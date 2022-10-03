ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

cbs17

Raleigh ranks among cities with largest downtown housing growth

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In almost no place is Raleigh’s growth more evident than it is downtown. Cranes permanently hover over the skyline as new buildings– many combining retail or office and residential– creep up and change Raleigh’s skyline. This development downtown has placed the...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

3 local businesses moving into Raleigh’s Smoky Hollow district

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Three local businesses are moving into Raleigh’s Smoky Hollow district. Officials said all three businesses—Heat Studios, New Anthem Beer Project, and HUSH Hair Lash Brow—are locally based. “The businesses, all local to North Carolina, will each offer Smoky Hollow patrons a unique experience for...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Here's how a guaranteed $600 per month is changing lives in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Tydricka Lewis is appreciative of the $600 she’s given each month as part of Durham’s guaranteed basic income program. “It has impacted my life tremendously, making it more efficient for me to be a mother [in] a single parent home,” Lewis said. “I’m able to provide reliable decent transportation for my children.”
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Watch: Raleigh is growing with new districts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Growth in the city keeps reaching toward the sky with a laundry list of new projects. CBS17’s Bill Young sits down with the publisher of Raleigh Magazine to look at one of the most ambitious new districts to come to Raleigh in years, and also keeps track of downtown’s ever-changing skyline.
RALEIGH, NC
wraltechwire.com

Triangle job seekers, take note: 40 companies look to fill nearly 4,300 positions

Editor’s Note: We’ve expanded the list of Triangle employers for which we’ll regularly track job openings. Any new addition in last week’s report has been indicated with an asterisk* as seen below in the latest update on job openings from the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report and as such month-over-month comparisons cannot be made. The list appears alphabetically.
RALEIGH, NC
globalconstructionreview.com

Skanska to build school in North Carolina

Swedish company Skanska has signed a $78m contract with the Wake County Public School System to build a middle school in Fuquay-Varina in the state of North Carolina. The 74,000 sq m project includes the construction of a outdoor athletic facility, two gyms, classrooms, science labs, art spaces, a theatre, media centre and dining facility.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WITN

NCDHHS announce new options for child support payments

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - It is now easier for parents to pay child support payments with the new options from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). The DHHS announced payments for child support can now be made through Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, Paypal, a Walmart Money Center, and debit or credit via phone.
RALEIGH, NC

