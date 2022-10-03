ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Oklahoma football's 'hard truth' entering Red River Showdown vs. Texas

The Oklahoma Sooners enter this weekend’s Red River Showdown against Texas on the heels of two-straight losses, most recently an embarrassing 55-24 loss to TCU. Following the loss, Late Kick host Josh Pate explained that Sooners fans need to manager their expectations moving forward. Oklahoma allowed 27 points in the first quarter and surrendered more than 450 yards of total offense to the Horned Frogs by halftime. TCU scored all 55 of its points before the third quarter ended.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

What Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game at Iowa State

This is what Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game at Iowa State on Saturday, October 8, 2022. On blocking for big runs... Oh, it's a blast. Obviously it happened so many times this last game, even ones that got called back, you kind of go and you run, you see him running 40 yards down and from a slow guy like me. I'll meet him on the sideline. Cheer from there. But it's awesome to see him break away and run all the way down.
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
247Sports

Bill Self says Lawrence is 'most juiced' he's ever seen amid Kansas football's 5-0 start

The Kansas Jayhawks enter their Week 6 matchup against TCU with a 5-0 record and ranked No. 19 in the country, their first time in the top 25 since 2009. During a recent interview on SiriusXM Radio, Kansas basketball coach Bill Self described the energy level in Lawrence in response to the football team's recent success. Self's Jayhawks basketball team is coming off a national championship season in 2021-22.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Four-star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony talks early recruitment

Four star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony is starting to gain multiple high major and mid major attention coming into his sophomore season. Anthony is a 6-foot-3, 165-pound shooting guard out of the Middle Village (NY.) Christ the King Regional and came in at No. 62 nationally in the initial class of 2025 rankings.
BASKETBALL
247Sports

Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony is carving out his own identity as a four-star sophomore

When you are the son of a player with the credentials of Carmelo Anthony, people are always going to take notice. After all, he's a 10 time NBA All-Star, made the NBA's 75th anniversary team and authored arguably the greatest one and done year ever when he led Syracuse to a national title in 2003. While having a famous father raises intrigue level, you still have to make your own way and that's exactly what four-star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony is doing.
NBA
247Sports

Ole Miss football: Lane Kiffin says he shouldn't have left Tennessee for USC

Hindsight, as the saying goes, is 20/20. And with the benefit of hindsight, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he might not have left Tennessee following the 2009 season to take the USC job. On The Andy Staples Show, Kiffin was asked whether he would take $100 million today or go back 10 years with all the knowledge he has today. Kiffin picked the latter, noting that with the knowledge he'd have, particularly with sports betting, he'd be able to make more than $100 million. Asked about being able to go back 13 years, Kiffin opined, "Then I may just stay at Tennessee."
OXFORD, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelvin Martin
247Sports

Kentucky releases full 2022-23 basketball schedule

The 2022-23 Kentucky men’s basketball schedule has been set. Along with the 18-game Southeastern Conference schedule announced last month, the Wildcats will play 13 non-conference contests, along with a pair of exhibitions. Every UK game will be on national television or via streaming through CBS or ESPN’s family of...
BASKETBALL
247Sports

What Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said about Ole Miss

Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea spoke on the Rebels at his weekly press conference in Nashville. The 9th-ranked Rebels (5-0, 1-0 SEC) play at Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1 SEC) on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT. The game will be televised by the SEC Network... On Ole Miss in opening statement... Clark...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Villanova#American Football
247Sports

BREAKING: Wesley Yates talks about his decision to become a Husky

Wesley Yates, the No. 2 shooting guard nationally for the 2023 recruiting class, verbally committed to Washington Wednesday morning. He announced the decision on his Instagram account. Wesley, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound prospect from Beaumont, Tex., who also happens to be a cousin of current UW Assistant Coach Quincy Pondexter, took...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Noles247 Score Predictions: Florida State vs. NC State

Florida State is looking to rebound from its first loss of the season, a 31-21 defeat at home against Wake Forest. From one ranked opponent to another, the Seminoles hit the road to take on No. 14 NC State on Saturday evening in the hostile Carter-Finley Stadium. The Seminoles enter...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

247Sports

54K+
Followers
380K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy