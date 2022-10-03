ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betting Lines Have Been Released for the Alabama Texas A&M Game

According to Draft Kings Nation, Alabama is opening up as a 24-point favorite over Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies. The game in Tuscaloosa is getting hyped up to the moon because of the beef between Nick Saban and Fisher. During the offseason, Saban called out Texas A&M for paying all of their players to come and ruin college football recruiting. Fisher then responded and fired back at Saban.
