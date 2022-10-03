ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five suspects in South Linden ‘revenge shooting’ still at large

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police remain searching for five suspects it believes were involved in what it called a “revenge shooting” in South Linden in late September. One suspect, Devon Robinson, turned himself in Tuesday for the Sept. 23 shooting near East Hudson Street and Ontario Street. Video surveillance showed that […]
Police make arrest in fatal eastside nightclub shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Police has arrested a woman for a fatal nightclub shooting on the east side. SWAT officers arrested Amara Battle, 28, Thursday for the September shooting. On Sept. 25, officers were sent to a Pelican Club East on the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue at around 4:30 a.m […]
1 killed in Whitehall shooting

WHITEHALL, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting in Whitehall early Friday morning, police said. The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Beechbank Road around midnight. Police said one person is in custody but did not provide further information on what led to the shooting. Police...
Grand jury declines to indict officers involved in pursuit, fatal shooting on I-270 last year

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County grand jury on Wednesday declined to indict the officers who killed a man during a shootout on Interstate 270 last year. In March 2021, the Columbus Division of Police said officers were following 43-year-old Andrew Teague, who had an arrest warrant for felonious assault. Court records said he shot at his brother more than two dozen times during a fight.
Dublin woman found guilty in husband’s death

Watch as the verdict is read in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County jury has found a woman guilty of murdering her husband in the couple’s Dublin home. The verdict was reached Thursday in the trial of Holli M. Osborn, 46, of East Liberty, who was found guilty on two counts […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Felonious Assault#Local News#Violent Crime#Hilltop
Dublin woman convicted of murder in husband's death

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A jury has found a Dublin woman guilty of killing her husband more than four years ago. According to Franklin County Common Pleas Court, 46-year-old Holli Osborn was convicted Thursday on two counts of murder in the death of 50-year-old Dr. Christopher Osborn. Christopher was found...
Video: Man wanted in Argyle Park stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that took place Monday in the 1600 block of East 26th Avenue in the Argyle Park neighborhood. The victim, a man, was found at home stabbed in his right bicep after officers responded to a shooting. Police are […]
2nd suspect arrested in fatal Short North beating

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The second man charged for his involvement in a Short North fight that led to a man’s death has been arrested. According to Franklin County Jail records, 32-year-old Chrystian Foster is currently in custody. Foster and 28-year-old Dwayne Cummings are charged with murder in the...
Columbus man sentenced to prison in two shooting deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man currently serving 15 years in prison was sentenced to at least 46 more years for two shooting deaths that happened during robberies in 2017. Trevor Sands, 27, was sentenced Tuesday for the shooting deaths of Jeannot Mendy and Gerald Talley. Sands was found guilty at trial last month. Franklin […]
New video cameras in Whitehall help police find stolen vehicles

COLUMBUS, Ohio — New video cameras in Whitehall are being used to track down stolen cars, and are helping police put suspected thieves in jail. The cameras, designed by Atlanta-based company, Flock Safety, are used to track license plates, and are just one way the Whitehall Division of Police is hoping to solve the rising number of stolen cars in the area.
Woman dies months after being shot into Columbus garage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman has died six months after being shot in the Hilltop neighborhood, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found Elizabeth Brice, 27, lying in a garage with two gunshot wounds on March 26. A suspect shot her at the back of a home near the 100 block of […]
1 arrested in Blacklick shooting

BLACKLICK, Ohio — A man has been arrested after a shooting in Blacklick Monday night. The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened on the 100 block of Preswicke Mill near east Broad Street around 8 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering...
Police: 79-year-old New Albany man found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man with Alzheimer’s who left his home on Thursday has been found safe, according to police. The Columbus Division of Police said 79-year-old John Vesper drove away from his home on Rothwell Street in New Albany around noon, but has since been located and is safe.
