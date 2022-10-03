Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWQC
‘Gangsters & Ghosts’ tours are underway to explore the weird and spooky history of Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -It turns out, dead folks do tell tales. At least according to QC Haunts & History tours which are now officially underway through downtown Rock Island. Minda Powers-Douglas, QC Haunts & History, describes the Gangsters & Ghosts Tour as a fun opportunity to explore Rock Island’s...
KWQC
New German Fest comes to Davenport’s K-Square on Oct. 14
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A German-themed event is set to be held in a brand new, German-named space in downtown Davenport. The first-ever German Fest is planned to be held on Friday, Oct. 14 from 6-10 p.m. in Kaiserslautern Square (K-Square), 119 East 3rd Street. The event is co-produced by the...
KWQC
Trauma Recovery Books
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Bree Marie, wellness coach, author, public speaker and podcaster, joins PSL to highlight her mission including trauma recovery book titles such as How to Shake The Shit Out of Your Life and Young Writer’s Day: Fragile Minds and The Adults That Mold Them. See more at...
KWQC
Autistic & Loved
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Argrow “Kit” Evans-Ford (who PSL knows well through the non-profit Argrow’s House) joins the show to tell her family’s story. Her two children, Imani and Justice were diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. As a result, Ford was inspired to go in this direction offering my chewelry pieces, autism jewelry, and awareness pieces celebrate Autistic & Loved children and families.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWQC
NOSH Good Mood Food
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -NOSH Good Mood Food is a shopping destination in Geneseo for all things natural, organic, specialty, and healthful. The mission behind the store is really meant to embody a lifestyle. Tina Hernandez, NOSH Good Mood Food, discusses the store’s philosophy about food, its relationship to health, and...
KWQC
Forever Me Cancer & Specialty Boutique
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Dr. Kay Knight, Forever Me Cancer & Specialty Boutique, 3565 Utica Ridge Road, in Bettendorf, informs viewers about the store during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The retailer offers every woman who has undergone breast cancer treatment a variety of products and services that will help them get...
KWQC
2nd annual ‘Gather For the Cure’ takes place
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Dozens gathered for the second annual ‘Gather For the Cure’ Saturday at Scott County Park. Attendees signed a pink-and-white fire truck with inspirational messages, listened to breast cancer survivors offer messages of hope, and took part in a mile-long walk. All of the money raised goes towards Genesis Health System’s voucher program, which provides free breast imaging to qualifying patients.
KWQC
QC 8th graders get hands-on experience at John Deere on National Manufacturing Day
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - National Manufacturing Day on October 7 is the perfect day to introduce students to different careers in modern manufacturing. John Deere Davenport Works hosted 55 Quad Cities area 8th graders, giving them a hands-on experience in the factory. “I’m here to learn more about John Deere...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWQC
Holiday Vacations’ Timeless France Tour with Paula Sands
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If traveling to France is on your bucket list, here’s a chance to join Paula Sands on the Holiday Vacations’ Timeless France with Burgundy & Provence River Cruise tour April 24-May 4, 2023. Holiday Vacations Destination Manager, Kristin Wells, talks about the upcoming trip which...
KWQC
Grandview church accepting donations for fire victims
GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) - Grandview Community Bible Church is raising money and gathering supplies for over a dozen people affected by a structure fire Saturday. The church is accepting clothes, food, and hygiene items, and has also given the affected residents shelter as their apartments are destroyed. “We want to...
KWQC
Crews battle major fire In downtown Grandview, Iowa
GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) - Several fire crews were called to assist in battling a massive fire in downtown Grandview, Iowa Friday evening. Reports began coming into the TV6 newsroom around 6 p.m. Friday of a large fire affecting structures on the 100 block of Main Street. Details on which buildings...
KWQC
Intermittent lane closures on Rock Island Viaduct, Moline Bridge for inspection Oct. 12
ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Arsenal will have intermittent single-lane closures on Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. According to officials with the arsenal, the Rock Island Viaduct and Moline Bridge will have required inspections. Flaggers will be on-site to guide traffic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWQC
FIRST ALERT DAY for frost, freeze Saturday morning
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY Saturday 1 a.m.- 9 a.m. for frost, hard freeze***. A First Alert Day will be in effect Friday night into Saturday morning for the chance of frost and freeze conditions. A Freeze Warning is in effect for the entire viewing area because of this risk. Temperatures could fall to the upper 20s, and this could kill crops or other sensitive vegetation.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police investigate art piece stolen from storage unit
Bettendorf man gets suspended prison sentence, probation in death of terminally ill brother in 2020. A Bettendorf man was sentenced Wednesday to a suspended two-year prison sentence and placed on two years of probation in connection with the death of his terminally ill brother in November 2020. Arrest made Thursday...
KWQC
Moline move to 11-0 in the Western Big Six
Women Lead Change is meant to encourage young girls to consider becoming CEOs and senior management leaders. The CDC says as many as 20-percent of adults in the U.S. suffer from chronic pain. Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges. Updated: 16 hours ago. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline police for fleeing charges
Bettendorf man gets suspended prison sentence, probation in death of terminally ill brother in 2020. A Bettendorf man was sentenced Wednesday to a suspended two-year prison sentence and placed on two years of probation in connection with the death of his terminally ill brother in November 2020. Arrest made Thursday...
KWQC
Arrest made Thursday in connection to Davenport West High School threats
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC morning news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. Bettendorf man gets suspended prison sentence, probation in death of terminally ill brother in 2020. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Bettendorf man was sentenced...
KWQC
Rock Island woman pleads guilty to fatally stabbing 14-year-old in 2020
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC morning news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. Bettendorf man gets suspended prison sentence, probation in death of terminally ill brother in 2020. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Bettendorf man was sentenced...
KWQC
Sheriff: Reports of mountain lion sightings near Morrison
MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sherrif’s office says the department has recently received several reports of mountain lion sightings in a rural part of the county near Morrison, Illinois. In a statement, Sheriff John Booker writes, “We receive lots of unique calls, but we have not received...
KWQC
West Central, Stockton pick up wins
Koster said the goal was to raise $25,000. TV 6 is proud to be the media sponsor of ‘Gather For the Cure.’. FREEZE WARNING remains in effect until 9 AM, followed by cool sunshine and highs in the 50's to low 60's.
Comments / 0