Carteret County, NC

carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Oct. 4, 5 & 6

William "Bill" W. Gerrans, 65, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Monday, October 10th, at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City. The family will receive friends following the service. Full obituary forthcoming. POLLY...
carolinacoastonline.com

National Night Out returns to Beaufort

BEAUFORT - Residents came out of their homes and onto the streets Tuesday evening in celebration of National Night Out hosted by the Beaufort Police Department. The annual community-building event aims to promote togetherness between neighbors, city officials, law enforcement, and fire and medical personnel. Millions take part in National...
WNCT

Former New Bern mayor hospitalized after ‘medical emergency’

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Former New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw has been in the hospital after experiencing a “medical emergency,” current New Bern Mayor Jeffrey Odham said. In a Facebook post, Odham said Outlaw was hospitalized on Sept. 30. Odham said while he is improving, “he remains hospitalized.” Outlaw served as a member of […]
WITN

Onslow County woman accused of injuring her 7-month-old baby

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A mother is facing serious child abuse charges after her 7-month-old baby was injured last month. Onslow County deputies have charged Sara Molidor with two counts of felony child abuse with serious bodily injury, felony negligent child abuse, misdemeanor assault on a child under 12, and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
carolinacoastonline.com

Carol Wilson, 82; service October 11

Carol Jeanette Cook Wilson died peacefully October 2, 2022, at her residence at Carteret Landing in Morehead City, NC, surrounded by family. She was 82 years old. Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Robert White Wilson, Jr., and by her parents Jennie Sue Duncan Cook Franklin Martin of Danville, VA, and William Edward Cook of Yanceyville, NC.
carolinacoastonline.com

Crab Pot Christmas Trees finishes second in 'coolest thing' contest

SMYRNA — The Crab Pot Christmas Tree, by Fisherman Creations, based Down East in Smyrna, finished second in the small business in the N.C. Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. Emmy Boyette, director of marketing for the N.C. Chamber, said about 46,000...
carolinacoastonline.com

Audrey Macklin, 86; no service

Audrey L. Macklin, 86, of Newport, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Audrey was born on December 11, 1935, in Beaver County, Pennsylvania to the late Frank and Bertha Vogan. She worked in the medical field as a pharmacy technician. But her favorite role was that of being a dedicated mother to her beloved children. She will be forever cherished as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
carolinacoastonline.com

Clara Bernstein, 71; service October 6

Clara Bernstein, 71, of Morehead City, passed away October 3, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 6, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery. For those unable to attend the service, you can view the service on Munden Funeral Home’s website on Clara’s obituary page. The service can be viewed for 90 days.
wcti12.com

Wild canine seen near Emerald Isle, is it a coyote or is it a wolf?

EMERALD ISLE, Carteret County — People in Spinnaker's Reach were alarmed at the sight of a large, wild canine roaming their neighborhood. Several took photos of the animal. "We've been living in Spinnaker's Reach for a couple of months. I'm a hunter and have seen many coyotes in the wild, none as big as this here in this area. It was the size of a full-grown German Shepherd," Matthew Miles said.
carolinacoastonline.com

James Cowart, 58; no service

James Thomas Cowart, 58, passed away, with peace and dignity, Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at New Hanover County Regional Medical Center after a short illness. James was born in Onslow County, North Carolina, to Louis and Goldie Cowart Monday, September 30, 1963. He spent the next 18 years living in his favorite spot on earth, Swansboro. He was an active member for many years of St. Peter's By-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Swansboro.
WITN

Groups work to clear abandoned boats from North Carolina coast

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian was a reminder to Floridians and Carolinians of just how devastating a big storm can be. While it was just over four years ago, Hurricane Florence is still fresh on the minds of many in Eastern Carolina. Pictures coming out of Florida this past week of boats tossed around canals, rivers, and marinas are not unlike what Eastern Carolinians saw in 2018.
wcti12.com

N.C. 43 to have lane closures due to repaving

NEW BERN, Craven County — Drivers using a section of N.C. 43 North in New Bern will have daytime lane closures and delays starting this week for resurfacing. Work is schedule to start Wednesday, October 5, 2022 and will take until mid-November to be finished. Drivers should expect delays...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties

EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
carolinacoastonline.com

Garner’s Fall Festival offers fun for students, families

NEWPORT — From hayrides to pumpkin patches and games, about 150 area homeschool students and families enjoyed a sunny fall day Thursday at Garner’s Fall Festival, held each October at Garner Farms. GALLERY: Garner’s Fall Festival offers fun for students, families. This year’s festival, which features a...
carolinacoastonline.com

Morehead City names new deputy fire chief

— City Manager Christopher S. Turner and Fire Chief Jon C. Wade announced Oct. 5 the selection of Kane R. Johnson to the vacant role of deputy chief for the Morehead City Fire Department. He will start with the town on or before Nov. 7. His annual salary will be...

