Traveling to Brazil during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
If you're planning a trip to Brazil, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.
Drug gang kills 20 in attack on city hall in southern Mexico
SAN MIGUEL TOTOLAPAN, Mexico (AP) — A drug gang shot to death 20 people, including a mayor and his father, in the mountains of the southern Mexico state of Guerrero, officials said Thursday. Residents began burying the victims even as a video posted on social media showed men who...
Russia-Ukraine war live: nuclear threat is worst in 60 years, Biden says; Ukraine recaptures 500 sq km in a week
US president says nuclear threat is worst since Cuban missile crisis ; Ukraine takes back 500 sq km of territory in a week
America’s heartbreaking decline in four reports | Column
Four global reports recently released by some of the world’s leading mainstream international organizations paint a bleak picture of human development in the United States. These reports should alarm all Americans concerned about overcoming needless human suffering and creating a just society. We have an opportunity in this election year to support those candidates who offer clear programs to address these issues.
Human rights campaigners of Belarus, Russia and Ukraine win Nobel Peace Prize
OSLO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Jailed Belarusian human rights activist Ales Byalyatski, Russian human rights organisation Memorial and Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties won the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.
Nobel Peace Prize is for all Belarusian political prisoners, says opposition politician
WARSAW, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The award of the Nobel Peace Prize to jailed Belarusian human rights activist Ales Byalyatski is one for all political prisoners in Belarus, Belarusian opposition politician Pavel Latushko said on Friday.
Man United, Arsenal win in EL; fireworks halt Berlin game
LONDON (AP) — Manchester United overcame an early deficit to beat Omonia Nicosia 3-2 in the Europa League on Thursday and begin the healing process after a humiliating derby loss in the Premier League. Seeking some respite in Cyprus following a 6-3 loss at Manchester City on Sunday, United...
Russia strikes Ukraine housing; detains refugees at border
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles hit apartment buildings in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday, killing at least seven people, with at least five others missing, in a region that Moscow has illegally annexed, a local official said. Two strikes damaged more than 40 buildings hours...
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
Sept. 30 - Oct. 6, 2022. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.
Seoul's reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea's successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam.
UK risks ending Cop26 presidency in disarray over Truss climate policy
Observers say cabinet rows and PM’s comments so far could undermine global consensus forged at Glasgow
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to activists from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine
This year’s Nobel Peace Prize is going to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties, the award's judges said Friday.
Oil target cuts free up capacity in case of crises, OPEC head says
DUBAI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Oil output target cuts agreed by OPEC+ producers will leave them more supply to tap in the event of any crises, OPEC Secretary General Haitham al-Ghais told Al Arabiya TV on Friday.
Nobel peace prize 2022 awarded to human rights campaigners in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus – live
Nobel committee awards Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, Russian human rights organisation Memorial and Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties
