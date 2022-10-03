Ms. Cheap talked about the best fall festivals and events happening all month long. The 44th Annual Tennessee Crafts Fall Crafts Fair runs October 7-9 in Centennial Park. Admission is free and there is free parking and free shuttle service on Saturday and Sunday of the fair. Fair hours are 10am-6pm Friday and Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sunday. Details: https://tennesseecraft.org/events/craft-fairs/2022-fall-craft-fair/.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO