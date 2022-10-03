ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fanduel#Mnf#49ers#Rams#Sportsbook#Xl Media
Cleveland.com

Baker Mayfield worse with Panthers than with Browns, Super Bowl champ says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Baker Mayfield may not care about fans booing him. But it doesn’t mean he’s not catching heat for his rough start with the Carolina Panthers. Following a loss to the Arizona Cardinals this past Sunday, Mayfield was the talk of ESPN’s “First Take” on Monday. The question was whether or not he’s gotten worse as a quarterback after leaving the Cleveland Browns.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
83K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy