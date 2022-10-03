ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

27-year-old San Luis Obispo resident arrested in Atascadero after a high speed pursuit with police

By Drew Ascione
 3 days ago
ATASCADERO, Calif.– Atascadero Police Department arrested the 27-year-old driver of a stolen 2010 Honda Odyssey for evading police and endangering their teenage passengers in a high speed chase with police Sunday.

The white Honda, first reported stolen in Santa Maria on Saturday, appeared on Paso Robles Police Department scanners around 1 p.m. alerting California Highway Patrol to the car's location on highway 101.

From the original call Atascadero PD were able to pinpoint the whereabouts of the car heading south near San Ramon Road.

Upon police officers attempt to initiate a traffic stop, a high speed pursuit occurred.

Officers were able to catch the driver after the car become disabled following a minor collision in the car pursuit.

The 27-year-old driver was arrested for evading arrest and child endangerment of the two teenage passengers. The man is being held at San Luis Obispo County Jail on a $100,000 bail.

