ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Drug gang kills 20 in attack on city hall in southern Mexico

SAN MIGUEL TOTOLAPAN, Mexico (AP) — A drug gang shot to death 20 people, including a mayor and his father, in the mountains of the southern Mexico state of Guerrero, officials said Thursday. Residents began burying the victims even as a video posted on social media showed men who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tampa Bay Times

America’s heartbreaking decline in four reports | Column

Four global reports recently released by some of the world’s leading mainstream international organizations paint a bleak picture of human development in the United States. These reports should alarm all Americans concerned about overcoming needless human suffering and creating a just society. We have an opportunity in this election year to support those candidates who offer clear programs to address these issues.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Post Register

Man United, Arsenal win in EL; fireworks halt Berlin game

LONDON (AP) — Manchester United overcame an early deficit to beat Omonia Nicosia 3-2 in the Europa League on Thursday and begin the healing process after a humiliating derby loss in the Premier League. Seeking some respite in Cyprus following a 6-3 loss at Manchester City on Sunday, United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Post Register

Russia strikes Ukraine housing; detains refugees at border

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles hit apartment buildings in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday, killing at least seven people, with at least five others missing, in a region that Moscow has illegally annexed, a local official said. Two strikes damaged more than 40 buildings hours...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rio De
Post Register

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6, 2022. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Post Register

Seoul's reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea's successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Country
Brazil

Comments / 0

Community Policy