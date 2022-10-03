DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY Saturday 1 a.m.- 9 a.m. for frost, hard freeze***. A First Alert Day will be in effect Friday night into Saturday morning for the chance of frost and freeze conditions. A Freeze Warning is in effect for the entire viewing area because of this risk. Temperatures could fall to the upper 20s, and this could kill crops or other sensitive vegetation.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO