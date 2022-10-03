Large grass fire visible for miles, SW of Joplin

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (KOAM News Now) – The Redings Mill Fire Protection District has released what caused a large fire southwest of Joplin Monday night.

According to a Facebook post , the fire started from an unattended trash fire.

Late Monday afternoon, Redings Mill F.D. responded to the field fire in the area of Bison Road and Douglas Fir Road. Firefighters found 15 acres of pasture on fire, threatening a herd of livestock.

“As the fire progressed several homes and outbuildings become endangered,” RMFPD posted. “Additional mutual aid was requested from Quapaw Nation Fire and Rescue, Joplin Fire Department, Carl Junction Fire Protection District and Galena Fire Department.”

The fire consumed more than 50 acres across multiple properties.

No homes or buildings were damaged.

“There is not a burn ban in place at this time, however we recommend refraining from any outdoor burning until conditions become more favorable,” the fire protection district posted.

ORIGINAL STORY – NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Smoke was visible for miles south of Joplin near Loma Linda as Redings Mill responded to a fast-moving grassfire just after 4:40 p.m. Monday.

It was estimated to be about 20 acres by Redings Mill Fire Command on arrival. However they requested mutual aid quickly from the following agencies:

Seneca Rural Fire

Seneca City Fire

Wyandotte Fire

Quapaw Nation Fire

Galena Fire

Joplin Fire

Carl Junction Fire

others unknown

Observers began alerting us with photos saying the fire was moving fast. Fire apparatus are reporting to Douglas Fir and Bison Road west of Hwy 43. Avoid the area to lessen traffic congestion.

Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies have been requested to assist with traffic congestion.

Newton County Ambulance is responding with a canteen units to assist firefighters as a relief station.

No structures were burned.

No reported injuries.

Fire was under control in about an hour.

This is a breaking news story, stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to learn more. Scroll below and sign up for our JLNews email list so you don’t miss an article.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.