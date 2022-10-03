Read full article on original website
CCX Sports Spotlight: Abbey Nechanicky, Wayzata Cross Country
Our CCX Sports Spotlight this week shines on Wayzata cross country and track star Abbey Nechanicky. Jay Wilcox profiles the Trojans’ senior. Nechanicky missed most of the cross country season last fall with an injury. She recovered and won the state 3,200 meter title in track in June. Nechanicky...
Park Center Boys Soccer Falls to Blaine in Regular Season Finale
The Park Center boys soccer team wrapped up the regular season with a 3-2 loss to Blaine Thursday. The Bengals controlled play early, scoring twice in the first 19 minutes. Park Center got one later in the first half as Johanso Camacho tucked one just over the goal line off a scramble to make it 2-1.
Wayzata Volleyball Sweeps Buffalo
The Wayzata volleyball team swept Buffalo in Lake Conference play Thursday, defeating the Bison 25-15, 25-10, and 25-19. The Trojans (17-3 overall, 4-0 Lake Conference) have not lost a set in conference matches. John Jacobson, reporting.
Improvements to Lee Park in Robbinsdale
Some great improvements are coming soon to Lee Park in Robbinsdale. The warming house will be remodeled into a new Lee Park meeting room to be completed in April or May, and the neighboring old school bus garage site will be leveled and hopefully turned into a soccer field or multi-purpose field next summer. For more information about Robbinsdale recreation, go to robbinsdalemn.com/recreation.
Plymouth ‘Getting Hammered’ with Emerald Ash Borer Infestation
The city of Plymouth has found more than 1,000 trees infested with emerald ash borer around Medicine Lake and down to the Minnetonka border. It first started on the east side of Medicine Lake, and it’s fully expanded to the west side of the lake and all the way down to the Minnetonka border and along Highway 55.
Brooklyn Center Mayor’s Minutes 10/3/22
Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott talks with Dave Kiser about the new police chief and hopes for public safety improvements, a potential development bringing an international marketplace to the former Target store site, plans for the Sears building site and other development projects, and street construction on Brooklyn Boulevard. For more information, visit http://www.ci.brooklyn-center.mn.us.
Crystal’s City Manager Anne Norris Retiring
There will soon be an important staff change in the city of Crystal, as the city’s long-time City Manager, Anne Norris, has announced her retirement. During her tenure as City Manager, she has helped oversee the construction of the Public Works Facility and new Police Station, in addition to reconstruction of all the streets in Crystal. Norris is still making plans for what she’d like to do in her retirement.
Maple Grove Vigil Honors Victims of Domestic Violence
Community members in Maple Grove came together to remember victims of domestic violence in a vigil at the Town Green. “Maria’s Voice is working to reach as many people in the community as possible so that they have the access to domestic abuse prevention education, which means they have the opportunity to get aware and educated against domestic violence before they experience it,” said Sara Silva, executive director of Maria’s Voice.
Ex-Hennepin County Commissioner Mike Opat Charged with DWI
A former longtime Hennepin County commissioner has been charged with drunken driving. Court records show Mike Opat, 61, of Robbinsdale, was arrested late Wednesday while driving in Dayton. He faces two charges, one for fourth-degree DWI, a misdemeanor, and another for a refusal to take a breathalyzer test, a gross misdemeanor.
Crystal Police: Officer Fatally Shoots Dog to Escape Serious Injury
Crystal police say they are trying to set the record straight after an officer fatally shot and killed a dog. The incident happened Sept. 25 in the 3100 block of Hampshire Avenue S. Crystal police say they were first called for a domestic dispute situation. “Officers got there and mediated...
