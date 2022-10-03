Hartford man found guilty in death of infant daughter
Hartford, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - A Hartford man has been convicted in the death of his infant daughter four years ago.
Edwin Babilonia, 28, was found guilty of manslaughter and risk of injury to a minor.
The conviction stems from the May 2018 death of Babilonia's daughter Emily.
It was on May 24, 2018 that prosecutors said Babilonia attempted to console the seven-week old girl who'd been crying incessantly.
That's when Babilonia shook the little girl to the point she developed a massive brain bleed and died four days later, prosecutors said.
The baby's mother, Ashley Perez-Rivera, pleaded guilty to risk of injury and criminally negligent homicide.
Babilonia is being held on $1 million bond.
He'll be sentenced December 9.
Download the Audacy App and listen to WTIC:https://go.audacy.com/wtic/download
Comments / 0