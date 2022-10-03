ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWQC

New German Fest comes to Davenport’s K-Square on Oct. 14

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A German-themed event is set to be held in a brand new, German-named space in downtown Davenport. The first-ever German Fest is planned to be held on Friday, Oct. 14 from 6-10 p.m. in Kaiserslautern Square (K-Square), 119 East 3rd Street. The event is co-produced by the...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Trauma Recovery Books

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Bree Marie, wellness coach, author, public speaker and podcaster, joins PSL to highlight her mission including trauma recovery book titles such as How to Shake The Shit Out of Your Life and Young Writer’s Day: Fragile Minds and The Adults That Mold Them. See more at...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Autistic & Loved

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Argrow “Kit” Evans-Ford (who PSL knows well through the non-profit Argrow’s House) joins the show to tell her family’s story. Her two children, Imani and Justice were diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. As a result, Ford was inspired to go in this direction offering my chewelry pieces, autism jewelry, and awareness pieces celebrate Autistic & Loved children and families.
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Rock Island, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Rock Island, IL
KWQC

NOSH Good Mood Food

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -NOSH Good Mood Food is a shopping destination in Geneseo for all things natural, organic, specialty, and healthful. The mission behind the store is really meant to embody a lifestyle. Tina Hernandez, NOSH Good Mood Food, discusses the store’s philosophy about food, its relationship to health, and...
GENESEO, IL
KWQC

Forever Me Cancer & Specialty Boutique

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Dr. Kay Knight, Forever Me Cancer & Specialty Boutique, 3565 Utica Ridge Road, in Bettendorf, informs viewers about the store during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The retailer offers every woman who has undergone breast cancer treatment a variety of products and services that will help them get...
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

2nd annual ‘Gather For the Cure’ takes place

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Dozens gathered for the second annual ‘Gather For the Cure’ Saturday at Scott County Park. Attendees signed a pink-and-white fire truck with inspirational messages, listened to breast cancer survivors offer messages of hope, and took part in a mile-long walk. All of the money raised goes towards Genesis Health System’s voucher program, which provides free breast imaging to qualifying patients.
ELDRIDGE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifehacks#Terrarium#Diy#Gardening
KWQC

Holiday Vacations’ Timeless France Tour with Paula Sands

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If traveling to France is on your bucket list, here’s a chance to join Paula Sands on the Holiday Vacations’ Timeless France with Burgundy & Provence River Cruise tour April 24-May 4, 2023. Holiday Vacations Destination Manager, Kristin Wells, talks about the upcoming trip which...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Grandview church accepting donations for fire victims

GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) - Grandview Community Bible Church is raising money and gathering supplies for over a dozen people affected by a structure fire Saturday. The church is accepting clothes, food, and hygiene items, and has also given the affected residents shelter as their apartments are destroyed. “We want to...
GRANDVIEW, IA
KWQC

Crews battle major fire In downtown Grandview, Iowa

GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) - Several fire crews were called to assist in battling a massive fire in downtown Grandview, Iowa Friday evening. Reports began coming into the TV6 newsroom around 6 p.m. Friday of a large fire affecting structures on the 100 block of Main Street. Details on which buildings...
GRANDVIEW, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
KWQC

FIRST ALERT DAY for frost, freeze Saturday morning

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY Saturday 1 a.m.- 9 a.m. for frost, hard freeze***. A First Alert Day will be in effect Friday night into Saturday morning for the chance of frost and freeze conditions. A Freeze Warning is in effect for the entire viewing area because of this risk. Temperatures could fall to the upper 20s, and this could kill crops or other sensitive vegetation.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police investigate art piece stolen from storage unit

Bettendorf man gets suspended prison sentence, probation in death of terminally ill brother in 2020. A Bettendorf man was sentenced Wednesday to a suspended two-year prison sentence and placed on two years of probation in connection with the death of his terminally ill brother in November 2020. Arrest made Thursday...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Moline move to 11-0 in the Western Big Six

Women Lead Change is meant to encourage young girls to consider becoming CEOs and senior management leaders. The CDC says as many as 20-percent of adults in the U.S. suffer from chronic pain. Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges. Updated: 16 hours ago. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline police for fleeing charges

Bettendorf man gets suspended prison sentence, probation in death of terminally ill brother in 2020. A Bettendorf man was sentenced Wednesday to a suspended two-year prison sentence and placed on two years of probation in connection with the death of his terminally ill brother in November 2020. Arrest made Thursday...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Arrest made Thursday in connection to Davenport West High School threats

The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC morning news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. Bettendorf man gets suspended prison sentence, probation in death of terminally ill brother in 2020. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Bettendorf man was sentenced...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Rock Island woman pleads guilty to fatally stabbing 14-year-old in 2020

The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC morning news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. Bettendorf man gets suspended prison sentence, probation in death of terminally ill brother in 2020. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Bettendorf man was sentenced...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Sheriff: Reports of mountain lion sightings near Morrison

MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sherrif’s office says the department has recently received several reports of mountain lion sightings in a rural part of the county near Morrison, Illinois. In a statement, Sheriff John Booker writes, “We receive lots of unique calls, but we have not received...
MORRISON, IL
KWQC

West Central, Stockton pick up wins

Koster said the goal was to raise $25,000. TV 6 is proud to be the media sponsor of ‘Gather For the Cure.’. FREEZE WARNING remains in effect until 9 AM, followed by cool sunshine and highs in the 50's to low 60's.
STOCKTON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy