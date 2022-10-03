Read full article on original website
Coolio's Kids Have a Special Plan to Keep His Ashes Close
Coolio's seven children have a special plan to keep their father near and dear to their hearts after his recent death. The rapper -- who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. -- died in Los Angeles last Wednesday at the age of 59. His longtime manager, Jarez, confirmed the news to TMZ. Jarez told the outlet that paramedics suspected cardiac arrest was the cause of death, though no official determination has been made.
Tori Spelling on Recent Reunion With Mom Candy and Brother Randy: 'Life's Too Short' (Exclusive)
Tori Spelling, her mother, Candy and brother, Randy all had a special night out. Last month, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared a picture from their family dinner. Now, Spelling is elaborating on the caption, which some people thought was their first time together in 20 years. “A lot of...
Le Creuset Sale: Save Up to 40% on Dutch Ovens, Cast Iron Cookware, Kitchen Gifts and More
Now that autumn in full swing, we're ready to whip up delicious recipes and fully embrace the cozy season. From heartwarming soups and stews to pumpkin pies and apple tarts, fall is the season of cozy home cooking. To give you even more reason to try out your skills in the kitchen, French cookware brand Le Creuset has a ton of cookware on sale with everything you need to start whipping up your favorite fall dishes.
Abercrombie's New Sale Event Is Offering 30% Off Sweaters and Fleeces To Refresh Your Fall Wardrobe
It's finally sweater weather, and Abercrombie & Fitch is celebrating with 30% off sweaters and fleeces to keep you cozy all season long. Whether you're looking to stock up on essential crewnecks for layering or in need of some cold-weather tops and dresses for nights out, you can give your fall and winter wardrobe a refresh without breaking the bank.
Take an Extra 40% Off Jeans, Sweaters, Handbags and More Fall Staples at Madewell
Fall is underway and you might need a bit of a refresh on your fall outfits for the crisp cool days still ahead. Luckily for us, there's a massive secret Madewell sale going on right now on already-discounted fall staples. From bestselling denim to stylish cardigans and jackets, there's no fall essential that's not on sale at Madewell.
Gigi Hadid's Off-Duty Shoes During Paris Fashion Week Are Stylishly Comfortable Classics This Fall
Chunky loafers are one of this season's hottest trends and Gigi Hadid is adding the preppy shoe into her fall footwear rotation. Just weeks ago, she was seen wearing the new platform UGGs en route to her Guest in Residence pop-up in New York City. Even more recently, the supermodel wore a pair of Reformation's leopard print loafers in between shows at Paris Fashion Week.
Save Up to $600 on a Casper Mattress and Improve Your Sleep with This October Sale
Casper is hosting its Columbus Day Mattress Sale this week with deep discounts on mattresses and 25% off all pillows and sheets. Much like the best pillows or the coziest bedding, the right mattress can make or break whether you get a good night's rest. Sleep preferences vary for everyone, but Casper's quality mattresses always stand out among the crowd. Using code OCT22, you can save up to $600 on Casper mattresses just in time for a better night's rest this fall.
The Best Furniture and Home Decor Deals to Shop from West Elm’s Sale
Prioritizing our personal space is essential, especially for anyone who is still working from home. If you're looking to upgrade your home, we have some excellent news — West Elm has brought great deals with a massive Warehouse Sale. Right now, shoppers can take up to 70% off West Elm furniture and home decor, including outdoor furniture, bedding, bath and dining room essentials.
Adidas Places Kanye West Partnership Under Review After His Controversial Fashion Show
Adidas has announced the status of its partnership with Kanye “Ye” West. In a new statement, the activewear company said that its relationship with the 45-year-old GRAMMY-winning musician is “under review.”. “Adidas has always been about creativity, innovation and supporting athletes and artists to achieve their vision....
The Best Amazon Prime Day Luggage Deals to Shop for Your Holiday Travel Essentials
You can get the best Columbus Day luggage deals for your travels during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. There are plenty of luggage discounts available right now, including up to 45% off Samsonite luggage pieces. If you have travel plans for the upcoming holiday weekend this year, Samsonite's hardside luggage is a great travel companion to keep your belongings safe.
Kiehl’s Sale: Get 25% Off Best-Selling Skincare, Body Care and Hair Products
Autumn is officially here, so this Columbus Day weekend is one of the best times to spoil yourself before the freezing temperatures fully arrive. Take advantage of the holiday by investing in skincare essentials—namely celeb-loved moisturizers, serums, and more from Kiehl's. Right now during the Kiehl's Friend & Family...
Eva Mendes Gushes Over Ryan Gosling's Latest Gucci Campaign
Eva Mendes is certainly on board with Gucci's new ad campaign -- or at least with her handsome beau Ryan Gosling's stylish involvement. The Grey Man star is the face of the new Gucci Valigeria campaign -- a retro-inspired print and video ad campaign promoting the company's Savoy collection of luggage.
Lindsay Lohan Suffers From Amnesia in Trailer for Netflix's 'Falling for Christmas'
Lindsay Lohan is back to doing what made her a star. The actress leads the all-new, original holiday rom-com, Falling for Christmas. On Friday, Netfix finally dropped the first trailer for the film. “Happy holidays, everyone! Christmas has come early this year, and I come bearing gifts,” the actress says,...
The Best Prime Day October 2022 Headphone and Earbud Deals: Apple AirPods Pro Are $79 Off Right Now
Amazon's October Prime Day sale is right around the corner and the early Black Friday deals have officially started arriving. Featuring exclusive discounts across all categories for Prime members, the Prime Early Access Sale is set for October 11 and 12, 2022. With early tech deals available now, we rounded up all the best savings on headphones and wireless earbuds you can already shop.
Wayfair's 5 Days of Deals Sale Brings Early Black Friday Furniture and Home Decor Steals Up to 80% Off
It's happened all too quickly, but the holiday season is right around the corner. Major retailers are offering stellar deals before Thanksgiving, like Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale and Target Deal Days, all at the prices you've previously only found during Black Friday. And Wayfair is kicking off the holiday season early with a 5 Days of Deals sale.
The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Tablet Deals: Save Up to 50% on iPads, Galaxy Tabs, and More
Thanks to technology, the world has never been more at our fingertips. That's even more true with the help of convenient, lightweight tablets that can be taken anywhere. But since technology is ever-changing, devices become outdated over the years, lagging and stalling when you need them the most. If this scenario sounds all too familiar, it's likely time to upgrade your equipment and there's never been a better time to save than with early Black Friday deals from Amazon's Prime's Early Access Sale.
'Super Mario Bros.' Trailer: Chris Pratt Explores 'Mushroom Kingdom' in First Teaser
Mama mia! It's-a-finally here! The teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated Super Mario Bros. animated film dropped on Thursday and it's fire!. In the opening of the 2 minutes, 36 seconds trailer, Bowser's army gets ready for battle in what easily turns into pure domination. Bowser -- voiced by Jack Black -- is on a quest to find the coveted super star. And, when he does, Bowser exclaims, "I finally found it. Now who's gonna stop me?!?"
Express Fall Fashion Sale: Save Up to 50% on Leather Pants, Denim, Sweaters and More
Shopping for a new fall wardrobe has to be one of our favorite parts of the new season, but it's also one of the most expensive. Luckily, Express is offering up to 50% off jeans, tops, dresses, outerwear, and more for the new season, plus an extra 50% off clearance. For affordable fashion upgrades, there are hundreds of pieces to shop from Express' latest fall collection that is now on sale.
