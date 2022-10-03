One in ‘extremely critical condition’ in four-vehicle Hooper crash
HOOPER, Utah ( ABC4 ) – One person is in extremely critical condition after a car accident involving four vehicles in Hooper on Monday.
Weber County Sheriff’s Office states that at 12:27 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of 5500 South 5900 West on a report of a traffic accident involving four vehicles.WVC teen hits victim in face with metal baseball bat ‘multiple times’
Two patients were reportedly taken by ambulance to a local hospital in good condition with minor injuries.
One patient was taken by ambulance in "extremely critical condition," authorities say.
The Weber Area CRASH Team is investigating the accident.
