ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, TX

Comments / 4

Melissa Kennedy
3d ago

well actually Teresa was my good friend and the murderer was asked to leave by Teresa and the police told her she had to evict him from her own house

Reply
3
Melissa Kennedy
3d ago

the piece of crap was on parole and just recently got out of jail with DWI had the police done their job and told parole that he was in violation my friend would still be here so there is you a real story !!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Marble Falls, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Elgin, TX
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Travis County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
County
Travis County, TX
Elgin, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Marble Falls, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin Synagogue victim of arson attack last fall

Congregation Beth Isreal held their Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services inside an episcipol church this year. The Synagogue was the victim of an arson attack last fall that investigators say was a hate crime.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police link 9 different robberies in North Austin to suspect

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department's Robbery Unit potentially linked nine robberies in North Austin to one suspect. Police said the string of robberies happened between Sept. 19-Oct. 4 and at Northgate, 300-1800 W Rundberg, North Plaza and Research Blvd area. The suspect is described as a Black male,...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Homicides#Violence Against Women#Abuser#Violent Crime
fox7austin.com

Austin Synagogue targeted in hate crime holds high holidays at Episcopal church

AUSTIN, Texas - In front of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in West Austin a plaque reads "a house of prayer for all people. Isaiah 56:7" The church became a "house of prayer" for Congregation Beth Israel during this year's Jewish high holidays. The congregation held their Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services inside St. Matthew’s.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man shoots, kills another during fight in Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas - A man has been arrested and charged with fatally shooting another during a fight outside a Harker Heights business, says police. 31-year-old Roger Lee Sanders Jr. has been charged with murder for the Oct. 5 fatal shooting. Harker Heights police say officers were dispatched just before...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
CBS Austin

AISD student charged after bringing gun to Navarro Early College H.S.

Austin ISD says a student will be expelled after a gun was found in their backpack late last month at Navarro Early College High School in north Austin. According to an affidavit, the Austin Police Department responded to the campus on September 30th around 11:40 a.m. after receiving a call from the Assistant Principal.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kwhi.com

BASTROP MAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES IN FAYETTE COUNTY

A Bastrop man was arrested on Wednesday after leading Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies on a lengthy chase. According to Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek, Narcotics Investigators attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white 2003 Chevrolet SUV on Hrbacek Street in the Cedar Creek subdivision. The driver failed...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy