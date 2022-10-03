ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WCVB

Coyote seen chasing after girl who was walking dog in Massachusetts town

HINGHAM, Mass. — Hingham residents are on high alert after multiple encounters with coyotes have been reported in the Massachusetts town. Residents told NewsCenter 5 that a coyote was seen following and later chasing a fifth-grader who was walking her dog before school Tuesday morning. "The coyote went after...
HINGHAM, MA
FUN 107

Fairhaven Cat Returned to Shelter & Hopes for Second Chance at Loving Family [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]

Happy Wet Nose Wednesday! Our mission of getting animals adopted continues. When it comes to animals, there are hundreds of them on the SouthCoast waiting for a forever place to call home. The goal of Wet Nose Wednesday is to unite these loving animals with the perfect family, and this week, we head to Fairhaven Animal Shelter in Fairhaven where a loving cat is ready to meet you.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Black bear cub spotted in Mansfield

A Mansfield man woke up to an unexpected sight on his camera system early Tuesday morning. The Central Street resident awoke to find a black bear cub sauntering around his front steps at approximately 2:30 a.m. According to the Mansfield Police Department, the cub sighting comes after a recent sighting...
MANSFIELD, MA
country1025.com

This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!

Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
WELLESLEY, MA
whdh.com

Gym members reunite with man they saved during class in Norwood

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people reunited with a fellow gym member in the same CrossFit location where their combined efforts saved his life. Paula Verderber and Scott Leverenz were each given a Heartsaver Hero award from the American Heart Association on Wednesday, recognizing their life-saving actions. Verderber and Leverenz...
NORWOOD, MA
hot969boston.com

Coyotes on the prowl in Massachusetts

Is there a road runner in the area? Because there are a lot of coyote sightings these days. Yes, coyotes are on the prowl in Massachusetts. But what should you do if you see one?. Not a lot of people know. And it’s getting a little scary out there.
HINGHAM, MA
nbcboston.com

Window Washer Dies in Accidental Fall Inside JFK Library in Boston

A window washer working inside Boston's JFK Presidential Library died in an apparently accidental fall Wednesday morning, officials said. The worker, whose name has not been released, fell about five to seven stories. "I would say about seven stories would be about three quarters of the way up," Deputy Boston...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

South Boston residents on edge after woman attacked

BOSTON - An armed robbery in a quiet South Boston neighborhood has women looking for ways to protect themselves through self-defense. "I've always felt safe here so it's a shock to me and women walking around alone," said Catie Quaratella. "I'm not going to do that anymore." Boston Police are searching for the attacker, described as a Black man between 20-30 years-old, after he allegedly held a woman up at knifepoint while leaving a liquor store on K Street Thursday night at 8:35. He demanded her bag, before punching her in the face and running away....
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Here are the best ways to store apples during apple picking season

BOSTON (WHDH) - New England has some of the best places to pick apples in the country with Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow, Mass. ranked as the best in the entire country by Travel and Leisure, but it’s important to know how to best store your freshly picked apples to ensure they don’t go to waste.
STOW, MA

