it is in the swamp. John Bijeaux gave us permission to use his videos from the Henderson Swamp and...
theadvocate.com
Best Stop Cajun Market to open a new location in Broussard; see where
A Best Stop Cajun Market will open in Broussard, the popular store announced on Facebook Wednesday. The store will open at 1008 Smede Highway in a space in the Evangeline Plaza shopping center in what is believed to be a second franchised location for the popular Scott business. A location...
South Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations at Rockefeller
Five men with connections to South Louisiana were cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents according to the Department's website. The violations occurred at the Rockefeller Refuge between September 27th and October 1st of 2022. All of the men are facing citations for taking more shrimp than the legal limit allows.
gueydantoday.com
Abbeville officials will do their due diligence before making decision on receiving donation of rice mill
What the old rice mill in Abbeville could end up transforming into remains to be seen. However, officials with the city of Abbeville don’t want to see the facility torn down and scrapped for parts. On Tuesday, they took a step to potentially keep that from happening, as well...
brproud.com
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair: What you need to know
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returns later this month! Here’s what you need to know before going. The GBR State Fair runs from Oct. 27 to Nov. 6. The fair opens at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Eunice Junior High will be closed Oct. 4 and 5
Eunice Junior High will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 4 and 5.
Help needed locating runaway in St. Landry Parish
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office (SLPSO) is asking for help in locating a runaway. She was last seen on October 3, 2022 at 2:00 am.
Legendary Louisiana Basketball Coach Turns To Politics, Eyes Run For State Senate
The winningest college basketball coach in Louisiana history is adding a new field to his resume: Politics. Mike McConathy, longtime head basketball coach at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, is building a new kind of team now, focused on taking this one to Baton Rouge to represent Senate District 31.
1037thegame.com
Teurlings Catholic, Opelousas High enter Top 10 in Class 4A Poll
Others receiving votes: Archbishop Rummel 16, West Monroe 14, Byrd 14, Scotlandville 12, East St. John 8, Southside 7, Carencro 1. Others receiving votes: West Feliciana 19, Northwood-Shreveport 9, Leesville 7, Plaquemine 4, Huntington 4, Belle Chasse 4, Cecilia 3, McDonogh 35 1. CLASS 3A. 1) Union Parish (8) 4-1.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair will be in Gonzales: Here's what's going on
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair will be Oct. 27 through Nov. 6 in Gonzales. The fair will open at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at noon Saturday and Sunday at its new Ascension Parish location, the Lamar Dixon Expo Center, at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. It will close at 10 p.m. every night.
theadvocate.com
Westgate, Teurlings meet in battle of unbeatens to open District 4-4A race
It's less than a year since Westgate defeated Warren Easton in the Class 4A final to claim the school’s first football state championship. But despite losing several talented players to graduation, the Tigers — as they’ve done year after year — have reloaded their roster with another crop of highly touted players.
Woman poses as nurse to steal wallet from secured area at Louisiana hospital
woman posing as a nurse allegedly stole a wallet from a secured area at a local hospital
The Waters at Settlers Trace, A New 348-Unit Apartment Community Coming Soon Behind Whole Foods In Lafayette
A new 348-unit luxury apartment home community, called The Waters at Settlers Trace, has just broken ground behind Whole Foods in the 500 Block of Settlers Trace Blvd directly across from Super Target. The Waters at Settlers Trace will feature apartment homes ranging from one, two, and three bedroom options...
