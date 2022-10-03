Read full article on original website
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid React Receives The 40th Anniversary Treatment
Just a few months removed from the conclusion of the Air Force 1’s 40th-anniversary celebration, The Swoosh is outfitting its various disparate cuts of the silhouette with premium embellishments as a part of its 40th anniversary branded collection. In tandem with its stacked Swoosh counterpart, the modernized cushioning elements found in the AF1 Mid React are now joining the fold.
Black And Crimson Color In The Nike Air Max 95 “Multi-Swoosh”
The Nike Air Max 95 is helping usher in the Fall/Winter with a drove of simple, inline colorways. And for its latest, the silhouette has hidden the “Multi-Swoosh” pattern amidst a range of solid-colored panels. Besides the pops of Crimson, which mark the embroidered Swoosh and adjacent branding,...
Where To Buy The Nike Air Max Scorpion “Lemon Wash”
First teased in late December 2021, the Nike Air Max Scorpion “Lemon Wash” finally debuts on October 5th. As the brand’s first Air Max silhouette produced entirely during the COVID-19 pandemic, the exaggerated design demonstrates what’s possible outside of traditional footwear manufacturing. The sneaker, which features the Swoosh’s boldest visible Air bubble yet, was produced in just 18 months, down from what likely would’ve taken two years. New Flyknit chenille construction appears across the upper, working with the robust cushioning underfoot for an improved sensorial experience to wearers. Lastly, the “Lemon Wash”-accented shoe features 20% recycled content by weight, contributing to Nike’s “Move to Zero” initiative.
Stencil Swooshes Appear On This Greyscale Nike Dunk Low
As the Nike Dunk Low continues to top wish-lists everywhere, the silhouette continues to experiment with colorways, collaborators and stories. Recently, Peter Moore’s iconic design emerged with stencil profile swooshes. Akin to other Nike Sportswear offerings with similar branding, the newly-surfaced pair takes on a greyscale color combination that...
The Nike Air Deldon 1 Joins The Swooshes “Be True” Collection
Four months removed from the celebration of Pride Month in June, The Swoosh is returning to its Be True collection that treated the Nike Cortez and Dunk Low, amongst others, in tribute to October’s LGBTQIA+ History Month. Kicking off the re-run is the first WNBA signature silhouette to surface since 2006 in the Nike Air Deldon 1.
Street-Ready Black/Gum Appears On The New Balance 550
Steven Smith’s New Balance 550 continues to form an important part in the world of sneakers 33 years after it debuted. Recently, the made-for-basketball creation emerged in a compelling black and gum brown outfit perfect for fall. The upper indulges in the darker of the two aforementioned tones, presenting...
Triple Red And Grey Swooshes Liven This Triple-White Nike Air Force 1 Ensemble
Throughout the celebration of Bruce Kilgore’s 40th anniversary silhouette, NIKE Inc. continues to employ seldom disparate changes to the iconic model, creating a constant rotation of slightly differing propositions. The antithesis to its black/grey/blue offering seen last week on the Air Force 1, a crisp white build now enjoys the treatment of multiple Swooshes at its heel.
Air Jordan 3 WMNS “Lucky Green” Releasing April 2023
Jordan Brand has certainly made good on their promises of inclusivity, as women’s exclusive offerings are constantly being added to the calendar. And for the Spring of next year, the Air Jordan 3 is helping expand on this catalog in a colorway inspired by the Air Jordan 1 “Lucky Green” from 2020.
Seldom Burgundy Accents Liven This “Grey/White” Nike Dunk Low
An endless amount of propositions has seemingly graced the Nike Dunk throughout its tactical revitalization over the past few years. After recently embarking on a medley of suede-dominant offerings, the Nike Dunk Low is returning to its clad leather construction fit with seldom Burgundy accents. Spare the “Team Red” color...
UNDERCOVER’s Nike Air Force 1 Low “Grey Fog” Releases On October 12th
UNDERCOVER may not currently have the mainstream cachet that other collaborators of the Swoosh do, but it’s played a pivotal role in marrying sport and fashion over the last decade. The partnership adds a tally to its expansive roster of product on October 12th as it drops a trio of the Nike Air Force 1 Low.
Springtime Pastels Paint The Latest Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Already established in a bevy of disparate associations relating to Bruce Kilgore’s iconic 1982 design, The Swoosh has paid special care to the female’s collection of offerings throughout the silhouette’s 40th-anniversary celebration. Carrying on the resurgence of its Shadow counterpart, the latest women’s-exclusive Air Force 1 employs a way too early Springtime aesthetic.
Nike Dresses Up The Dunk Low In Mink Fur And Flashy Jewels
Whenever the weather sinks below 70 degrees, the Nike catalog — much like the rest of us — brings out their best fits. The Dunk Low is, of course, following suit, adding various jewels and mink fur to its construction. While not the first time the brand has...
The Nike Air Ship SP “Team Orange” Dropping Exclusively At One European Store
Back in July of 2020, retailer Bottega Backdoor ushered in one of the first modern iterations of the Nike Air Ship, which boasted a look akin to the iconic “Bred” colorway. Fast forward two years and they’re once again holding an exclusive release of yet another one of the model’s make-ups: the “Team Orange.”
Nike Dresses This Kids’ Dunk High In Mint-Toned Plaids
From flannels to golf pants, plaid is near inescapable. Even the Nike Dunk High isn’t safe from the pattern, as it’s about to feature its stripes across this upcoming kids-exclusive colorway. Compared to releases prior, this Dunk High is much more reserved in its use of the above-mentioned...
Yellow Swooshes Brighten Up This Women’s Air Jordan 1 Low
Fall is officially here, and the weather more than shows it. And while many have swapped out their pastels for neutrals this month, Jordan Brand is not yet ready to give up their bright colors. Instead, they’re carrying the energy over into the colder season with this floral, women’s exclusive take on the Air Jordan 1 Low.
Team Red Animates The Latest Nike Air Force 1 “Join Forces”
The Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th anniversary has delivered a handful of special edition collections. In addition to nods to the past via the “Color of the Month” program, the celebration has also made way for the “Join Forces” series. An obvious play on the...
This Air Jordan 1 Low Features Heavy Tumbled Tan Leather
The Air Jordan 1 Low continues to be a topic of conversation because of Travis Scott, but the design from 1985 keeps reinventing itself for a new generation. Recently the silhouette emerged in shades of off-white and tan, with the latter hue taking on overlays around the forefoot, tongue and heel. Jumpman branding on the top of the tongue and sock-liner opts for a complementary black arrangement, whereas “Air Jordan” emblems on the spine opt for bold red flair. Underfoot, the oft-imitated sole unit keeps things simple in the upper’s two titular colors.
The Air Max 97 Joins The Nike Moving Company
Despite being founded only last week, the Swoosh’s newest venture, the Nike Moving Company, has already gone through quite a few rounds of hiring. And after onboarding not just one but three different Air Force 1s, the growing outfit is welcoming the Air Max 97 to the team. Similar...
The Iconic “Black/Cement” Lands On The Jordan Zion 2
In many of Jordan Brand’s current roster of signature shoes, the past has certainly informed the future. The Zion 2 is an indication of utilizing cherished elements of the past with modern technology, a direction all the more apparent when classic OG colorways are being used. Seen here in...
The adidas Yeezy 700 v3 “Fade Salt” Releases This Saturday, October 8th
Over the course of 2022, we’ve received very little in the way of Yeezy 700 v3 releases. adidas Yeezy is about to give the silhouette some overdue attention, however, as its “Fade Salt” colorway is scheduled to release this Saturday, October 8th. Teased in detail back in...
