‘We’re gonna keep fighting’: Hinds Co. Public Works staffers aren’t giving up after supervisors again reject pay increase

Read full article on original website
Michelle Bryant
3d ago
It’s amazing how the board voted to give themselves a 6000 raise and got give those hard working men and women a 300 raise maybe if the bored cut their raise then just maybe they can get a raise
Reply(1)
3
Fontaine
2d ago
I guess this the reason paper trash Garbage not getting picked up or grass and weeds not being cut throughout the City.
Reply
2
Related
WLBT
City leaders scrambling to ensure Jackson’s trash will be picked up Monday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city leaders are scrambling to ensure trash is picked up come Monday morning after Richard’s Disposal announced it would cease collections after Saturday. Thursday, the city confirmed the New Orleans-based company’s trucks would stop running next week, saying the firm had not been paid...
WLBT
Consider This: Jackson City Council – Do the Right Thing
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Now that the Jackson water system has been stabilized, it is time to look at the longer-term plan to manage and maintain the water treatment and distribution operation. The smartest option would be for the Jackson City Council to approve turning over the system to the...
Richard’s Disposal to suspend garbage collection in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced Richard’s Disposal will cease all citywide garbage collection. Their final day of garbage pickup will be on Saturday, October 8. Household Hazardous Waste can still be dropped off at 1570 University Boulevard (at the corner of Highway 80 West). Earlier this year, Richard’s Disposal […]
WLBT
Ridgeland seeking federal grant for Commerce Park Connector
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland city officials hope a federal grant would help pay for the construction of a road that would open up 140 acres of property for development. Tuesday, the board of aldermen approved the mayor’s request to submit a letter in support of the city’s application to the Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLBT
Attorney says Richard’s last day for picking up trash in Jackson could be Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An attorney for Richard’s Disposal says his client is considering ending trash collections in the city after Saturday if the company isn’t paid. “I can confirm there is the possibility he would stop if something isn’t worked out by then,” said John Walker, attorney for the New Orleans-based Richard’s. “Saturday has been discussed as the last day and is what is being considered.”
WLBT
Jackson Police Department agrees to overhaul roadblock policy following settlement
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has agreed to change their roadblock policy after a settlement with the Mississippi Center for Justice and the MacArthur Justice Center at the University of Mississippi School of Law. The announcement was made on Thursday. “This settlement is a critical victory for...
WAPT
Saturday will be last day Richard's Disposal will collect garbage in Jackson, city says
JACKSON, Miss. — Richard's Disposal will stop collecting garbage in Jackson as of Saturday, according to a statement from city officials. John Walker, the attorney for Richard's Disposal, said earlier Thursday that there was a strong possibility that garbage collection for Jackson residents would cease. Walker said a motion...
WLBT
Richard’s Disposal to end trash pick up in Jackson on October 8, city says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Richard’s Disposal will suspend all garbage collection on Saturday, October 8, city officials said. The announcement comes after six months under an emergency contract and without compensation. The plan affects approximately 150,000 residential customers as well as the municipal court and other municipal buildings around...
RELATED PEOPLE
Police to limit Mississippi capital roadblocks after lawsuit
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi’s capital city have agreed to pull back on aggressive roadblocks in response to a lawsuit that said Jackson officers were violating people’s constitutional right to be free of unreasonable search and seizure. A settlement was filed Wednesday in the federal class-action lawsuit that the Mississippi Center for Justice and the MacArthur Justice Center filed in February against the city of Jackson and its police chief. The settlement bans general checkpoints and limits arrests and towing if drivers are ticketed for a traffic violation. The lawsuit accused the police department in the 80% Black city of using roadblocks in majority-Black and low-income neighborhoods to try to catch crime suspects. “Checkpoints — which don’t fight crime — are costly and wreak havoc on disproportionately impacted poor and Black communities,” Mississippi Center for Justice president and CEO Vangela M. Wade said in a statement Thursday.
Jackson code enforcement cracks down on building violations
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson has been cracking down on out of code buildings. With the Regency Hotel recently being condemned after a gas leak and unsanitary conditions were found, many have been wondering who may be next. WJTV 12 News was contacted by a Jackson resident who claims to have experienced […]
Vicksburg to hold amnesty period for past due fines
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Vicksburg will hold an amnesty period for past due fines starting in October. If you owe past due fines and a contempt of court warrant has been issued for your arrest, you can avoid being arrested and have your warrant dismissed if you voluntarily come to the Municipal […]
WLBT
‘I was pretty upset’: Hinds Co. misses first deadline to get $17M for water infrastructure work
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Editor’s note: County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones said Hinds County decided to submit the application in the spring and did not miss the deadline. A Hinds County supervisor says he’s looking into why the county missed its deadline to apply for millions of dollars in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAPT
Metro police agencies increasing salaries to woo new officers
CLINTON, Miss. — More police agencies in the metro are having to increase salaries because a bidding war is underway. The Jackson Police Department bumped its pay to $45,000 for starting officers after Capitol Police stepped out with $42,500 for its starting pay. Other agencies are taking note and breaking out the checkbook, fearing if they don't pay now, they will lose more officers soon.
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi: Welfare Fraud Highlights A State Facing Crisis of Leadership
Investing in the basic necessities and public goods that working families need to thrive is a recipe for strong, thriving communities and a brighter future for all Mississippians. Unfortunately, Mississippi’s statewide leaders are operating under a different guidance, and many working families in the state are suffering as a result.
WLBT
Byram man struggling without running water for nearly a month
BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - 3 On Your Side received calls from Byram residents reporting no running water for weeks. This is even after the Jackson citywide notices and outages. One Byram homeowner who left Jackson has gone without running water for 28 days. “They put the little lid back on...
WLBT
Airport board approves 90-day extension for acting CEO, replaces Robert Martin as chairman
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Amid rumors and documents suggesting the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority had removed its acting chief executive officer, commissioners voted Tuesday to extend the interim job for John Means for an additional ninety days. A notice of meeting obtained by 3 On Your Side shows Means as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
William “Polo” Edwards denied bond
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing Better Men Society Founder Robert Davis was denied bond on Wednesday, October 5. Judge Faye Peterson determined that William “Polo” Edwards was deemed a flight risk during a bond hearing. Edwards previously appeared in court on September 13 where he pled not guilty to murder. […]
WLBT
Driving in the Dark: While other states crack down on copper wire theft, MS continues brainstorming strategies
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Central Mississippi’s interstates have 164 lights that are in need of repair as a result of copper wire theft. None are scheduled to be turned back on anytime soon, according to Mississippi Department of Transportation spokesperson Michael Flood. “Instead of spending hundreds of thousands to...
WLBT
JPS relaunches Watch D.O.G.S. program
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Watch D.O.G.S. program, which stands for “Dads of Great Students,” is bringing together fathers and men in the community. Dozens of men with a desire to be role models for kids in the Jackson Public School District came together to brainstorm on Thursday.
WAPT
Asylum Hill Project will exhume thousands of bodies buried on UMMC campus
JACKSON, Miss. — Bodies will be exhumed this month in an area of the University of Mississippi Medical Center that was once the State Hospital for the Insane. As part of the years-long Asylum Hill Project, a team of archeologists will begin the exhumation process on a 4-acre section of land on the UMMC campus. Trees were cut down and now the area has been cleared and a fence is going up.
Comments / 6