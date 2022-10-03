Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
38-Year-Old Joel Ramirez Arrested In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Leander (Leander, TX)
According to the Leander Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday night. The officials stated that two officers, one officer-in-training and a field training officer were inside a vehicle when 38-year-old [..]
fox7austin.com
Two separate DWI crashes in Leander result in 2 deaths, 2 injured officers
AUSTIN, Texas - Leander police reported two DWI crashes in the past week. One resulted in the deaths of two people and the other involved a police vehicle. On Sept. 30, at around 7:30 p.m., officials said Leander police officers responded to the intersection of RM 2243 and 183A toll road. Police said 49-year-old Jeremy Moore and 46-year-old Angela Barry were stopped at the red light on their motorcycle when 25-year-old Cody Landrum hit them from behind in a Nissan Rogue. Both Jeremy and Angela were found dead at the scene.
Search for suspect underway after UT staff member groped on The Drag, police say
Police with the University of Texas said a man groped a university staff member on The Drag late Wednesday morning. Officers are now searching for the suspect.
Police release video after southeast Austin SWAT situation, identify victim
The Austin Police Department released additional details Thursday surrounding fatal police shooting and SWAT situation in southeast Austin Sept. 23.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leander PD vehicle with 2 officers inside hit by suspected drunk driver
A Leander Police patrol vehicle was hit by a suspected drunk driver Tuesday night, police said, and the driver was arrested on a DWI charge.
fox7austin.com
Man arrested for killing 2 people in Leander crash
LEANDER, Texas - A man was arrested for killing two people in a crash in Leander, police said. Leander police said on Sept. 30, around 7:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of RM 2243 and 183A Toll Road to investigate a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a car.
fox7austin.com
Police link 9 different robberies in North Austin to suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department's Robbery Unit potentially linked nine robberies in North Austin to one suspect. Police said the string of robberies happened between Sept. 19-Oct. 4 and at Northgate, 300-1800 W Rundberg, North Plaza and Research Blvd area. The suspect is described as a Black male,...
Affidavit: Man tried to enter northwest Austin daycare with gun
An arrest warrant was issued for Aaron Whitfield, 26, for unlawful carrying of a weapon in prohibited places after police said he tried to go into Primrose School of Four Points with a handgun on Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox7austin.com
Man shoots, kills another during fight in Harker Heights
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas - A man has been arrested and charged with fatally shooting another during a fight outside a Harker Heights business, says police. 31-year-old Roger Lee Sanders Jr. has been charged with murder for the Oct. 5 fatal shooting. Harker Heights police say officers were dispatched just before...
I-35 SB reopens at Old Settlers Blvd. after crash
All lanes of I-35 southbound in Round Rock are open after a crash.
fox7austin.com
Crash on Highway 71 leaves 1 dead, 1 other seriously injured
SPICEWOOD, Texas - One person is dead and another is seriously injured following a crash southeast of Spicewood. Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash happened at 25500 W Sh 71 near Paleface Ranch around 12:14 p.m. Two large trucks were involved in the crash with two drivers. One person was...
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Travis County (Travis County, TX)
According to the Austin Travis County Emergency Medical Services, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday morning. The officials stated that two large trucks were involved in the [..]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox7austin.com
Man arrested following deadly crash in Northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested following a deadly crash in Northeast Austin, Austin police said. Police said on Sept. 27, around 7:56 p.m., officers responded to a crash between two vehicles in the intersection of Loyola Lane and Crystalbrook Drive. The driver of a 2008 Honda Accord, 20-year-old...
fox7austin.com
Austin Synagogue victim of arson attack last fall
Congregation Beth Isreal held their Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services inside an episcipol church this year. The Synagogue was the victim of an arson attack last fall that investigators say was a hate crime.
CBS Austin
Travel trailer fire spreads to mobile home in SE Travis County, cause is unknown
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A travel trailer caught on fire and spread to an adjacent mobile home Wednesday morning in southeast Travis County. The call came in at around 7:20 a.m. at 16901 Hayride Circle off of Pearce Lane. The Austin Fire Department said they were assisting Travis County...
fox7austin.com
Police searching for man who robbed bank in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery in North Austin. Police said on Oct. 4, around 5 p.m., a man entered the Public Employee Credit Union at 1200 W 42nd Street with a gun and demanded money from the employees.
fox7austin.com
2 Leander officers injured after being hit by drunk driver
LEANDER, Texas - A man was charged with a DWI after crashing into the back of a Leander PD car with two officers inside. Leander police said on Oct. 4 around 11 p.m., two officers, who were running radar inside a police vehicle, were struck from behind by a drunk driver in the 17700 block of Ronald Reagan Blvd.
fox7austin.com
Changes coming to North Austin intersection after car crashes into Highland Montessori School
AUSTIN, Texas - With fall underway, Tuesday was a mostly pleasant day for the students at Highland Montessori School to spend time outside. But it wasn’t just for playtime, and it wasn’t by choice. "We are completely outside from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.," said school director Lulu...
Suspect arrested in fatal Austin hit-and-run crash
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash last month. Police said Yolanda Shelby, 54, was traveling south on Crystalbrook Drive and turning east onto Loyola Lane when she was struck by a driver that ran a red light.
18-wheeler knocks down power lines, causes US 79 to close at Mays Street in Round Rock
Because of those downed lines, police said U.S. 79 is closed right now at the intersection with Mays Street. Officers noted, though, traffic is still moving on Mays Street as of 4 p.m.
Comments / 1