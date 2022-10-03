ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Michigan State trailer: 'We're chasing greatness'

No. 3 Ohio State has a new test this week. After a 5-0 overall start, and 2-0 in Big Ten play, the Buckeyes will go on the road for the first time in Week 6, traveling north to East Lansing to take on Michigan State. While this may not be the challenge that it is in other years, the Scarlet and Gray know they can't look beyond this game at Spartan Stadium.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
Local
Michigan Football
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
State
Indiana State
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Iowa City, IA
Football
Iowa City, IA
College Sports
247Sports

How to watch: Ohio State vs. Michigan State

No. 3 Ohio State has had a good start to the 2022 season. The Buckeyes are 5-0 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play. All of those wins so far for the Scarlet and Gray have come at Ohio Stadium. This weekend, Ohio State goes on the road for the...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Iowa Basketball: Everything Fran McCaffery said during Iowa basketball's media day

Iowa basketball season is just over a month away, so it's time for the Hawkeye basketball media day. On Wednesday, the local media got the opportunity to speak with Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, members of the Hawkeye crew and much more. Below you can read the entire press conference with McCaffery where he talks about individual growth, keys for this upcoming season, how he views the team and much more.
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
K92.3

Two New Businesses Coming to Westdale in Cedar Rapids

A pair of new businesses that will complement one another are under construction along Edgewood Road SW, in the Westdale Town Center. Over the last couple of months, building permits have been issued by the City of Cedar Rapids for new buildings for the businesses, at a total cost of more than $3 million.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iowapublicradio.org

"Last Night at The Mill" features memories of "an Iowa City institution"

On Friday, September 23, filmmaker Dave Olive premiered the updated, remastered version of his film “Last Night at The Mill” at the Englert Theatre in Iowa City. The film features a local star-studded performance from Greg Brown, Bo Ramsey, Rick Cicalo, Steve Hayes, Dave Zollo and others, recorded in 2003 at the esteemed former Mill Restaurant in Iowa City.
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
98.1 KHAK

Transamerica Looking To Cut Even More Cedar Rapids Jobs

More bad news for the Cedar Rapids job market. Transamerica has announced that more positions will be eliminated here in Cedar Rapids by the end of the year. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Aegon Global Services, the parent company for Transamerica, filed what is called a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, or WARN, stating that the company could cut up to 55 jobs in Cedar Rapids by December 31st. Unfortunately, it is a familiar theme this year for the company. The Gazette reports that back in June the company filed another WARN, saying that 40 jobs would be cut by August 14th. A spokesperson for the company stated that two of those jobs were located at the C Street campus in Cedar Rapids, while the other 38 were remote workers located throughout Iowa.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Manchester Teen Injured in Collision Involving Intoxicated Driver

A Manchester teen suffered minor injuries after her car was hit head-on by an intoxicated driver early Sunday. It happened shortly after midnight on Highway 13 near the Linn-Delaware Road intersection. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says a southbound SUV had crossed the centerline and collided head-on with the teen’s...
MANCHESTER, IA
98.1 KHAK

Busy Cedar Rapids Intersection CLOSED Until Monday Morning

One of the busiest intersections in the city of Cedar Rapids is closed through the weekend due to an ongoing road construction project in the area. For anyone who travels regularly down Blairs Ferry Road in Cedar Rapids, you know that for the past several months, the intersection at C Avenue has been, well, a mess. But now, the entire intersection is officially closed. CBS2 reports that construction has shut the busy intersection down and it isn't expected to reopen until Monday. That is more than likely going to be a nightmare for commuters, especially anyone who works along that stretch of roadway. I'm looking at you Collins Aerospace.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
mycitymag.com

Brick Street of Grand Blanc

Brick Street of Grand Blanc is not just a restaurant – it’s an experience! The pub, patio and variety of dining spaces and banquet rooms offer the ideal place to enjoy a casual meal or fine dining experience, enjoy entertainment or hold your special event. The popular restaurant, which is centrally located, opened in 2001 and is owned by Michael and Jackie Jablonski who have been in the food and entertainment business for many years.
GRAND BLANC, MI
247Sports

247Sports

54K+
Followers
380K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy