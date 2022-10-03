ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corsicana, TX

101.5 KNUE

Reindeer Manor Halloween Park in Red Oak, Texas is More Than a Ghost Attraction

One activity that many in East Texas will be doing this month is going to a haunted house. Whether its the jump scares or walking through a pitch black room or being chased by a chainsaw wielding clown they are always a lot of fun. What makes a haunted house attraction even better is if the attraction itself is really haunted. That's the case for Reindeer Manor Halloween Park in Red Oak, Texas just south of Dallas. Let's learn the grisly story behind this property.
RED OAK, TX
navarrocountygazette.com

Corsicana in Stage 1 Drought

TRINITY RIVER AUTHORITY OF TEXAS INITIATES STAGE 1 DROUGHT CONTINGENCY MEASURES, SEPT. 30. (ARLINGTON, TEXAS) – The Trinity River Authority of Texas notified the city of Corsicana that, on Friday, Sept. 30, it initiated Stage 1 of its Water Conservation and Drought Contingency Plan based on the declining water levels of Navarro Mills Lake. Stage 1, which is characterized by mild water shortage conditions, is triggered when the level of the lake falls below 421.5 feet. The lake is currently at 74% full.
CORSICANA, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Bald Eagles Return to White Rock Lake and May Be Here to Stay

Nearly a year since a pair of bald eagles stole the hearts of many North Texas as they nested near White Rock Lake, the city’s urban biologist says the birds might be here to stay for good. Several Lake Highlands neighborhood residents said they’ve seen the bald eagles return...
DALLAS, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
City
Corsicana, TX
Corsicana, TX
Sports
fox44news.com

Southbound I-35 closure planned in Waco

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close the southbound Interstate 35 frontage road, from Behrens Circle to Highway 84/Waco Drive. TxDOT says this will take place through 7 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday. During this time, drivers can turn west onto Behrens Circle and use Business 77 to reconnect with the southbound I-35 frontage road.
WACO, TX
fox4news.com

TXDOT using human billboards to remind people to stay alert behind the wheel

FORT WORTH, Texas - With pedestrian deaths up from last year, the Texas Department of Transportation is using 'human billboards' to remind drivers and pedestrians to stay alert. People carrying signs with messages about pedestrian safety were on the road in areas around Fort Worth. TXDOT reports fatal pedestrian accidents...
FORT WORTH, TX
Person
Paul Nguyen
KTEN.com

Dallas North Tollway takes aim at Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) --Grayson County leaders continue to look at the possibility of the Dallas North Tollway connecting into Grayson County. The existing toll road originates in downtown Dallas and currently runs north 33 miles to U.S. 380 in Prosper, Texas. Construction is already underway to extend the Tollway another 13 miles north to the Collin-Grayson County line.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Community Supporting Family of Injured Teen

Sixteen-year-old Peyton Jones of Crandall, a beloved high school student and varsity cheerleader, was injured in a car accident over the weekend that her mother says she is not expected to survive, CBS 11 reported. Her parents have made the decision to take her off life support and donate her...
CRANDALL, TX
#Creative Arts#Arts Center#Usa Cycling#Antique#Corsicana Main Street#Holland Racing#Canterbury Court Antiques
kut.org

Cut off: East Texans fished and hunted here for generations – until a new owner built a fence

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cutoff was a godsend for Dustin Baker’s family. The Cutoff is a long, skinny body of water that runs about 12 miles along the border of Henderson and Navarro counties. It’s public property, owned by the state. It was originally part of the Trinity River, but in the 1920s, a levee project to mitigate flooding along the Trinity changed the river’s path and the Cutoff was separated from its main stream.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
Sports
dallasexpress.com

South Dallas Homeowners Upset by Vagrant Problems

Veda Elliot worked 34 years in a warehouse to purchase her small, brick home in South Dallas, each month struggling to make her mortgage, pay city taxes, and keep up with the costs of maintaining a home. Now that the three-bedroom, one-bath is paid off, she is struggling with another issue: the large number of homeless and vagrant people in her neighborhood.
DALLAS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Shreveport man arrested for capital murder of 2 men in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Shreveport man was arrested on Wednesday in Mesquite for the capital murder of two people in Cherokee County, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect, who officials identified as Devon Harris turned himself into the Mesquite Police Department. Officials said Harris was “identified the subject responsible for the murders […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX

