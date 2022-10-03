Read full article on original website
KWQC
Treatment options for chronic pain at UnityPoint Health pain clinics
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Chronic pain typically is pain that lasts for more than three months and impacts daily living. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates nearly 20-percent of adults in the United States suffer from chronic pain. Dr. Archana Wagle is the Medical Director of UnityPoint Health...
KWQC
Bethany for Children & Families to re-launch mobile dental clinics
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Bethany for Children & Families, 1830 6th Avenue, Moline, plans to re-launch its Give Kids a Smile mobile dental clinic, after two years of pandemic-related closure. Christina McNamara-Schmidt highlights the return of this important program from the agency as volunteers from United way assisted in the effort...
KWQC
Senior Moment with CASI: 2022 Hat Bash preview
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 14th Annual Holiday Hat Bash is happening this year on Thursday, Nov. 17 and it will be in person. “The Party with a Purpose” supports area seniors through the holidays and beyond. You can learn more about the event on the CASI’s website: https://www.casiseniors.org/special-events.
KWQC
Forever Me Cancer & Specialty Boutique
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Dr. Kay Knight, Forever Me Cancer & Specialty Boutique, 3565 Utica Ridge Road, in Bettendorf, informs viewers about the store during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The retailer offers every woman who has undergone breast cancer treatment a variety of products and services that will help them get...
KWQC
Hundreds attend ‘Women Lead Change’ conference
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Waterfront Convention Center was sold out for the Women Lead Change Quad Cities Conference. “I think it’s so important to (immerse) yourself in the population that you are trying to contribute to, especially now that we are seeing more organizations that are taking on more women in some of these higher-up jobs,” said Janessa Calderon, executive director of the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
KWQC
Rock Valley Physical Therapy
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Founded in 1984 in Moline, Rock Valley Physical Therapy, is one of the nation’s largest therapist-owned and therapist-led private physical therapy practices. Its nearly 500 team members provide personalized care in 61 clinics in Iowa, Illinois and Nebraska. Chad Humphrey, PT, MPT,OCS- Clinic Manager and Debbie...
KWQC
Trauma Recovery Books
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Bree Marie, wellness coach, author, public speaker and podcaster, joins PSL to highlight her mission including trauma recovery book titles such as How to Shake The Shit Out of Your Life and Young Writer’s Day: Fragile Minds and The Adults That Mold Them. See more at...
KWQC
NOSH Good Mood Food
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -NOSH Good Mood Food is a shopping destination in Geneseo for all things natural, organic, specialty, and healthful. The mission behind the store is really meant to embody a lifestyle. Tina Hernandez, NOSH Good Mood Food, discusses the store’s philosophy about food, its relationship to health, and...
KWQC
Project Bundle Up: Donate clothes for those in need on Oct. 14
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Salvation Army’s annual Project Bundle Up is partnering with KWQC for another drive at the station to collect winter clothing items for kids in need this winter. On Oct. 14, join us from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the KWQC TV6 station, 805...
KWQC
KWQC partners with Bettendorf Rotary for blanket drive Oct. 28
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Join KWQC and the Rotary Club of Bettendorf for a blanket drive at the KWQC studio on Oct. 28. Stop by the station between 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. with a gently used or new blanket to be distributed to dozens of area non-profit agencies that help homeless and low-income individuals and families, including many children, in an effort to help them keep a little warmer this winter.
KWQC
Moline move to 11-0 in the Western Big Six
Women Lead Change is meant to encourage young girls to consider becoming CEOs and senior management leaders. The CDC says as many as 20-percent of adults in the U.S. suffer from chronic pain. Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges. Updated: 16 hours ago. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the...
KWQC
Autistic & Loved
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Argrow “Kit” Evans-Ford (who PSL knows well through the non-profit Argrow’s House) joins the show to tell her family’s story. Her two children, Imani and Justice were diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. As a result, Ford was inspired to go in this direction offering my chewelry pieces, autism jewelry, and awareness pieces celebrate Autistic & Loved children and families.
ourquadcities.com
Vibrant cooks up new business with Moline coffeehouse and kitchen
Vibrant Credit Union is not just growing by renaming the Quad Cities’ 29-year-old arena, in downtown Moline. The 87-year-old, Moline-based institution is brewing up new business, with the stylish, rustic Vibrant Coffeehouse and Kitchen, now open next to the Vibrant headquarters at 6600 44th Ave., Moline. The new business...
KWQC
Bettendorf City Council approves partnership, Life Fitness Center sale to YMCA
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - In two near-unanimous votes, the Bettendorf City Council approved plans to move forward on “The Landing,” a proposed multimillion-dollar recreation project. The $21.7 million complex could reimagine Middle Park. It includes a new water park to replace Splash Landing and a permanent ice rink.
KBUR
Eastern Iowa meatpacking and farm workers to get pandemic relief checks
Columbus Junction, IA- Nearly 2,000 meatpacking plant workers in Columbus Junction, West Liberty, and Washington will receive $600 pandemic relief checks from Catholic Charities USA. Radio Iowa reports that the organization is giving $1.2 million dollars in federal relief to Escucha Mi Voz to aid those workers in rural eastern...
KWQC
Dietitian Picks of the Month: Daiya and Enjoy Life Foods
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The October 2022 Hy-Vee dietitian picks of the month highlight the importance of allergen awareness. The featured product lines offer allergen-free products--especially for those that need to avoid dairy or gluten or choose vegan eating plans. In the first segment, dietitian Nina Struss RD, LD, discusses the...
KWQC
The Barn at Allen Acres
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) -Learn more about The Barn at Allen Acres, 2206 Prophet Road, Rock Falls, IL, by watching the segment interview. It is a venue site for weddings and special events. If interested in more information, contact Karen Rogers at 847-687-3348. Website: thebarnatallenacres.com.
KWQC
Niabi zoo announced fall hours, free admission days
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Niabi Zoo announced its fall hours and free days in October. Admission is free on Tuesday-Fridays through Oct. 28, according to a media release. Purchase parking, train, and animal feeding tickets at the zoo’s website in order to receive special discounts. Niabi Zoo has moved...
KWQC
Muscatine’s Pearl City Vintage Market set for Saturday
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry is excited to invite all to the Pearl City Vintage Market 2022 on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. along the Mississippi riverfront. Jennifer Williams, Red & Lee Vintage, discusses how the special event will feature...
KWQC
Floorcrafters celebrates 74th anniversary with savings for customers
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Fall is can be the perfect time to sprucing up living spaces before guest start arriving during the holiday season. Griffin’s Floorcrafters, Inc., 1305 5th Avenue, in Moline, is happy to be part of any designing process to create remodeled areas that fulfill the dreams of Quad Cities’ homeowners.
