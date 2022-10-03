ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Judge blocks Philadelphia from enforcing Kenney's rec center gun ban

By Kyw Staff
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XzWsW_0iKbJQsP00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas has blocked the city from enforcing an executive order to ban guns and other deadly weapons at recreation centers less than a week after Mayor Jim Kenney signed it.

The ban included all Philadelphia Parks and Recreation buildings, pools, playgrounds and athletic courts and fields, with an exception for law enforcement and certain security professionals.

Judge Joshua Roberts granted a permanent injunction against the executive order, after Gun Owners of America, a lobbying group based in Virginia, filed a motion to request it.

Roberts ruled that state law prohibits the city from regulating ownership, possession, transfer or transportation of firearms. The city had argued that, in banning firearms at rec centers, it was simply regulating conduct on its own property — much as hospitals or sports venue owners do. The judge ruled, without explanation, this was not a case where the city could institute regulations in its capacity as a property owner.

GOA announced the judge’s order Monday on social media.

Gun owners of America posted a statement on Twitter from Val Finnell, director or GOA Pennsylvania, saying, “All of the anti-gun municipalities need to take a lesson from this: Gun Owners of America is not going to tolerate your illegal bans for one minute. We stopped Mayor Kenney in less than a week, and we will do the same to you.”

City officials said the order is disappointing, and they are studying it, but they have not yet made a decision as to whether they will appeal. They said 300 gun violence incidents have occurred at rec centers since 2019.

The mayor’s order came the day after funeral services for Tiffany Fletcher, a Parks and Recreation employee who was hit by a stray bullet while working at the Mill Creek Rec Center in West Philadelphia on Sept. 9. A 14-year-old boy, arrested days later, is facing murder charges.

Finnell told KYW Newsradio that Kenney’s executive order would have made violence at rec centers worse.

“It would not stop criminals at all from preying on people. As a matter of fact, it would make it worse because now everyone would have a target on their back because they wouldn’t be able to carry in the park,” he said.

The order faced early criticism from City Councilmember David Oh, who contrasted it with District Attorney Larry Krasner's philosophy of prosecuting fewer illegal gun violations.

Krasner said the executive order would allow people with guns, even those who can legally carry them, to be charged with trespassing.

“Exactly how that will play out in the individual case, we will see,” said Krasner. “But let me be clear: Even if you have a permit to carry and you go on those premises, then you have a problem with me.”

The city has seen more than 400 homicides so far this year, according to police data.

KYW Newsradio's Tim Jimenez contributed to this report.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Philly

Larry Krasner files motion to stop subpoena issued by Pa. House committee

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is fighting the latest effort from state lawmakers who are trying to impeach him. Krasner filed a motion Thursday to stop a subpoena issued by a Pennsylvania House committee.Members of the committee asked Krasner for information about an upcoming murder trial for a former police officer accused of shooting a Black man.The committee held hearings in Philadelphia last week, pointing to recent violent crime as a reason to impeach the district attorney.Krasner was overwhelmingly re-elected by Philadelphia for a second term last November.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Virginia State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania judge orders ban on guns at PA city parks and pools

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A judge has barred enforcement of an executive order signed by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney last week banning guns and deadly weapons from the city’s indoor and outdoor recreation spaces, including parks, basketball courts and pools. Common Pleas Judge Joshua Roberts on Monday ordered Philadelphia “permanently enjoined” from enforcing the order after […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kenney
Person
Larry Krasner
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot in Back of Head at Philadelphia Recreation Center

Lee esta historia en español aquí. A man was in critical condition after being shot in the back of the head next to a playground at a Philadelphia recreation center. After hearing gunshots just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, police officers found the man unconscious and face-down on a walking path between the playground and the basketball courts at the Stenton Recreation Center in the Logan neighborhood, Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Rec#Gun Violence#West Philadelphia#Politics Courts#Politics State#Gun Owners Of America#Goa
CBS Philly

Shooting at North Philadelphia recreation center leaves man in critical condition: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a shooting at a North Philadelphia Recreation Center that left a man in critical condition. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at 17th and Courtland Streets at the Stenton Park Rec Center. Police believe the 36-year-old victim was being chased when he was shot in the back of the head. He was found just feet from the basketball courts and playground. This shooting at the recreation center comes days after a Philadelphia judge blocked Mayor Jim Kenney's executive order banning guns and deadly weapons from city recreation center buildings, athletic courts, fields, playgrounds and pools. Mayor Jim Kenney expressed his frustration Thursday morning."Frustrated all the time, we're tasked with keeping people safe and we have a state legislator who passes laws clearly stopping us from keeping people safe, that's frustrating," Kenney said.  So far no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NBC Philadelphia

Tackling Homelessness a Major Aim in SEPTA's New Security Plan

NBC10 is one of more than 20 news organizations collaboratively reporting on solutions to poverty and Philadelphia’s push towards economic mobility. Under its newly released security plan, the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority will seek to improve rider safety while addressing “vulnerable” people who use its facilities for shelter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Broomall Man Remembered as the ‘Ironman of SEPTA’

Beloved SEPTA driver James J. McCloskey with his nephew, Joe Holden.Image via the McCloskey family. Retired SEPTA bus driver James J. McCloskey earned his sobriquet, the “Ironman of SEPTA,” after his last shift in 1994. His coworkers arranged a farewell event to celebrate the Broomall resident’s 45 years of uninterrupted service. Broadcast reporter Bill Baldini was covering the event when he came up with the moniker, writes Gary Miles for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
BROOMALL, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy