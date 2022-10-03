Read full article on original website
College Football World Reacts To Brutal Texas A&M Injury News
Texas A&M might be without its starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2022 season. According to Ian Fitzsimmons, starting quarterback Max Johnson has a broken bone in his throwing hand. He's out indefinitely and he could be lost for the season. "I am told Texas A&M QB, Max Johnson...
Texas A&M Players Compare Bryant-Denny Stadium, Kyle Field
Texas A&M players Antonio Johnson and Max Wright addressed the media on Monday to preview the upcoming matchup against Alabama. One topic that came up during the press conference dealt with the atmospheres of Bryant-Denny Stadium and Kyle Field. Both players were asked how playing in Kyle Field would prepare...
wtaw.com
Report: Texas A&M’s Johnson Has Broken Thumb, Could be out for Season
ESPN Radio host Ian Fitzsimmons tweeted Thursday that Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson has a broken thumb on his throwing hand and could miss the rest of the season. Johnson injured the hand during the Aggies 42-24 loss to Mississippi State on October 1st. Sophomore Haynes King, who began the...
Betting Lines Have Been Released for the Alabama Texas A&M Game
According to Draft Kings Nation, Alabama is opening up as a 24-point favorite over Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies. The game in Tuscaloosa is getting hyped up to the moon because of the beef between Nick Saban and Fisher. During the offseason, Saban called out Texas A&M for paying all of their players to come and ruin college football recruiting. Fisher then responded and fired back at Saban.
wtaw.com
Aggie Men’s, Women’s Golf Wraps up Play at Blessings Collegiate Invitational
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 9 Texas A&M men’s golf team and junior Daniel Rodrigues finished off record-setting victories at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Wednesday at the University of Arkansas’ Blessings Golf Club. The Aggies overpowered the field with a 20-stroke margin of victory, which was...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rece Davis gives his thoughts on Texas A&M-Alabama and Jimbo Fisher
Rece Davis joined Paul Finebaum on Tuesday to discuss to upcoming gemr beteenn Texas A&M and Alabama. “It’s really a fascinating thing,” Davis said. “This is last gasp desparation moment for Texas A&M”.”. Davis goes on to speak about the world of wars between head coaches...
wtaw.com
Texas A&M Men’s and Women’s Golf in Day 2 Action at Blessings Collegiate Invitational
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 9 Texas A&M men’s golf team vaulted to the top of the leaderboard with a record-setting round at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Tuesday at the University of Arkansas’ Blessings Golf Club. With all four scorers at par or better, the Aggies...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum explains why it hasn't worked for Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M
Paul Finebaum was on ESPN Radio this morning with Keyshawn Johnson and Max Kellerman. Very quickly the conversation turned to Jimbo Fisher and his struggles this season at Texas A&M. If there were any questions about Fisher being on the “hot seat”, Finebaum quickly squashed them. “This is...
KBTX.com
Chicken Oil Co. announces it will reopen in 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Chicken Oil Co. announced Thursday they will reopen in 2023 after a devastating fire closed its doors. The restaurant closed back in April due to a fire that caused significant damage in the back of the building and smoke damage throughout the building. Investigators say the fire appeared to have started outside it an ashtray and was spurred on by wind in the area.
KBTX.com
College Station author celebrates publication of third novel
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Chaselyn Roderick is a freshman at Texas A&M University who is making a name for herself as a professional author. At just 18 years old the young author is already celebrating the publication of her third novel. Ever since she could remember Roderick has had...
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this charming two-bedroom, one-bathroom home. Enjoy time with your family or entertain your friends on the spacious deck while overlooking the large back yard. “This is a...
KBTX.com
Changes are coming to E William Joel Bryan Parkway in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation tells KBTX work will begin Tuesday on FM 158 (E William Joel Bryan Parkway) from Texas Avenue to Highway 6. “This project will improve safety and traffic flow by installing center medians on the west and east ends including roundabouts on each end of Sue Haswell Park,” said TxDOT spokesman Bobby Colwell. “In addition, sidewalks, shared use paths, and accessible routes installed along the corridor will create a safer and more pedestrian-friendly environment.”
KBTX.com
Frankie Bell, Jr. sentenced to life in prison without parole for double homicide
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Houston man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in connection with a double homicide in Bryan five years ago. The following is a press release from the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office:. Frankie Bell, Jr. was found guilty of Capital Murder...
wtaw.com
Bryan/College Station Chamber Of Commerce Announces Annual Banquet’s Featured Speaker And Two Award Recipients
November 14 is the Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce annual banquet. This year’s featured speaker is Texas A&M president Katherine Banks. Chamber president Glen Brewer announced two award recipients on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs. This year’s chamber citizen of the year is retired congressman Bill Flores. This year’s...
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Admits To Fourth DWI Conviction
A Bryan man is headed to prison after admitting to his fourth DWI conviction. 57 year old George Binford was sentenced to seven years for a blood alcohol level that was more than three times the legal limit at .257. Binford was arrested in August of 2020 after a Brazos...
KBTX.com
Find your new community at A&M United Methodist Church
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking for a new place to get your cup of joe in the morning, check out A&M United Methodist Church’s new space. Located behind the church is a spacious, colorful, welcoming sanctuary for the whole community to enjoy. Pastor Bryan Jody says...
wtaw.com
College Station Man Arrested For Throwing An Ax At A College Station Police Officer
The results have been released of an officer involved shooting in College Station that took place more than two weeks ago. According to CSPD social media, officers responded the morning of September 19 to a report of a man hallucinating inside a home. One of the officers was met by...
Click2Houston.com
26 horses, donkeys rescued from property in Brenham: SPCA
BRENHAM – The Houston SPCA rescued 26 animals from a property in Washington County on Wednesday, according to officials. Officials said the owner of the property, which is located off Old Navasota Road near Indian Bluebonnet Road, was not providing proper care for the more than two dozen animals.
Navasota Examiner
Celebrating Tessa!
IOLA – One at a time, a community dressed in pink filled the Iola High School gym to celebrate the life of 13-year-old Contessa “Tessa” Clae Shive, Wednesday, Sept. 28. Tessa gained her wings Wednesday, Sept. 21, returning home from church. Since the accident, everyone questioned how the family has been able to handle the situation, maintain a smile and continue to praise the Lord in the midst of a storm that would subdue most.
wtaw.com
Bryan ISD School Board Learns The Results Of A State Security Inspection
Bryan ISD school board members were told this week that state inspectors were at an unidentified campus last week conducting a safety check as required by new regulations following the mass shooting in Uvalde. BISD’s maintenance and operations director Ron Clary said inspectors found an undisclosed problem, and that a...
