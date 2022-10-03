Read full article on original website
Emaciated dog abandoned in Malden reunited with police after making remarkable recovery
MALDEN, Mass. — An abandoned one-year-old dog, who was found emaciated and left in “terrible condition” in Malden, was reunited with Police after making a remarkable recovery. On Wednesday, the Malden Police Department was “joyfully” reunited with a one-year-old Chihuahua that they had found in late July...
Shoebert, Beverly’s beloved seal, back on the North Shore
BEVERLY, Mass. — Shoebert, a beloved seal who captivated crowds of people as he swam around in Beverly’s Shoe Pond last month, has returned to the North Shore. The gray seal was fitted with a tracker and released into the wild off Block Island last week after a short stay at the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut.
WATCH: Malden Police reunite with abandoned dog found starving and in need of aid
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Malden Police department were reunited this week with a small dog they found abandoned and in need of medical attention earlier this year. Officers found the dog abandoned back in late July, starving and weighing just under three pounds at the time. The...
Coyote seen chasing after girl who was walking dog in Massachusetts town
HINGHAM, Mass. — Hingham residents are on high alert after multiple encounters with coyotes have been reported in the Massachusetts town. Residents told NewsCenter 5 that a coyote was seen following and later chasing a fifth-grader who was walking her dog before school Tuesday morning. "The coyote went after...
Coyote chases girl with dog in Hingham; neighbors worried about attacks
Residents of the Liberty Pole neighborhood of Hingham say they see coyotes near their homes multiple times a day. Neighbors near South Elementary School in Hingham are growing increasingly concerned about an uptick in the number of encounters residents are having with coyotes. That concern hit a new high point...
Miss Fall River Hands In Her Crown to Become New Miss Massachusetts Collegiate
She recently handed over her Miss Fall River crown, but Fall River native Maegan Bernier is proudly adding another title to her impressive resume: Miss Massachusetts Collegiate 2023. With plans to compete for Miss America Collegiate in June of next year, Bernier has high hopes for the future and a...
Fairhaven Cat Returned to Shelter & Hopes for Second Chance at Loving Family [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Happy Wet Nose Wednesday! Our mission of getting animals adopted continues. When it comes to animals, there are hundreds of them on the SouthCoast waiting for a forever place to call home. The goal of Wet Nose Wednesday is to unite these loving animals with the perfect family, and this week, we head to Fairhaven Animal Shelter in Fairhaven where a loving cat is ready to meet you.
Officials warn parents to keep an eye on kids after young girl was chased by coyote in Hingham
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are warning parents to keep a close eye on their kids after a young girl was chased by a coyote in Hingham Tuesday, prompting the town’s animal control to increase patrols in the area. The town’s animal control is stepping up patrols since many...
Iconic dessert that originated in Boston dubbed ‘gateway food to obesity’
BOSTON — An iconic dessert that originated in Boston has been named and shamed as a “gateway food to obesity,” according to a new study. Researchers at Drug Genius surveyed 3,000 Bay Staters and found 13 percent of them admitted that eating just one slice of Boston cream pie acts as a trigger which leads them onto a spell of unhealthy eating.
Black bear cub spotted in Mansfield
A Mansfield man woke up to an unexpected sight on his camera system early Tuesday morning. The Central Street resident awoke to find a black bear cub sauntering around his front steps at approximately 2:30 a.m. According to the Mansfield Police Department, the cub sighting comes after a recent sighting...
Can you Dig It?: Boston archaeology program invites public to help with dig in South End
BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston’s archaeology program began to dig for history in the South End this week. The group is digging in the yard of the headquarters of the League of Women for Community Service, and said they have already found a few small items, including a bone.
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
Gym members reunite with man they saved during class in Norwood
NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people reunited with a fellow gym member in the same CrossFit location where their combined efforts saved his life. Paula Verderber and Scott Leverenz were each given a Heartsaver Hero award from the American Heart Association on Wednesday, recognizing their life-saving actions. Verderber and Leverenz...
Coyotes on the prowl in Massachusetts
Is there a road runner in the area? Because there are a lot of coyote sightings these days. Yes, coyotes are on the prowl in Massachusetts. But what should you do if you see one?. Not a lot of people know. And it’s getting a little scary out there.
Window Washer Dies in Accidental Fall Inside JFK Library in Boston
A window washer working inside Boston's JFK Presidential Library died in an apparently accidental fall Wednesday morning, officials said. The worker, whose name has not been released, fell about five to seven stories. "I would say about seven stories would be about three quarters of the way up," Deputy Boston...
Delta plane heading from Boston to Fort Lauderdale forced back to Logan after bird strike
BOSTON (WHDH) - A plane heading from Boston to Fort Lauderdale was forced to return to the gate at Logan Airport after a bird strike Wednesday, Delta confirmed. The flight hit some birds after takeoff Wednesday, Delta confirmed. The plane landed without any issues and was inspected as passengers were re-booked onto different flights.
South Boston residents on edge after woman attacked
BOSTON - An armed robbery in a quiet South Boston neighborhood has women looking for ways to protect themselves through self-defense. "I've always felt safe here so it's a shock to me and women walking around alone," said Catie Quaratella. "I'm not going to do that anymore." Boston Police are searching for the attacker, described as a Black man between 20-30 years-old, after he allegedly held a woman up at knifepoint while leaving a liquor store on K Street Thursday night at 8:35. He demanded her bag, before punching her in the face and running away....
Window washer at JFK Library dies after falling 5-7 stories
A window washer fell to his death from the JFK Library in Dorchester on Oct. 5. The window washer was up five to seven stories high before the accident occurred, according to Boston25news. Police responded to the fallen worker at 10:30 a.m. He was initially reported to have been suffering...
Here are the best ways to store apples during apple picking season
BOSTON (WHDH) - New England has some of the best places to pick apples in the country with Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow, Mass. ranked as the best in the entire country by Travel and Leisure, but it’s important to know how to best store your freshly picked apples to ensure they don’t go to waste.
Mother, nanny take stand in trial for South Boston crash that killed toddler
“I asked her if they had done an assessment for internal bleeding… When she said yes, and I said, ‘Stop. Let me hold him.’”. The mother and nanny of 22-month-old Colin McGrath, who was killed as the result of a chain-reaction crash in 2018, relayed details of that tragic day to a Suffolk Superior Court jury Thursday.
