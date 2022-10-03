Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Thursday evening weather update
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Back to cool air to end the week and start the weekend. We enjoyed a few days in the 70s across the Rochester and Finger Lakes regions, but that’ll be changing Friday morning with a cold front. The front will arrive first thing in the morning with a few rain showers, followed by a cool breeze and dropping temperatures. We’ll peak in the mid 50s early in the morning, then drop into the 40s by evening. The coolest air will arrive overnight, with many spots away from Lake Ontario dipping into the 30s. A little patchy frost is possible, but widespread frost isn’t expected at this point.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Warmer for the next couple days before a chillier Friday and weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tons of sun in the forecast on Wednesday with temperatures warming in the afternoon into the 60s to near 70 degrees. There will be fair skies for Wednesday night with temperatures around 50, which isn’t as cold as previous nights. Increasing clouds is in store for Thursday with the mild weather sticking around one more day.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Warmer air is on the way
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a few cool days and frosty mornings, we’ve made it back to the 60s on Tuesday and we’re going up from there. Highs on Wednesday will flirt with 70, with lower 70s likely on Thursday. Thursday should be the warmest day, but Wednesday will be the pick of the week with nearly full sunshine to go along with that milder air.
WHEC TV-10
Weather In-Depth: Killing frost means no more mowing of the lawn
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This is the time of the year when you get up early in the morning and look outside and you may see a white sheen that is covering the grass. That is frost and if you are one of those folks who is really tired of mowing the lawn, this is probably good news. It means that the growing season has effectively come to an end across a good portion of Western New York.
This Is The Best City For Golfers In New York State
Earlier this week, we celebrated National Golf Lovers Day, and New Yorkers all over the state hit the links. Why Fall Is The Perfect Time To Go Golfing In New York State. Fall is one of the best times of the year to gather up your friends and go golfing. The summer heat and humidity have hit the road, making it cool and comfortable to spend a good chunk of time outdoors.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: RG&E threatening to shut off customers for uninspected meters
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The complaints about RG&E, its billing and customer service, continue to pour into the News10NBC newsroom and now it appears the utility is shutting off, or threatening to shut off customers who aren’t even behind on their bills. The gas meter for Ashley Brayer’s home...
WHEC TV-10
Rollover crash on I-390 in Gates caused Thursday morning backup
GATES, N.Y. — If you were on I-390 in Gates on Thursday morning, you probably noticed a huge backup near Lyell Avenue. Gates police say a car rolled over in traffic sometime before 9 a.m. Luckily, no one was trapped and there were no major injuries. All lanes are now opened back up to traffic.
Look Around The Stunning Former Mackenzie-Childs Estate On Cayuga Lake
In July of 1848, the Seneca Falls Convention, the first women’s rights convention ever to be held in the United States was held in Seneca Falls, New York. That convention would change the course of history for women's rights, including being the foundation of the fight for women to be given the right to vote.
WHEC TV-10
Irondequoit begins annual bow hunting program to manage deer population
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Irondequoit is set to begin its annual bow hunting program to help manage the deer population and reduce deer-related accidents. Tuesday marked opening day. With it comes rules which include only hunting on properties that agree to it. Hunters must pass requirements regarding proximity to homes...
It’s Raining Money for Cash For Life Winner in Upstate New York
Forget men! It's raining money in New York. Someone in Upstate New York just won $1,000 a week for life. If you're a Cash for Life lottery player, you'd better check your ticket. There's a winner that's not from New York City for a change. The winning Cash for Life...
13 WHAM
A creative send-off for Ginny Ryan
Rochester, N.Y. — 13WHAM’s Ginny Ryan is ending her broadcast news career on Friday. She will sign off at the end of the 5:00 p.m. newscast. All this week, we have been sharing well wishes from her current and former colleagues and members of the community. One from...
localsyr.com
Rainbow Fentanyl found in Monroe County
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The drug known as ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ is now making its way towards Onondaga County. The most recent discovery was made in Monroe County, less than an hour and a half away from home. 13WHAM, an ABC affiliate, talked with Deputy Michael Favat from the Monroe...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Enjoy a taste of Wayne County during the 25th Apple Tasting Tour
NEWARK, N.Y. — The Wayne County Apple Tasting Tour is celebrating its 25th year of fresh apples, hay rides and family fun. The tour begins Friday and includes more than a dozen fruit farms, wineries and cideries. Wayne County is the number one apple producing county in New York...
WHEC TV-10
Crews respond to fire at abandoned home on Ketchum Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A fire broke out at an abandoned house in the city on Wednesday morning. Crews responded to the home on Ketchum Street. We’re told the fire started in the basement. No word yet on what caused it. We’ve reached out to fire officials for an...
New York State DMV Announces Temporary Shutdown
There can be nothing more frustrating than having to wait in long lines at the DMV. Thankfully, Erie County seems to have figured out how to make things easier and even allow people to schedule appointments. There are multiple locations around Western New York to get your vehicle business done....
WHEC TV-10
Senator Gillibrand announces some of $1 billion she fought to secure will help New Yorkers defray home energy costs
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – New York State is expecting to see energy bills rise more than 40 percent this winter. Several state, and local leaders say there’s help out there, and announced millions of dollars in assistance for low income residents. News10NBC finds out just how much will be...
flcc.edu
Well-timed: Kevin Stottler’s story
An encounter with a professor leads to a career in the positioning, navigation and timing industry. In the mid-2010s, Kevin Stottler ’20 was working for a company that made encoded plastic cards. Think hotel key cards, gift cards, ID cards. He wanted something more engaging, but this was before...
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: What does the “county use” tax at the DMV cover
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Let’s answer a good question about the DMV and taxes. All those fees add up while doing business when it comes to your car or truck. That brings us to this message:. Ron says: “I just received my truck registration renewal and it has a...
WHEC TV-10
Schools in canceled for Wayland-Cohocton on Wednesday after potential threat
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. — School is canceled on Wednesday in the Wayland-Cohocton Central School District in Steuben County. In a statement on its website, the district announced that classes are canceled “in response to the threat made last night, and out of an abundance of caution and the need to further investigate.”
WHEC TV-10
Mayor says $12 million settlement to Prude children is a fair deal
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The city of Rochester is going to pay the children of Daniel Prude $12 million. The deal was made public today. It will be split between Prude’s five children in Chicago. Prude’s death after he was pinned to the street by Rochester police two and...
