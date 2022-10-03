ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFVS12

MoDOT discussing next phase of Future I-57 in upcoming public meeting

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting to discuss a proposed project. A project that will lead to the upgrade of the U.S. Route 67 in Butler County to four lanes in preparation for Future I-57. The proposal includes upgrading Route 67 to interstate standards, starting from the Route 160/158 interchange south of Poplar Bluff, Mo., to the Missouri/Arkansas state line.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO

