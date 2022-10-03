October 17th through the 27th, the Warren County Health Department will be having their discounted lab draws for $75, says Administrator Jenna Link:. “You can come and get labs done, they are very cost effective and that can be shared with your doctor. There are six different labs that you can get done for $75. It is your basic panel. You get a lipid panel, hemoglobin A1c, which is an indicator for diabetes, we do a comprehensive metabolic panel, and then a complete blood count. We also are offering the PSA screening and that is only $30. Then we have added Vitamin D and Vitamin B12. Those are $40 and $20 respectively.”

WARREN COUNTY, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO