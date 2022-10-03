Read full article on original website
Search for suspect underway after UT staff member groped on The Drag, police say
Police with the University of Texas said a man groped a university staff member on The Drag late Wednesday morning. Officers are now searching for the suspect.
38-Year-Old Joel Ramirez Arrested In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Leander (Leander, TX)
According to the Leander Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday night. The officials stated that two officers, one officer-in-training and a field training officer were inside a vehicle when 38-year-old [..]
Fort Hood soldier fatally shot girlfriend multiple times at close range, affidavit says
KILLEEN, Texas — A Fort Hood soldier charged with murder for the shooting death of his girlfriend shot her multiple times at close range, according to an arrest affidavit sent to 6 News. Michael Leonard Moore confessed to shooting his 34-year-old girlfriend on Sept. 19 inside a home at...
Police release video after southeast Austin SWAT situation, identify victim
The Austin Police Department released additional details Thursday surrounding fatal police shooting and SWAT situation in southeast Austin Sept. 23.
Leander PD vehicle with 2 officers inside hit by suspected drunk driver
A Leander Police patrol vehicle was hit by a suspected drunk driver Tuesday night, police said, and the driver was arrested on a DWI charge.
Person hit, killed by train in east Austin
A person was hit and killed by a train on IH 35 Service Road near 41st Street, according to ATCEMS.
APD identifies man killed in I-35 motorcycle crash in north Austin
The Austin Police Department on Tuesday identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash on the Interstate 35 service road in north Austin on Sept. 28.
San Marcos police officer arrested after resigning amid family violence investigation
SAN MARCOS, Texas – An officer with the San Marcos Police Department was arrested after he resigned days after he was accused of family violence. According to a news release, Kyle Lobo voluntarily resigned Thursday from SMPD. The resignation came three days after the SMPD was notified by the...
Police searching for suspect linked to 9 violent robberies in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is looking for a suspect believed to be behind a series of at least nine robberies that took place between Sept. 19 and Oct. 4 in North Austin. Police said the incidents happened on Northgate Boulevard, along the 300 to 1800 block...
Affidavit: Man tried to enter northwest Austin daycare with gun
An arrest warrant was issued for Aaron Whitfield, 26, for unlawful carrying of a weapon in prohibited places after police said he tried to go into Primrose School of Four Points with a handgun on Tuesday.
Suspects robbed two Lockhart gas stations at gunpoint: police
LOCKHART, Texas - The Lockhart Police Department is looking for two suspects they say robbed two gas stations earlier this week. LPD says two suspects robbed the North Valero gas station at 1317 N. Colorado St. and the Texaco gas station at 1325 S. Colorado St. on Oct. 4. Police...
Crash on Highway 71 leaves 1 dead, 1 other seriously injured
SPICEWOOD, Texas - One person is dead and another is seriously injured following a crash southeast of Spicewood. Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash happened at 25500 W Sh 71 near Paleface Ranch around 12:14 p.m. Two large trucks were involved in the crash with two drivers. One person was...
Mayor Adler apologizes after photo shows him with eyes closed during fallen officer's service
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Police Department Senior Officer Anthony Martin was killed in a crash in Liberty Hill on September 23 and a processional was held in his honor on October 3. It ended at Hill Country Bible Church where a public funeral was held. Martin had been with APD...
Killeen police investigating death of woman at local motel
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating the death of Dawn Bennett, 38, at the Shilo Inn on Friday, Sept. 30. At about 7:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the motel at 3701 South WS Young Drive to investigate a 911 call about a possible drowning victim. Police said...
BASTROP MAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES IN FAYETTE COUNTY
A Bastrop man was arrested on Wednesday after leading Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies on a lengthy chase. According to Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek, Narcotics Investigators attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white 2003 Chevrolet SUV on Hrbacek Street in the Cedar Creek subdivision. The driver failed...
APD: Woman held pregnant woman, 2 children against their will, demanded money
Multiple arrest warrants were issued in Austin for a woman in connection to an aggravated kidnapping and robbery where a pregnant woman and two children were held against their will in mid-September.
‘I was screaming, crying’: Woman waits 20 minutes for North Hays EMS, friend dies in her arms
An excruciating 20 minutes is how long some people in northern Hays County have waited for paramedics. One of those people was Carrie Napiorkowski.
One dead after two large trucks crash on SH 71 near Spicewood
SPICEWOOD, Texas — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a crash involving two large trucks near Spicewood on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. at 25500 W. SH 71, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. One person was pinned in their vehicle following the...
Two people injured in shooting in East Austin Park
Two people were shot in Givens District Park in east Austin Sunday afternoon. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene at 12:21 p.m. ALSO | Man killed in Sep 23 officer-involved shooting identified. Neither the victims nor the witnesses cooperated with police, so officers were not been able to...
