Clovis, CA

YourCentralValley.com

What led to Merced family of four being found dead

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office laid out the timeline leading up to the bodies of 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri being found in an orchard field near Dos Palos on Wednesday night. Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke said around 11:30 a.m. on […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
freightwaves.com

California family kidnapped from Merced trucking business found dead

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that its focus has turned “to the prosecution of this horrific crime” after the bodies of four family members, including an 8-month-old girl, were found in an almond orchard in California on Wednesday. The family was abducted at gunpoint Monday...
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man dies after west central Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in west central Fresno Thursday morning. Officers say the shooting was reported around 1 a.m. in the area near Belmont Avenue and Parkway Drive. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a man in his thirties who had been shot. The […]
FRESNO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Police arrest 74-year-old Fresno man in connection to homicide

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Police announced the arrest of a 74-year-old Fresno man Wednesday who they identified as a suspect in a recent homicide.Fresno Police arrested Sital Singh Dosanjh at his Fresno home Saturday on behalf of San Jose police, who connected him to homicide just two days before.On Sept. 30, around 6:13 p.m., officers received reports of a person down in a vehicle on the 5000 block of the Almaden Expressway. Responding officers arrived to find a woman dead in the car from at least one gunshot wound. It was the city's 28th homicide.Police did not identify the victim, but the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office will after confirming the victim's identity and notifying next of kin.Officers took Singh without incident. He will be transferred back to San José in the coming day.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Varela #3638 or Detective Montoya #3644 of the San José Police Department's Homicide Unit via email: 3638@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3644@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.
SAN JOSE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Hit-and-Run Motorcycle Accident Reported in Kings County

On Friday, September 30, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Kings County. The incident occurred around 6:00 a.m. at Lincoln Avenue and Avenal Cutoff Road, officials said. Details on the Fatal Hit-and-Run Motorcycle Crash in Kings County. CHP traffic officers said a motorcyclist was...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
abc45.com

Surveillance video shows delivery driver throwing packages in California

CLOVIS, Calif. (KMPH) — A delivery driver, or drivers, for the company OnTrac, was caught on camera throwing packages on multiple occasions at a home in the foothills east of Clovis, a city in Fresno county, California. The homeowner said he had three separate packages delivered to their house...
CLOVIS, CA
GV Wire

CAP’s Reopening Gives Recovering Addicts a New Sense of Hope

Before closing its doors in 2019, Comprehensive Addiction Programs provided residential treatment to Fresno residents for more than 40 years. “I got to see people in addiction and how they act and what they do and how they treat their family. And then I got to see people once they’ve conquered that addiction as a result of CAP.” — Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Candy scattered across Madera highway after big rig crash

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A lane of a highway was shut down after a two-vehicle crash in Madera on Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 8:00 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Highway 99 and Avenue 11 after a big rig was involved in a crash with a box truck. […]
YourCentralValley.com

$20K reward for information on Jolissa Fuentes’ whereabouts

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A reward for information that helps find 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma has been increased by thousands of dollars. Jolissa’s family has announced that the reward has now been raised from $15,000 to $20,000. The reward increase comes after the family hosted a prayer run in Selma on Saturday to help […]
SELMA, CA

Community Policy