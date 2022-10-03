Read full article on original website
ICN
Terre Haute man accused of raping another man
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. - A Terre Haute man was arrested after allegedly raping another man over the summer. Kevin J. Fallon, 68, was booked into the Vigo County Jail Monday around 3:45 p.m. He is charged with rape and battery.
Bobcat kitten found alone, taken to Illinois wildlife center
JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. – A bobcat kitten was taken to an Illinois wildlife center after she was found alone in Montgomery County, Illinois. The kitten was taken to Treehouse Wildlife Center in Dow, Illinois on Friday, September 16, according to clinic supervisor Kerry Lennartz said. The Illinois Department of Conservation found her while they were […]
Missouri troopers stop St. Louis drivers daily for speeding at up to 110 miles per hour
As the number of drivers on the road decreased during the pandemic, the city saw an uptick in dangerous driving behavior including speeding. But as driver numbers returned to pre-pandemic levels, those unsafe driving habits stayed high.
Sheriff: Dogs attack family in Tennessee, 2 children die
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said. The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet. The children were pronounced dead at the scene and their mother was taken to a Memphis hospital in critical condition. The investigation remains active. No further information was immediately released.
AOL Corp
5 sent to hospital after truck hits ambulance transporting a patient, Kentucky cops say
Five people in Wayne County were sent to the hospital Saturday afternoon after an accident that left an ambulance on its side, according to the Monticello Police Department. The police department’s preliminary investigation determined that the ambulance was traveling east on KY 90 transporting a patient to a hospital in Lexington. The ambulance had its lights and siren on but it slowed as it approached the intersection of KY 90 and KY 1275, as the traffic light was red, police said.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau boil water advisory: School closings
Carbondale Police say they have taken suspects into custody in connection with a deadly shooting on the 700 block of Lewis Lane on Monday afternoon. Boil water advisory in Cape Girardeau following water main break. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Boil water advisory in Cape Girardeau following water main break.
Missouri Supreme Court will not discipline former Jackson County prosecutor
The Missouri Supreme Court ruled former Jackson County prosecutor Amy McGowan did not violate rules and won't have her law license suspended.
The Randolph Columbus Barrett House in Doniphan, Missouri, a town that has some interesting history
Randolph Columbus Barrett House.Jon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. An old house in Doniphan, Missouri was built in 1881. It's referred to as the Randolph Columbus Barrett House. It's a two-story, three-bay home with the architectural style of Classical Revival. In the front of the house, there is a two-story portico including rails on both levels. In 1976, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KFVS12
City of Jackson customers asked to conserve water
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Jackson is asking their customers to conserve water. According to Kent Peetz, the Director of Public Works in Jackson, their water system is providing mutual aid to Cape Girardeau. Currently, crews are working to repair a significant water main break in Cape Giradeau,...
KFVS12
MoDOT discussing next phase of Future I-57 in upcoming public meeting
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting to discuss a proposed project. A project that will lead to the upgrade of the U.S. Route 67 in Butler County to four lanes in preparation for Future I-57. The proposal includes upgrading Route 67 to interstate standards, starting from the Route 160/158 interchange south of Poplar Bluff, Mo., to the Missouri/Arkansas state line.
