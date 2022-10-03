Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Raleigh mayoral candidates make their case at forumThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cary is Feeling the Effects of the Competitive Housing Market More Than the Majority of the CountryJames TulianoCary, NC
cbs17
Balancing Raleigh growth with living costs. How a high rise and HBCUs want to help
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A local developer wants to build a high-rise in downtown Raleigh dedicated to helping minority businesses and create more affordable housing for young professionals. But some neighbors are concerned about the proposed height for a building its size on a tight lot. Raleigh is growing...
cbs17
Raleigh ranks among cities with largest downtown housing growth
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In almost no place is Raleigh’s growth more evident than it is downtown. Cranes permanently hover over the skyline as new buildings– many combining retail or office and residential– creep up and change Raleigh’s skyline. This development downtown has placed the...
Do you pay more each month in bills than people in other NC cities do? Here’s where you can check
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Residents of Cary have the highest average monthly bills in North Carolina, according to a study from a bill-paying website. The report from third-party bill-pay site doxo finds Cary residents pay an average of about $2,700 per month on housing, cars, insurance, utilities and other bills. LOOK UP YOUR CITY HERE […]
cbs17
3 local businesses moving into Raleigh’s Smoky Hollow district
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Three local businesses are moving into Raleigh’s Smoky Hollow district. Officials said all three businesses—Heat Studios, New Anthem Beer Project, and HUSH Hair Lash Brow—are locally based. “The businesses, all local to North Carolina, will each offer Smoky Hollow patrons a unique experience for...
Here's how a guaranteed $600 per month is changing lives in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Tydricka Lewis is appreciative of the $600 she’s given each month as part of Durham’s guaranteed basic income program. “It has impacted my life tremendously, making it more efficient for me to be a mother [in] a single parent home,” Lewis said. “I’m able to provide reliable decent transportation for my children.”
Raleigh neighbors fight to reverse city's new rezoning policy: 'Missing Middle'
City leaders have said the Missing Middle Policy will address Raleigh's housing.
'Better for business': Fayetteville could soon have its own social district by the end of the year
Fayetteville may soon have its own social district--an area where people can openly consume alcohol in a designated area.
Raleigh leaders approve rezoning for up to 40 stories downtown ... twice
One of the rezonings include a popular block along Hillsborough Street.
cbs17
Wake County to build first new park in 12 years, totaling 300 acres and $20 million
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 300-acre park is on the horizon for Wake County, marking the first newly built county park in more than a decade. Construction of Beech Bluff County Park is slated to start up in November at 3355 N.C. Highway 42 in Willow Spring. Approval for...
cbs17
Watch: Raleigh is growing with new districts
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Growth in the city keeps reaching toward the sky with a laundry list of new projects. CBS17’s Bill Young sits down with the publisher of Raleigh Magazine to look at one of the most ambitious new districts to come to Raleigh in years, and also keeps track of downtown’s ever-changing skyline.
More lanes — and more construction — coming to Interstate 95 in North Carolina
NCDOT is now spending $1.7 billion to widen parts of I-95 by the end of 2026.
cbs17
‘Find a balance’: Raleigh zoning committee members asking officials to find middle ground for population growth
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh and Wake County leaders continue to search for ways to accommodate continued population growth. Tuesday night, Raleigh City Council reviewed ten rezoning requests, the majority of which could bring higher buildings, more housing, offices and shops. The city approved increasing the possible height for...
cbs17
Popular Raleigh restaurant and music venue Berkeley Café to stay downtown
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Berkeley Café has renewed its lease in downtown Raleigh, amid rezoning plans that prompted questions about the popular music venue’s future. Tuesday night, Raleigh City leaders approved a rezoning plan for 303 Dawson Street from 20 to 40 stories high. Although the...
wraltechwire.com
Triangle job seekers, take note: 40 companies look to fill nearly 4,300 positions
Editor’s Note: We’ve expanded the list of Triangle employers for which we’ll regularly track job openings. Any new addition in last week’s report has been indicated with an asterisk* as seen below in the latest update on job openings from the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report and as such month-over-month comparisons cannot be made. The list appears alphabetically.
globalconstructionreview.com
Skanska to build school in North Carolina
Swedish company Skanska has signed a $78m contract with the Wake County Public School System to build a middle school in Fuquay-Varina in the state of North Carolina. The 74,000 sq m project includes the construction of a outdoor athletic facility, two gyms, classrooms, science labs, art spaces, a theatre, media centre and dining facility.
cbs17
Construction of $1B Fayetteville loop project continues as work shifts to Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C.(WNCN) – A four year project to widen eight miles of road on I-95 could start in a matter of weeks. The transportation department says the project is needed to reduce congestion, plan for anticipated growth in traffic volumes and improve safety. The project is part of the...
Roaches and expired food: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Oct. 4)
An inspector this week noted that one Triangle restaurant was in need of “better control” to avoid health violations.
Black moms and babies in NC die at higher rates than others. How one clinic is looking to fix that
Dead ends and frustrations are the reality many pregnant mothers face in Wake County.
Big mess: Amazon driver hits roof of parking deck at Raleigh apartments
RALEIGH, N.C. — An Amazon delivery van on Tuesday hit a sprinkler line inside a Raleigh parking deck, creating a big mess. The crash occurred before 9:30 p.m. in the parking deck at 616 at the Village Apartments near Village District. Photos showed extensive damage to the roof of...
WITN
NCDHHS announce new options for child support payments
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - It is now easier for parents to pay child support payments with the new options from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). The DHHS announced payments for child support can now be made through Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, Paypal, a Walmart Money Center, and debit or credit via phone.
