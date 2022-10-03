ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two separate DWI crashes in Leander result in 2 deaths, 2 injured officers

AUSTIN, Texas - Leander police reported two DWI crashes in the past week. One resulted in the deaths of two people and the other involved a police vehicle. On Sept. 30, at around 7:30 p.m., officials said Leander police officers responded to the intersection of RM 2243 and 183A toll road. Police said 49-year-old Jeremy Moore and 46-year-old Angela Barry were stopped at the red light on their motorcycle when 25-year-old Cody Landrum hit them from behind in a Nissan Rogue. Both Jeremy and Angela were found dead at the scene.
LEANDER, TX
