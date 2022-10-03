ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Central Valley water storage at one of the lowest points for 2023

By Marcela Chavez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42hCgR_0iKbKcU200

SACRAMENTO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Central Valley Project (CVP) will begin the 2023 water year with 3.6 million acre-feet of water in storage “one of the lowest starting points in recent years”, CVP officials say.

The water year begins on Oct. 1 and ends on Sept. 30, and 2022, is the third straight year of severe drought, according to water experts.

“The 2022 water year was wetter than 2020 and 2021 in some areas of the state, but it was still well below average and came on such a large water supply deficit that it earned the title as the worst three-year drought on record with some of the driest winter months on record.”

Ernest Conant, regional director of the California-Great Basin region

A report by the Bureau of Reclamation says the 2022 water year started with an atmospheric river that brought record rain to Northern California in Oct. 2021 followed by a blast of winter storms in Dec. that produced more than six feet of Sierra snow by the end of that month. After that, the storm systems stopped visiting the state bringing three months of record dryness in northern California.

RELATED STORY: Up to $2K for water-efficient landscaping in Fresno

As a result snow, a vital ingredient to the state’s water supply was virtually non-existent by April 1.

To this, Reclamation responded with a 0% allocation to CVP agricultural contractors, an agreement to significantly reduce water releases from Shasta and Trinity reservoirs to prioritize storage conservation and temperature management, reducing deliveries to Sacramento River Settlement Contractors, and releasing water from Friant Dam to fulfill obligations to senior water right holders, the San Joaquin River Exchange Contractors.

CVP Reservoir (Million Acre-Feet) Total Capacity (Million Acre-Feet) 2022 WY Ending Storage (Million Acre-Feet) 2021 WY Ending Storage (Million Acre-Feet)
Trinity 2.45 .55 .71
Shasta 4.55 1.51 1.08
Folsom .97 .34 .23
New Melones 2.42 .61 .84
Federal San Luis .96 .24 .04
Millerton .52 .34 .31
Total 11.8 3.6 3.21
Water storage amounts comparison 2021 -2022

Because a continued drought is expected to continue in 2023, Reclamation will apply a water management strategy that emphasizes providing supplies for health and safety needs and maintaining suitable water quality in the Delta, which is the source of municipal drinking water for many communities, protecting the species and most importantly conserving storage to meet future critical needs, urban and agricultural water supplies.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Amazon is hiring in these Central Valley cities

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amazon has announced plans to hire 20,000 people across California. The company is aiming to fill seasonal, full-time, and part-time customer fulfillment and transportation positions. Cities in the Central Valley with open job positions include Fresno, Visalia, and Bakersfield. Starting pay varies by city, but the company said it offers […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kclu.org

A section of State Route 246 on the Central Coast is getting a $1.3 million facelift

Artistic fencing is being installed, along with native plant landscaping, an upgraded irrigation system using recycled water, decorative crosswalks and better directional signage. The beautification project is part of a wider Clean California initiative to remove trash, create jobs and transform public spaces, explained Colin Jones from Caltrans. Caltrans and...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
City
Folsom, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Shasta, CA
KTLA

California wells run dry as ongoing drought depletes groundwater

As California’s drought deepens, Elaine Moore’s family is running out of an increasingly precious resource: water. The Central Valley almond growers had two wells go dry this summer. Two of her adult children are now getting water from a new well the family drilled after the old one went dry last year. She’s even supplying […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California is likely in for another dry winter

Oakland, California - California is just three days into its new water year and the outlook is grim. The state just capped off the driest three years in its history, yet experts are predicting another dry year ahead. The National Weather Service 3-month, long range outlook, not a forecast or...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Management#Water Rights#Water Storage#Water Year#Water Supply#Water Energy Supply#Construction Maintenance#Cvp#The Bureau Of Reclamation#Sierra#Trinity
YourCentralValley.com

Bells are ringing because Bell’s Brewery beer is now in Northern California

Bell’s Brewery, from Michigan, expanded its distribution to all of California on Sep. 9. The new retail locations, bars, and restaurants now allow California to be eligible for Bell’s Inspired Giving Program. For every barrel of Bell’s beer sold, the company will give one dollar to organizations working to solve the world’s most pressing environmental […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
KTVU FOX 2

Newsom, West Coast leaders sign agreement to fight climate change

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Governor Gavin Newsom, the governors of Oregon and Washington and the Premier of British Columbia signed an agreement to collaborate and commit to combating climate change. The West Coast leaders met in San Francisco to discuss the impacts extreme weather has had on their communities. "We...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Gas prices nearly double national average in California, record highs approaching on Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- It's the worst kept secret. Gas prices have skyrocketed over the last few weeks. Especially in California, where the state average of $6.38 a gallon is nearly double the national average of $3.80 a gallon, according to AAA. In the Salinas area, gas is at $6.45 a gallon for regular as The post Gas prices nearly double national average in California, record highs approaching on Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
californiaglobe.com

Calif. Veteran-Owned Small Biz Losing State Contract to Chinese Conglomerate

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and elected lawmakers frequently tout the state’s contracting with minority-owned, veteran-owned small businesses. California’s dominance in many economic areas is based, in part, on the significant role small businesses play in the state’s $3.1 trillion economy. But on Friday, a Disabled Veteran Business...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy