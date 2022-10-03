ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

247Sports

Michigan Recruiting Insider: Crystal Ball talk, Brian Dohn joins the show

The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. On the latest episode of The Michigan Recruiting Insider Sam Webb and Brice Marich recap the surprise visit...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Everything Mel Tucker said after Michigan State lost to Ohio State

Mel Tucker opened Saturday night's post-Ohio State press conference with the one nugget of good news he could deliver: Freshman safety Jaden Mangham, who was carted off the field in the first quarter after a violent hit on Buckeye running back TreVeyon Henderson, had returned to MSU's sideline and the initial outlook for him was positive. The rest of Tucker's media session was pretty grim in the wake of MSU falling 49-20, suffering its fourth straight loss.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

WR Terry Lockett no longer with Michigan State's program

Junior wide receiver Terry Lockett is no longer a member of the Michigan State football program, a team spokesperson confirmed Saturday. Lockett has not appeared in a game for the Spartans this season and was not seen on the field warming up ahead of Saturday's game against Ohio State. The...
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Michigan State football post-game grades: Ohio State

Michigan State was able to keep Saturday’s visit from No. 3 Ohio State competitive for about a half. An early pick-six prevented the margin from snowballing on the Spartans too quickly, as that was the only drive among Ohio State’s first eight series that didn’t result in the Buckeyes reaching the end zone.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Ohio State star RB TreVeyon Henderson leaves Michigan State game with leg injury

Ohio State star running back TreVeyon Henderson went down with a leg injury and limped off the field early in the third quarter of the Buckeyes’ showdown against Michigan State. Henderson had 19 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown before the injury. Henderson was helped to the sideline and stumbled into the injury tent. ABC's Holly Rowe reported that Henderson would be able to return to the game, but he stayed on the sideline for Ohio State's next offensive drive.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

247Sports

