Reindeer Manor Halloween Park in Red Oak, Texas is More Than a Ghost Attraction
One activity that many in East Texas will be doing this month is going to a haunted house. Whether its the jump scares or walking through a pitch black room or being chased by a chainsaw wielding clown they are always a lot of fun. What makes a haunted house attraction even better is if the attraction itself is really haunted. That's the case for Reindeer Manor Halloween Park in Red Oak, Texas just south of Dallas. Let's learn the grisly story behind this property.
navarrocountygazette.com
Corsicana in Stage 1 Drought
TRINITY RIVER AUTHORITY OF TEXAS INITIATES STAGE 1 DROUGHT CONTINGENCY MEASURES, SEPT. 30. (ARLINGTON, TEXAS) – The Trinity River Authority of Texas notified the city of Corsicana that, on Friday, Sept. 30, it initiated Stage 1 of its Water Conservation and Drought Contingency Plan based on the declining water levels of Navarro Mills Lake. Stage 1, which is characterized by mild water shortage conditions, is triggered when the level of the lake falls below 421.5 feet. The lake is currently at 74% full.
Hungry for hot dogs? This Dallas restaurant serves the best hot dog in the entire state of Texas, report says
When it comes to a good sausage there are several types to choose from, andouille, bratwurst, chorizo, and so on and so forth; but everyone's favorite, at least in America, is the hot dog.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Bald Eagles Return to White Rock Lake and May Be Here to Stay
Nearly a year since a pair of bald eagles stole the hearts of many North Texas as they nested near White Rock Lake, the city’s urban biologist says the birds might be here to stay for good. Several Lake Highlands neighborhood residents said they’ve seen the bald eagles return...
fox44news.com
Southbound I-35 closure planned in Waco
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close the southbound Interstate 35 frontage road, from Behrens Circle to Highway 84/Waco Drive. TxDOT says this will take place through 7 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday. During this time, drivers can turn west onto Behrens Circle and use Business 77 to reconnect with the southbound I-35 frontage road.
Preserving history | Home of legendary Central Texas songwriter to be restored
MEXIA, Texas — There has been a lot of talent and fame produced from Central Texas. Amongst the long list is legendary songwriter Cindy Walker. The daughter of a cotton broker, she was born July 20, 1918, in Mart, Texas, but Walker spent most of her life in Mexia, Texas.
One-way fares as low as $29: Dallas-based Southwest Airlines announces major winter sale
Dallas-based Southwest Airlines has announced one of its biggest sales of the year, a winter sale with fares as low as $29 for a one-way trip.
fox4news.com
TXDOT using human billboards to remind people to stay alert behind the wheel
FORT WORTH, Texas - With pedestrian deaths up from last year, the Texas Department of Transportation is using 'human billboards' to remind drivers and pedestrians to stay alert. People carrying signs with messages about pedestrian safety were on the road in areas around Fort Worth. TXDOT reports fatal pedestrian accidents...
KTEN.com
Dallas North Tollway takes aim at Grayson County
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) --Grayson County leaders continue to look at the possibility of the Dallas North Tollway connecting into Grayson County. The existing toll road originates in downtown Dallas and currently runs north 33 miles to U.S. 380 in Prosper, Texas. Construction is already underway to extend the Tollway another 13 miles north to the Collin-Grayson County line.
The ‘G Word’ Rears Its Ugly Head in Poorly Attended Dallas Housing Equity Workshops
Not a lot of people have been showing up to the City of Dallas’s Accountability for Housing Equity workshops, but those who do are armed with information and ideas to prevent taxing residents out of their homes. And the dreaded “G word” — gentrification — is on the lips...
dallasexpress.com
Local Community Supporting Family of Injured Teen
Sixteen-year-old Peyton Jones of Crandall, a beloved high school student and varsity cheerleader, was injured in a car accident over the weekend that her mother says she is not expected to survive, CBS 11 reported. Her parents have made the decision to take her off life support and donate her...
Dallas-Fort Worth resident over $1 million richer after Texas Lottery jackpot win
How much wood could a woodchuck chuck if the woodchuck just won $1 million?
Mesquite wastewater main rupture spills more than 200,000 gallons
Mesquite is still working on a wastewater spill that began just before noon Tuesday when a 30-inch sewer main ruptured at the South Mesquite Regional Wastewater plant on Lawson Road.
kut.org
Cut off: East Texans fished and hunted here for generations – until a new owner built a fence
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cutoff was a godsend for Dustin Baker’s family. The Cutoff is a long, skinny body of water that runs about 12 miles along the border of Henderson and Navarro counties. It’s public property, owned by the state. It was originally part of the Trinity River, but in the 1920s, a levee project to mitigate flooding along the Trinity changed the river’s path and the Cutoff was separated from its main stream.
10-acres on fire in Henderson County, 1 structure burned
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Firefighters are battling an 10-acre grass fire in Henderson County on Sunday. First responders said the blaze is on CR 4613 and it moved into CR 4616. One structure was burned and another structure was scorched in the fire, said the Henderson County Fire Department. Nine fire departments are helping […]
Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports Complex
Former NBA player sues DFW Airport over lack of development around sports complex.RK/Unsplash. Former NBA player Jermaine O'Neal said he spent millions to build a sports complex on a property at DFW Airport because the airport promised him development around him. Fox 4 reports that O'Neal had built the Drive Nation Sports Facility at the southern end of the airport.
Keene woman killed in a crash near Cleburne
A Keene woman has died in a collision with a dump truck in Johnson County. The Mack truck slammed into the SUV, killing the driver on impact.
dallasexpress.com
South Dallas Homeowners Upset by Vagrant Problems
Veda Elliot worked 34 years in a warehouse to purchase her small, brick home in South Dallas, each month struggling to make her mortgage, pay city taxes, and keep up with the costs of maintaining a home. Now that the three-bedroom, one-bath is paid off, she is struggling with another issue: the large number of homeless and vagrant people in her neighborhood.
31-Year-Old Edrey Hernandez Ramiez Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Anderson County (Anderson County, TX)
According to the Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Sunday in Anderson County. The officials stated that two vehicles were involved in a crash on [..]
Shreveport man arrested for capital murder of 2 men in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Shreveport man was arrested on Wednesday in Mesquite for the capital murder of two people in Cherokee County, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect, who officials identified as Devon Harris turned himself into the Mesquite Police Department. Officials said Harris was “identified the subject responsible for the murders […]
