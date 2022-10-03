As the number of homicides tops 100 again this year in Cleveland, recently-released numbers show the financial impact of gun crimes in Northeast Ohio. According to figures from the region’s two level-one trauma centers, the cost of treating gunshot victims at University Hospitals and MetroHealth is more than $106 million since the beginning of 2020. Between the two hospitals, numbers show 2,454 patients have been treated for gunshot wounds in the last 30 months.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO