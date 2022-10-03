Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes seeing an ‘uptick’ along star-studded recruiting trailThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Residence hall compost program to help Ohio State reach 2025 zero-waste goalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Pechota’s late goal propels No. 17 Buckeyes to 3-2 win over Northern KentuckyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Police: Woman arrested, charged with murder in east Columbus nightclub shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a shooting at an east Columbus nightclub last month. The shooting happened on Sept. 25 at the Queen of Hearts Pub on East Livingston Avenue near Interstate 270. During the investigation, detectives learned a...
Five suspects in South Linden ‘revenge shooting’ still at large
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police remain searching for five suspects it believes were involved in what it called a “revenge shooting” in South Linden in late September. One suspect, Devon Robinson, turned himself in Tuesday for the Sept. 23 shooting near East Hudson Street and Ontario Street. Video surveillance showed that […]
Police make arrest in fatal eastside nightclub shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Police has arrested a woman for a fatal nightclub shooting on the east side. SWAT officers arrested Amara Battle, 28, Thursday for the September shooting. On Sept. 25, officers were sent to a Pelican Club East on the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue at around 4:30 a.m […]
1 killed in Whitehall shooting
WHITEHALL, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting in Whitehall early Friday morning, police said. The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Beechbank Road around midnight. Police said one person is in custody but did not provide further information on what led to the shooting. Police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Records: Man accused of shooting 38-year-old several times in Linden homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 26-year-old man is charged with murder after court records state he admitted to his role in the fatal shooting of a 38-year-old man in the Linden area last month. Devon Robinson, who was first identified as a person of interest, turned himself in to the...
WSYX ABC6
Former Columbus vice officer sentenced to prison for depriving victim's civil rights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A former Columbus Police vice officer was sentenced in the U.S. Districts Court Thursday for conspiring to violate an individual’s constitutional rights. 46-year-old Steven Rosser was sentenced to 18 months in prison. He was convicted following a jury trial in February 2022. Rosser was...
Grand jury declines to indict officers involved in pursuit, fatal shooting on I-270 last year
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County grand jury on Wednesday declined to indict the officers who killed a man during a shootout on Interstate 270 last year. In March 2021, the Columbus Division of Police said officers were following 43-year-old Andrew Teague, who had an arrest warrant for felonious assault. Court records said he shot at his brother more than two dozen times during a fight.
Dublin woman found guilty in husband’s death
Watch as the verdict is read in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County jury has found a woman guilty of murdering her husband in the couple’s Dublin home. The verdict was reached Thursday in the trial of Holli M. Osborn, 46, of East Liberty, who was found guilty on two counts […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dublin woman convicted of murder in husband's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A jury has found a Dublin woman guilty of killing her husband more than four years ago. According to Franklin County Common Pleas Court, 46-year-old Holli Osborn was convicted Thursday on two counts of murder in the death of 50-year-old Dr. Christopher Osborn. Christopher was found...
Columbus bar bouncer shot while patting down patron
COLUMBUS, OH – A man working as a bouncer at a bar near the intersection...
Video: Man wanted in Argyle Park stabbing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that took place Monday in the 1600 block of East 26th Avenue in the Argyle Park neighborhood. The victim, a man, was found at home stabbed in his right bicep after officers responded to a shooting. Police are […]
15-year-old charged in Kennywood Park shooting, police announce
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (WTAJ) – A 15-year-old boy is in custody in connection to a shooting at Kennywood Park Sept. 24, which saw three people, including two teenagers, wounded, police have announced. Darryl Pirl, who will be tried as an adult, is facing charges of aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2nd suspect arrested in fatal Short North beating
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The second man charged for his involvement in a Short North fight that led to a man’s death has been arrested. According to Franklin County Jail records, 32-year-old Chrystian Foster is currently in custody. Foster and 28-year-old Dwayne Cummings are charged with murder in the...
Columbus man sentenced to prison in two shooting deaths
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man currently serving 15 years in prison was sentenced to at least 46 more years for two shooting deaths that happened during robberies in 2017. Trevor Sands, 27, was sentenced Tuesday for the shooting deaths of Jeannot Mendy and Gerald Talley. Sands was found guilty at trial last month. Franklin […]
New video cameras in Whitehall help police find stolen vehicles
COLUMBUS, Ohio — New video cameras in Whitehall are being used to track down stolen cars, and are helping police put suspected thieves in jail. The cameras, designed by Atlanta-based company, Flock Safety, are used to track license plates, and are just one way the Whitehall Division of Police is hoping to solve the rising number of stolen cars in the area.
Woman dies months after being shot into Columbus garage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman has died six months after being shot in the Hilltop neighborhood, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found Elizabeth Brice, 27, lying in a garage with two gunshot wounds on March 26. A suspect shot her at the back of a home near the 100 block of […]
1 arrested in Blacklick shooting
BLACKLICK, Ohio — A man has been arrested after a shooting in Blacklick Monday night. The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened on the 100 block of Preswicke Mill near east Broad Street around 8 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering...
WSYX ABC6
All 5 suspects in Linden gas station shooting that left woman critically injured arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said Tuesday all five suspects in a shooting at a Linden gas station that left a woman critically injured have been arrested. Jawara Scott, 20, Kewhyon Hartwell, 17, Syreeta Roberson, 16, Diarene Cozart, 15, and Chrishawn Roberson, 15, have all been arrested and charged with felonious assault, according to Columbus police.
2 hurt after car struck pole at high speed in Delaware County; alcohol believed to be a factor
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — Two people were seriously hurt after their vehicle reportedly crashed into a pole at high speed in Delaware County late Tuesday night, police said. Around 11:45 p.m., an officer with the Genoa Township Police Department was driving north on state Route 4 at Lewis Center Road when they saw a vehicle driving south at 100 mph.
Police: 79-year-old New Albany man found safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man with Alzheimer’s who left his home on Thursday has been found safe, according to police. The Columbus Division of Police said 79-year-old John Vesper drove away from his home on Rothwell Street in New Albany around noon, but has since been located and is safe.
10TV
Columbus, OH
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbus local newshttps://www.10tv.com/
Comments / 2