Hooper, UT

One in ‘extremely critical condition’ in four-vehicle Hooper crash

By Ryan Bittan
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HBsGs_0iKbGncX00

HOOPER, Utah ( ABC4 ) – One person is in extremely critical condition after a car accident involving four vehicles in Hooper on Monday.

Weber County Sheriff’s Office states that at 12:27 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of 5500 South 5900 West on a report of a traffic accident involving four vehicles.

WVC teen hits victim in face with metal baseball bat ‘multiple times’

Two patients were reportedly taken by ambulance to a local hospital in good condition with minor injuries.

One patient was taken by ambulance in “extremely critical condition,” authorities say.

The Weber Area CRASH Team is investigating the accident.

No further details are available at this time.

