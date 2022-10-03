ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This is the time of the year when you get up early in the morning and look outside and you may see a white sheen that is covering the grass. That is frost and if you are one of those folks who is really tired of mowing the lawn, this is probably good news. It means that the growing season has effectively come to an end across a good portion of Western New York.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO