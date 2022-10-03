Read full article on original website
TV Series Sheds More Light on Dee Ann Warner’s DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’Tracy StengelTecumseh, MI
New Orleans-Style Vegan Bar Opens in Ann Arbor, MichiganVegOut MagazineAnn Arbor, MI
The University of Michigan Put a Ban on Tobacco Products Across CampusesMarry EvensAnn Arbor, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
Michigan vs. Indiana: Mark Cuban trolls Wolverines, buys GoBlue.com to use for Indiana NIL store
Indiana faces off with No. 4 Michigan in Bloomington today, and IU alum Mark Cuban wanted to do some trolling ahead of the matchup. Cuban joined Big Noon Kickoff and expressed his fandom for the Hoosiers, but also said he dove into a business venture. “You guys know I’m a...
Video: Connor Bazelak's postgame press conference after Indiana's 31-10 loss vs. Michigan
Watch and listen to what Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak had to say following the Hoosiers' 31-10 loss against Michigan on Homecoming weekend. Indiana stayed with the No. 4 team in the country for a half before eventually falling to Michigan 31-10 on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. The game was...
247Sports
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Crystal Ball talk, Brian Dohn joins the show
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. On the latest episode of The Michigan Recruiting Insider Sam Webb and Brice Marich recap the surprise visit...
Everything Mel Tucker said after Michigan State lost to Ohio State
Mel Tucker opened Saturday night's post-Ohio State press conference with the one nugget of good news he could deliver: Freshman safety Jaden Mangham, who was carted off the field in the first quarter after a violent hit on Buckeye running back TreVeyon Henderson, had returned to MSU's sideline and the initial outlook for him was positive. The rest of Tucker's media session was pretty grim in the wake of MSU falling 49-20, suffering its fourth straight loss.
WR Terry Lockett no longer with Michigan State's program
Junior wide receiver Terry Lockett is no longer a member of the Michigan State football program, a team spokesperson confirmed Saturday. Lockett has not appeared in a game for the Spartans this season and was not seen on the field warming up ahead of Saturday's game against Ohio State. The...
Jim Harbaugh press conference: Mike Hart, injury updates after Michigan beats Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media following his team’s 31-10 victory over Indiana on Saturday afternoon. He first offered a brief postgame update on RB coach Mike Hart, who suffered a seizure during the first quarter of the Wolverines’ win. Harbaugh then spoke on the game itself.
Michigan State football post-game grades: Ohio State
Michigan State was able to keep Saturday’s visit from No. 3 Ohio State competitive for about a half. An early pick-six prevented the margin from snowballing on the Spartans too quickly, as that was the only drive among Ohio State’s first eight series that didn’t result in the Buckeyes reaching the end zone.
Ohio State availability report: Miyan Williams among 11 Buckeyes out vs. Michigan State
One week after his breakout and career performance against Rutgers, running back Miyan Williams will not take the field when No. 3 Ohio State takes on Michigan State on Saturday afternoon. The redshirt sophomore was listed as "unavailable" when the Buckeyes released their status report hours before the team's first road trip of the season.
Ohio State star RB TreVeyon Henderson leaves Michigan State game with leg injury
Ohio State star running back TreVeyon Henderson went down with a leg injury and limped off the field early in the third quarter of the Buckeyes’ showdown against Michigan State. Henderson had 19 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown before the injury. Henderson was helped to the sideline and stumbled into the injury tent. ABC's Holly Rowe reported that Henderson would be able to return to the game, but he stayed on the sideline for Ohio State's next offensive drive.
Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson reminds what he is capable of vs. Michigan State
Last week was Miyan Williams’ week. The redshirt sophomore running back finally got the opportunity he’s rarely had at Ohio State, he was able to be the team’s bell cow running back. And Williams took advantage, rushing for a career-high 189 yards and tying a program record with five rushing touchdowns.
