Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWQC
Treatment options for chronic pain at UnityPoint Health pain clinics
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Chronic pain typically is pain that lasts for more than three months and impacts daily living. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates nearly 20-percent of adults in the United States suffer from chronic pain. Dr. Archana Wagle is the Medical Director of UnityPoint Health...
KWQC
Senior Moment with CASI: 2022 Hat Bash preview
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 14th Annual Holiday Hat Bash is happening this year on Thursday, Nov. 17 and it will be in person. “The Party with a Purpose” supports area seniors through the holidays and beyond. You can learn more about the event on the CASI’s website: https://www.casiseniors.org/special-events.
$156M expansion completed at Clinton Purina plant
CLINTON, Iowa — Nestlé Purina completed its $156 million factory expansion Wednesday that will bring nearly 100 jobs to the city of Clinton. "We've added 96 jobs here with this expansion," said Justin Wilkinson, Nestlé Purina's factory manager. "The jobs range from operation to maintenance and to technical operators."
KBUR
Eastern Iowa meatpacking and farm workers to get pandemic relief checks
Columbus Junction, IA- Nearly 2,000 meatpacking plant workers in Columbus Junction, West Liberty, and Washington will receive $600 pandemic relief checks from Catholic Charities USA. Radio Iowa reports that the organization is giving $1.2 million dollars in federal relief to Escucha Mi Voz to aid those workers in rural eastern...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWQC
Fall harvest underway, area farmers feel impact of high input costs
CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - The fields of green corn and beans have turned to fields of gold in Iowa - and that means it’s time for harvest. Clinton County farmer Joe Dierickx has been farming for 39 years. In that time, he’s watched his input costs go up, year after year.
KWQC
Floorcrafters celebrates 74th anniversary with savings for customers
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Fall is can be the perfect time to sprucing up living spaces before guest start arriving during the holiday season. Griffin’s Floorcrafters, Inc., 1305 5th Avenue, in Moline, is happy to be part of any designing process to create remodeled areas that fulfill the dreams of Quad Cities’ homeowners.
ourquadcities.com
Vibrant cooks up new business with Moline coffeehouse and kitchen
Vibrant Credit Union is not just growing by renaming the Quad Cities’ 29-year-old arena, in downtown Moline. The 87-year-old, Moline-based institution is brewing up new business, with the stylish, rustic Vibrant Coffeehouse and Kitchen, now open next to the Vibrant headquarters at 6600 44th Ave., Moline. The new business...
KWQC
Rock Valley Physical Therapy
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Founded in 1984 in Moline, Rock Valley Physical Therapy, is one of the nation’s largest therapist-owned and therapist-led private physical therapy practices. Its nearly 500 team members provide personalized care in 61 clinics in Iowa, Illinois and Nebraska. Chad Humphrey, PT, MPT,OCS- Clinic Manager and Debbie...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWQC
The latest voting information for the General Election on Nov. 8
AVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Scott County Auditor, Kerri Tompkins, informs viewers about the latest important information about casting a ballot for the upcoming 2022 General Election on Nov. 8. All the latest information about satellite and early voting information is now listed at the Scott County website: https://www.scottcountyiowa.gov/auditor/post/2022/10/19/general-election-satellite-location-early-voting. To vote by...
KWQC
Forever Me Cancer & Specialty Boutique
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Dr. Kay Knight, Forever Me Cancer & Specialty Boutique, 3565 Utica Ridge Road, in Bettendorf, informs viewers about the store during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The retailer offers every woman who has undergone breast cancer treatment a variety of products and services that will help them get...
KWQC
Moline move to 11-0 in the Western Big Six
Women Lead Change is meant to encourage young girls to consider becoming CEOs and senior management leaders. The CDC says as many as 20-percent of adults in the U.S. suffer from chronic pain. Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges. Updated: 16 hours ago. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Muscatine surplus items on the auction block
The City of Muscatine is conducting another Public Surplus Auction of items declared as surplus by the Muscatine City Council. The Department of Public Works will conduct the on-line surplus auction through November 7, 2022. All items are available to bid on through the auction web site www.publicsurplus.com starting October...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
977wmoi.com
Protecting Public Health and Property in Knox County
Projects and activities to protect Knox County residents and vital services will be the main topic of discussion at the Knox County All Hazards Mitigation Planning Committee meeting on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Galesburg/Knox County Public Safety Building Emergency Operations Center, 150 South Broad Street in Galesburg. The meeting begins at 10:00 a.m. and is open to the public.
wvik.org
Busy Illinois QC Traffic Corridor to be Studied
The Bi-State Regional Commission has received a grant for a consultant to look at the Andalusia Road - Indian Bluff Road Corridor. Planning Director Gena McCullough says says the eight mile corridor runs through Rock Island, Rock Island County, Milan, and Moline, and carries up to 10,000 vehicles per day.
Davenport judge among five considered for Iowa Court of Appeals
Thirteen Iowans, including a Davenport judge, applied with the State Judicial Nominating Commission to fill the vacancy on the Iowa Court of Appeals that occurred after the appointment of Justice David May to the Iowa Supreme Court.
One of Moline’s Middle Schools Featured On Jeopardy Wednesday
I got in the habit of watching Jeopardy with my grandma years ago. Every day, "Ope, it's 4:30, time for Jeopardy." Yesterday, I might have finally guessed an answer correctly, because there was no way I was getting this one wrong - it's about the Quad Cities. In the Double...
KWQC
KWQC partners with Bettendorf Rotary for blanket drive Oct. 28
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Join KWQC and the Rotary Club of Bettendorf for a blanket drive at the KWQC studio on Oct. 28. Stop by the station between 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. with a gently used or new blanket to be distributed to dozens of area non-profit agencies that help homeless and low-income individuals and families, including many children, in an effort to help them keep a little warmer this winter.
KWQC
Trauma Recovery Books
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Bree Marie, wellness coach, author, public speaker and podcaster, joins PSL to highlight her mission including trauma recovery book titles such as How to Shake The Shit Out of Your Life and Young Writer’s Day: Fragile Minds and The Adults That Mold Them. See more at...
977wmoi.com
Discounted Labs at the Warren County Health Department
October 17th through the 27th, the Warren County Health Department will be having their discounted lab draws for $75, says Administrator Jenna Link:. “You can come and get labs done, they are very cost effective and that can be shared with your doctor. There are six different labs that you can get done for $75. It is your basic panel. You get a lipid panel, hemoglobin A1c, which is an indicator for diabetes, we do a comprehensive metabolic panel, and then a complete blood count. We also are offering the PSA screening and that is only $30. Then we have added Vitamin D and Vitamin B12. Those are $40 and $20 respectively.”
KWQC
Autistic & Loved
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Argrow “Kit” Evans-Ford (who PSL knows well through the non-profit Argrow’s House) joins the show to tell her family’s story. Her two children, Imani and Justice were diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. As a result, Ford was inspired to go in this direction offering my chewelry pieces, autism jewelry, and awareness pieces celebrate Autistic & Loved children and families.
Comments / 0