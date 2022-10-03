Read full article on original website
What led to Merced family of four being found dead
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office laid out the timeline leading up to the bodies of 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri being found in an orchard field near Dos Palos on Wednesday night. Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke said around 11:30 a.m. on […]
California family kidnapped from Merced trucking business found dead
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that its focus has turned “to the prosecution of this horrific crime” after the bodies of four family members, including an 8-month-old girl, were found in an almond orchard in California on Wednesday. The family was abducted at gunpoint Monday...
Man dies after west central Fresno shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in west central Fresno Thursday morning. Officers say the shooting was reported around 1 a.m. in the area near Belmont Avenue and Parkway Drive. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a man in his thirties who had been shot. The […]
Man hit by car on Highway 41 causing morning backup, CHP says
The California Highway Patrol says a man was hit and killed while walking on Highway 41 on Wednesday morning.
Pedestrian killed after going through windshield on HWY 41, CHP says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man in his 60’s was hit and killed by a car on Highway 41 in central Fresno Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says the man was hit while trying to cross Highway 41 near McKinley Avenue and went through the windshield hitting the driver around 5:30 […]
Woman Killed On Bike Sunday Morning Identified as Fresno State Professor
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The California Highway Patrol confirmed the death of a 51-year-old cyclist on Watts Valley Road in Fresno County Sunday morning. According to CHP spokesperson Mike Salas, a car driven by a 47-year-old Johnson Chang was traveling eastbound on Watts Valley Road just before 10:30 Sunday morning.
Merced kidnapping deaths: Ex-employee abducted Sikh family, sheriff says. Here's what else we know
The man suspected of kidnapping and killing a California family in Merced this week was a former employee of the family business that allegedly had a previous dispute with them, authorities confirmed on Thursday. Jesus Manuel Salgado, 48, was booked into the Merced County Jail on four counts of murder...
San Jose Police arrest 74-year-old Fresno man in connection to homicide
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Police announced the arrest of a 74-year-old Fresno man Wednesday who they identified as a suspect in a recent homicide.Fresno Police arrested Sital Singh Dosanjh at his Fresno home Saturday on behalf of San Jose police, who connected him to homicide just two days before.On Sept. 30, around 6:13 p.m., officers received reports of a person down in a vehicle on the 5000 block of the Almaden Expressway. Responding officers arrived to find a woman dead in the car from at least one gunshot wound. It was the city's 28th homicide.Police did not identify the victim, but the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office will after confirming the victim's identity and notifying next of kin.Officers took Singh without incident. He will be transferred back to San José in the coming day.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Varela #3638 or Detective Montoya #3644 of the San José Police Department's Homicide Unit via email: 3638@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3644@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.
Motorcyclist arrested after leading deputies on chase in Fresno, officials say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he led deputies on a chase through Fresno early Tuesday morning, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:00 a.m., deputies tried to pull over a motorcyclist near Shields Avenue and First Street. Officials said the motorcyclist refused to stop and ended up speeding […]
Fatal Hit-and-Run Motorcycle Accident Reported in Kings County
On Friday, September 30, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Kings County. The incident occurred around 6:00 a.m. at Lincoln Avenue and Avenal Cutoff Road, officials said. Details on the Fatal Hit-and-Run Motorcycle Crash in Kings County. CHP traffic officers said a motorcyclist was...
Surveillance video shows delivery driver throwing packages in California
CLOVIS, Calif. (KMPH) — A delivery driver, or drivers, for the company OnTrac, was caught on camera throwing packages on multiple occasions at a home in the foothills east of Clovis, a city in Fresno county, California. The homeowner said he had three separate packages delivered to their house...
15-year-old Hoover High School student hit by car remains hospitalized
A Hoover High student remains hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a car in front of the school.
CAP’s Reopening Gives Recovering Addicts a New Sense of Hope
Before closing its doors in 2019, Comprehensive Addiction Programs provided residential treatment to Fresno residents for more than 40 years. “I got to see people in addiction and how they act and what they do and how they treat their family. And then I got to see people once they’ve conquered that addiction as a result of CAP.” — Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.
IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Fresno motorcycle clubhouse shooting, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man killed in what officials say was a weekend shooting at a Fresno motorcycle clubhouse was identified by police on Monday. Investigators say the man was shot and later died after an argument broke out during a large gathering Saturday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Two others also […]
Suspected drunk driver drifts across Highway 33, kills 1 in head-on crash
The California Highway Patrol says alcohol is believed to be involved in an early morning crash that left one person dead in Mendota.
Candy scattered across Madera highway after big rig crash
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A lane of a highway was shut down after a two-vehicle crash in Madera on Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 8:00 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Highway 99 and Avenue 11 after a big rig was involved in a crash with a box truck. […]
Man shot and killed near Tulare County liquor store, deputies say
An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Tulare County Tuesday afternoon.
Suspected gang members arrested after drug bust in Coalinga
Suspected gang members connected to a Mexican drug cartel are behind bars after a large meth bust in Coalinga.
Dine and Dish: MEGA Texas Barbeque in central Fresno
Some folks filling up at the ARCO station at Fresno and McKinley don't know a BBQ joint is inside because you won't find any signage outside.
$20K reward for information on Jolissa Fuentes’ whereabouts
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A reward for information that helps find 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma has been increased by thousands of dollars. Jolissa’s family has announced that the reward has now been raised from $15,000 to $20,000. The reward increase comes after the family hosted a prayer run in Selma on Saturday to help […]
