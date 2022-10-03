Read full article on original website
jessy
3d ago
Keep taking them away and prosecute whom ever has one of these vehicle or motor bikes . The city should make it a felony to whom ever rides a illegal bike 🏍️ on the streets .
Reply(4)
2
skypoint
3d ago
That’s actually crazy when there are place where they are legal …. They should be shipped and sold ….. the way it being handle it seems like attitude is evolved ….. are they at least being recycled ? That sound better than “destoryed
Reply(1)
2
rabbitrun
3d ago
Put them up for auction in other places, and spend all the proceeds to the fund the police department.
Reply
3
