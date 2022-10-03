ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Missing Brooklyn boy, 13, rode trains for 4 days before returning home, mom says

By Mary Murphy
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dV0j0_0iKbJzZi00

BROWNSVILLE, BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 13-year-old Brooklyn boy who disappeared after taking out the trash late last month returned home on Wednesday and was taken to Brookdale Hospital for evaluation, police said on Monday.

The teen’s mother had flown to New York City from Kansas City, Missouri to search for her son who was staying with his father in Brownsville.

“He went to Harlem on the train,” the boy’s mother told PIX11 News Monday morning. “He rode the train back and forth for four days.”

The mother said the boy, a middle school student, only returned to his father’s house to get some clothing. The 13-year-old had left after a disagreement with his stepmother concerning a basketball team tryout.

These are the faces of The Missing: Help bring them home

“I called his mom and then I called an ambulance to make sure everything was OK,” the father told PIX11 News. “They took him to Brookdale Hospital and discharged him Friday. The mother said she’s going to take him.”

The boy’s mom told PIX11 on Monday that he is back with her, living in Missouri. The boy had been staying with his father for more than a year while she dealt with medical issues in Missouri.

The mom said the boy was not aware the media was publicizing his disappearance after an appeal by the Black and Missing Foundation and, later, the NYPD.

“Thank you for getting his story out,” the mother said to PIX11 News’ Mary Murphy.

The father said he felt badly the boy had left his Brownsville home, where his older brother continues to live along with his younger, half-siblings.

“I wish that I could have him,” the father said. “It hurts because I put my heart into it.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Woman, 81, struck by DSNY truck in Brooklyn, police say

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An 81-year-old woman was struck by a Department of Sanitation truck in Brooklyn Thursday morning, officials said. The victim injured her leg when the garbage truck hit her near Fifteenth Avenue and 85th Street in Bensonhurst at around 8:34 a.m., police said. The woman was taken to the hospital and is […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
PIX11

2 teens missing from Brooklyn treatment facility

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are searching for two teenage girls who went missing from a residential treatment facility in Brooklyn on Thursday, officials said. Jackeline Caraballo, 15, and  Le’Airra Ivery, 14, were last seen leaving the at-risk youth center at 2050 Dean St. in Crown Heights at around 11:35 p.m., police said. Investigators […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Video captures Harlem shooting that injured 2 men

NEW YORK -- New video shows a shooting in Harlem that injured a retired NYPD detective and another person Tuesday.It appears to show a man shooting toward a person in front of a smoke shop on Lenox Avenue. That man and another allegedly returned fire.Police say the former detective was caught in the crossfire and shot in the chest.READ MORE: Retired NYPD detective shot in Harlem, 1 other injuredInvestigators believe a 21-year-old man, who was grazed in the neck, was the intended target.Both victims were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.No arrests have been made.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Old Brooklyn#Brookdale Hospital
fox5ny.com

Man robbed of $100,000 in the Bronx

NEW YORK - A man was attacked and robbed of a huge amount of cash behind a Bronx building. The NYPD says it happened on Monday, Sept. 12 at around 4:30 p.m. They released a photo Thursday of a man they are looking for in connection with the incident. The...
BRONX, NY
newyorkpersonalinjuryattorneysblog.com

Truck driver arrested after killing pedestrian in Brooklyn NYC

A reckless truck driver fatally struck a NYC pedestrian as he was in the crosswalk with the light in his favor. The truck accident occurred early morning around 6:30 am on October 4th. 63 year old Benjamin Berger was crossing the street at the intersection of Flushing Avenue and Bedford...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Black Enterprise

Boyfriend Suspected of Dismembering NYC Woman Allowed Other Girlfriend to Use Her EBT Card

More gruesome discoveries are coming to light as police investigate the murder and dismembering of Dasia Johnson in Brooklyn, New York. Investigators are still searching for the five women and one man captured on surveillance cameras leaving the apartment of Johnson, the 22-year-old woman whose murder was discovered after authorities located her dismembered remains inside a suitcase in her East New York apartment last month.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Residents allegedly harassed in Harlem apartment building

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Residents of a Harlem apartment building say they have been harassed inside their lobby by a group of teenagers for the last two months. “It’s crazy; we have no protection, no security guards,” Blanca Molinuevo said. Tonia Bacon described the teens as dangerous. “They are walking around with weapons. I visually, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy