CCX Sports Spotlight: Abbey Nechanicky, Wayzata Cross Country
Our CCX Sports Spotlight this week shines on Wayzata cross country and track star Abbey Nechanicky. Jay Wilcox profiles the Trojans’ senior. Nechanicky missed most of the cross country season last fall with an injury. She recovered and won the state 3,200 meter title in track in June. Nechanicky...
Park Center Girls Soccer Loses to Blaine
Sam McCorkle scored two goals and added an assist as the Blaine girls’ soccer team beat Park Center 9-1 Thursday. The Bengals scored the first three goals of the match before the Pirates’ Juliana Samuel scored on a great shot to get Park Center on the scoreboard. But...
Osseo Hall of Fame Class of 2022 to Be Honored
The Osseo High School athletic hall of fame class of 2022 will be honored this week at the Orioles’ football game Friday night. Inductees include 2013 Phillis Webb, a basketball standout who later played for Eastern Michigan. Webb was a state champion in track and also played volleyball. 2004...
Brooklyn Center Man Dies from Injuries Barefoot Water Skiing
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified this week a Brooklyn Center man who died in a recent water skiing accident. The medical examiner says 69-year-old Paul Oman died Sept. 12 from “injuries sustained while barefoot water skiing.” The incident happened on Twin Lake in Brooklyn Center. Oman was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he later died.
Four New Maple Grove Officers Sworn In, Another Promoted to Sergeant
The city of Maple Grove swore in four new officers to its police department this week. The new hires bring Maple Grove close to full staffing. All the officers come to Maple Grove after serving for other police departments. Officers Ben Buchin and Flavio Becerra previously served the St. Paul Police Department, officer Trent Mitchell previously worked as an officer in St. Cloud and officer Conor Wollenzien comes from the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department.
Plymouth ‘Getting Hammered’ with Emerald Ash Borer Infestation
The city of Plymouth has found more than 1,000 trees infested with emerald ash borer around Medicine Lake and down to the Minnetonka border. It first started on the east side of Medicine Lake, and it’s fully expanded to the west side of the lake and all the way down to the Minnetonka border and along Highway 55.
Maple Grove Vigil Honors Victims of Domestic Violence
Community members in Maple Grove came together to remember victims of domestic violence in a vigil at the Town Green. “Maria’s Voice is working to reach as many people in the community as possible so that they have the access to domestic abuse prevention education, which means they have the opportunity to get aware and educated against domestic violence before they experience it,” said Sara Silva, executive director of Maria’s Voice.
Brooklyn Center Mayor’s Minutes 10/3/22
Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott talks with Dave Kiser about the new police chief and hopes for public safety improvements, a potential development bringing an international marketplace to the former Target store site, plans for the Sears building site and other development projects, and street construction on Brooklyn Boulevard. For more information, visit http://www.ci.brooklyn-center.mn.us.
Ex-Hennepin County Commissioner Mike Opat Charged with DWI
A former longtime Hennepin County commissioner has been charged with drunken driving. Court records show Mike Opat, 61, of Robbinsdale, was arrested late Wednesday while driving in Dayton. He faces two charges, one for fourth-degree DWI, a misdemeanor, and another for a refusal to take a breathalyzer test, a gross misdemeanor.
Crystal’s City Manager Anne Norris Retiring
There will soon be an important staff change in the city of Crystal, as the city’s long-time City Manager, Anne Norris, has announced her retirement. During her tenure as City Manager, she has helped oversee the construction of the Public Works Facility and new Police Station, in addition to reconstruction of all the streets in Crystal. Norris is still making plans for what she’d like to do in her retirement.
Crystal Police: Officer Fatally Shoots Dog to Escape Serious Injury
Crystal police say they are trying to set the record straight after an officer fatally shot and killed a dog. The incident happened Sept. 25 in the 3100 block of Hampshire Avenue S. Crystal police say they were first called for a domestic dispute situation. “Officers got there and mediated...
Driver’s Exam Stations Seek More Funding to Handle Backlog of Road Tests
Every day, hundreds of people looking to take their driving test make their way to the West Metro Exam Station in Plymouth. The goal is to pass and get their driver’s license. But getting an appointment to take the test is no easy task. “I have a daughter taking...
