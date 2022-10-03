Read full article on original website
Related
Five-star QB the Buckeyes have offered has Ohio State as a top choice
2025 Florida QB Colin Hurley who the Buckeyes have offered is very impressed with Ohio State and says the Buckeyes are one of his top choices.
247Sports
Jalen Hurts opens up on former coaches: Nick Saban, Lane Kiffin, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Mike Locksley
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts joined the Manning Cast on to discuss the Eagles 4-0 start to the 2022 season, and ended up discussing each coach that Hurts had through his collegiate career: Nick Saban, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Lane Kiffin and Mike Locksley. "They all had unique ways of...
247Sports
Oklahoma football's 'hard truth' entering Red River Showdown vs. Texas
The Oklahoma Sooners enter this weekend’s Red River Showdown against Texas on the heels of two-straight losses, most recently an embarrassing 55-24 loss to TCU. Following the loss, Late Kick host Josh Pate explained that Sooners fans need to manager their expectations moving forward. Oklahoma allowed 27 points in the first quarter and surrendered more than 450 yards of total offense to the Horned Frogs by halftime. TCU scored all 55 of its points before the third quarter ended.
What Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game at Iowa State
This is what Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game at Iowa State on Saturday, October 8, 2022. On blocking for big runs... Oh, it's a blast. Obviously it happened so many times this last game, even ones that got called back, you kind of go and you run, you see him running 40 yards down and from a slow guy like me. I'll meet him on the sideline. Cheer from there. But it's awesome to see him break away and run all the way down.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Bill Self says Lawrence is 'most juiced' he's ever seen amid Kansas football's 5-0 start
The Kansas Jayhawks enter their Week 6 matchup against TCU with a 5-0 record and ranked No. 19 in the country, their first time in the top 25 since 2009. During a recent interview on SiriusXM Radio, Kansas basketball coach Bill Self described the energy level in Lawrence in response to the football team's recent success. Self's Jayhawks basketball team is coming off a national championship season in 2021-22.
Four-star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony talks early recruitment
Four star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony is starting to gain multiple high major and mid major attention coming into his sophomore season. Anthony is a 6-foot-3, 165-pound shooting guard out of the Middle Village (NY.) Christ the King Regional and came in at No. 62 nationally in the initial class of 2025 rankings.
Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony is carving out his own identity as a four-star sophomore
When you are the son of a player with the credentials of Carmelo Anthony, people are always going to take notice. After all, he's a 10 time NBA All-Star, made the NBA's 75th anniversary team and authored arguably the greatest one and done year ever when he led Syracuse to a national title in 2003. While having a famous father raises intrigue level, you still have to make your own way and that's exactly what four-star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony is doing.
NBA・
247Sports
Ole Miss football: Lane Kiffin says he shouldn't have left Tennessee for USC
Hindsight, as the saying goes, is 20/20. And with the benefit of hindsight, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he might not have left Tennessee following the 2009 season to take the USC job. On The Andy Staples Show, Kiffin was asked whether he would take $100 million today or go back 10 years with all the knowledge he has today. Kiffin picked the latter, noting that with the knowledge he'd have, particularly with sports betting, he'd be able to make more than $100 million. Asked about being able to go back 13 years, Kiffin opined, "Then I may just stay at Tennessee."
RELATED PEOPLE
Watch: Scott Satterfield announces shift in coaching responsibilities during weekly press conference
It's no secret, Louisville football is struggling. Following a 34-33 loss at Boston College, a game where Louisville entered as a two touchdown favorite, UofL head coach Scott Satterfield announced some shifting of roles within the coaching staff that will continue throughout the remainder of the season. Satterfield will have...
Ohio State coaches update on when injured Buckeyes could return
It has been a rough year when it comes to injuries for Ohio State. While football is a violent sport and injuries are part of the game, the Buckeyes seem to have more players missing time with various ailments, dating back to before the season began, than in other years.
Kentucky releases full 2022-23 basketball schedule
The 2022-23 Kentucky men’s basketball schedule has been set. Along with the 18-game Southeastern Conference schedule announced last month, the Wildcats will play 13 non-conference contests, along with a pair of exhibitions. Every UK game will be on national television or via streaming through CBS or ESPN’s family of...
What Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said about Ole Miss
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea spoke on the Rebels at his weekly press conference in Nashville. The 9th-ranked Rebels (5-0, 1-0 SEC) play at Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1 SEC) on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT. The game will be televised by the SEC Network... On Ole Miss in opening statement... Clark...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BREAKING: Wesley Yates talks about his decision to become a Husky
Wesley Yates, the No. 2 shooting guard nationally for the 2023 recruiting class, verbally committed to Washington Wednesday morning. He announced the decision on his Instagram account. Wesley, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound prospect from Beaumont, Tex., who also happens to be a cousin of current UW Assistant Coach Quincy Pondexter, took...
Four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore updates his recruitment
Four star guard Elijah Moore has had a host of schools come to his open gyms this fall before the start of his junior year. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound shooting guard out of the Bronx (NY.) Cardinal Hayes is starting to see his recruitment expand and is looking to set up visits.
10 takeaways from Iowa basketball media day ahead of the 2022-23 season
On Wednesday, the Iowa men's basketball program hosted its annual media day. HawkeyeInsider.com's Sean Bock and David Eickholt were on-hand for the day and provide 10 takeaways after talking to Fran McCaffery and Iowa players throughout the event. You can get an annual membership for 30% off or $1 for...
What Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher said about Alabama, Jalen Milroe
Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher was the ninth head coach to appear on the SEC football coaches weekly teleconference Wednesday. During his 10-minute window with reporters, Fisher was asked several questions about Alabama. Below is everything he said about the Crimson Tide. “Our kids have had a great, upbeat attitude...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Highly ranked Tennessee CB commitment ready to play on national TV
A highly ranked Tennessee commitment will get a chance to play in front of national TV audience Thursday night. Four-star Class of 2023 cornerback Jordan Matthews and his team from Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, La., are scheduled to play host to Zachary (La.) High School at 8 p.m. Eastern time Thursday on ESPNU.
Georgia football: Kirby Smart explains how STAR Javon Bullard handled suspension
The Georgia Bulldogs were down a starter last week when STAR Javon Bullard was held out following an arrest the previous weekend. Based on Georgia head coach Kirby Smart's perspective, Bullard handled his suspension in a professional manner. Smart told reporters on Monday that the team was “expecting to get...
The national media predicts the Texas A&M-Alabama score
This coming weekend’s Texas A&M-Alabama game was billed as the top matchup of the season back in the summer. Both teams were expected to be undefeated and ranked in the top 5 at this point. Alabama moved to No. 1 in the polls this week, but Texas A&M fell...
Noles247 Score Predictions: Florida State vs. NC State
Florida State is looking to rebound from its first loss of the season, a 31-21 defeat at home against Wake Forest. From one ranked opponent to another, the Seminoles hit the road to take on No. 14 NC State on Saturday evening in the hostile Carter-Finley Stadium. The Seminoles enter...
247Sports
54K+
Followers
380K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0