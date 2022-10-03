ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Thursday evening weather update

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Back to cool air to end the week and start the weekend. We enjoyed a few days in the 70s across the Rochester and Finger Lakes regions, but that’ll be changing Friday morning with a cold front. The front will arrive first thing in the morning with a few rain showers, followed by a cool breeze and dropping temperatures. We’ll peak in the mid 50s early in the morning, then drop into the 40s by evening. The coolest air will arrive overnight, with many spots away from Lake Ontario dipping into the 30s. A little patchy frost is possible, but widespread frost isn’t expected at this point.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Warmer air is on the way

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a few cool days and frosty mornings, we’ve made it back to the 60s on Tuesday and we’re going up from there. Highs on Wednesday will flirt with 70, with lower 70s likely on Thursday. Thursday should be the warmest day, but Wednesday will be the pick of the week with nearly full sunshine to go along with that milder air.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Weather In-Depth: Killing frost means no more mowing of the lawn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This is the time of the year when you get up early in the morning and look outside and you may see a white sheen that is covering the grass. That is frost and if you are one of those folks who is really tired of mowing the lawn, this is probably good news. It means that the growing season has effectively come to an end across a good portion of Western New York.
ROCHESTER, NY
City
Rochester, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Is The Best City For Golfers In New York State

Earlier this week, we celebrated National Golf Lovers Day, and New Yorkers all over the state hit the links. Why Fall Is The Perfect Time To Go Golfing In New York State. Fall is one of the best times of the year to gather up your friends and go golfing. The summer heat and humidity have hit the road, making it cool and comfortable to spend a good chunk of time outdoors.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rollover crash on I-390 in Gates caused Thursday morning backup

GATES, N.Y. — If you were on I-390 in Gates on Thursday morning, you probably noticed a huge backup near Lyell Avenue. Gates police say a car rolled over in traffic sometime before 9 a.m. Luckily, no one was trapped and there were no major injuries. All lanes are now opened back up to traffic.
GATES, NY
WHEC TV-10

Irondequoit begins annual bow hunting program to manage deer population

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Irondequoit is set to begin its annual bow hunting program to help manage the deer population and reduce deer-related accidents. Tuesday marked opening day. With it comes rules which include only hunting on properties that agree to it. Hunters must pass requirements regarding proximity to homes...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
13 WHAM

A creative send-off for Ginny Ryan

Rochester, N.Y. — 13WHAM’s Ginny Ryan is ending her broadcast news career on Friday. She will sign off at the end of the 5:00 p.m. newscast. All this week, we have been sharing well wishes from her current and former colleagues and members of the community. One from...
ROCHESTER, NY
localsyr.com

Rainbow Fentanyl found in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The drug known as ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ is now making its way towards Onondaga County. The most recent discovery was made in Monroe County, less than an hour and a half away from home. 13WHAM, an ABC affiliate, talked with Deputy Michael Favat from the Monroe...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
Weather
Weather
Environment
Environment
NWS
NWS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Enjoy a taste of Wayne County during the 25th Apple Tasting Tour

NEWARK, N.Y. — The Wayne County Apple Tasting Tour is celebrating its 25th year of fresh apples, hay rides and family fun. The tour begins Friday and includes more than a dozen fruit farms, wineries and cideries. Wayne County is the number one apple producing county in New York...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Crews respond to fire at abandoned home on Ketchum Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A fire broke out at an abandoned house in the city on Wednesday morning. Crews responded to the home on Ketchum Street. We’re told the fire started in the basement. No word yet on what caused it. We’ve reached out to fire officials for an...
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York State DMV Announces Temporary Shutdown

There can be nothing more frustrating than having to wait in long lines at the DMV. Thankfully, Erie County seems to have figured out how to make things easier and even allow people to schedule appointments. There are multiple locations around Western New York to get your vehicle business done....
ERIE COUNTY, NY
flcc.edu

Well-timed: Kevin Stottler's story

An encounter with a professor leads to a career in the positioning, navigation and timing industry. In the mid-2010s, Kevin Stottler ’20 was working for a company that made encoded plastic cards. Think hotel key cards, gift cards, ID cards. He wanted something more engaging, but this was before...
CANANDAIGUA, NY

