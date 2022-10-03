There will soon be an important staff change in the city of Crystal, as the city’s long-time City Manager, Anne Norris, has announced her retirement. During her tenure as City Manager, she has helped oversee the construction of the Public Works Facility and new Police Station, in addition to reconstruction of all the streets in Crystal. Norris is still making plans for what she’d like to do in her retirement.

