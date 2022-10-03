One in ‘extremely critical condition’ in four-vehicle Hooper crash

HOOPER, Utah ( ABC4 ) – One person is in extremely critical condition after a car accident involving four vehicles in Hooper on Monday.

Weber County Sheriff’s Office states that at 12:27 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of 5500 South 5900 West on a report of a traffic accident involving four vehicles.

Two patients were reportedly taken by ambulance to a local hospital in good condition with minor injuries.

One patient was taken by ambulance in “extremely critical condition,” authorities say.

The Weber Area CRASH Team is investigating the accident.

No further details are available at this time.

