carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 4, 5 & 6
William "Bill" W. Gerrans, 65, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Monday, October 10th, at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City. The family will receive friends following the service. Full obituary forthcoming. POLLY...
carolinacoastonline.com
National Night Out returns to Beaufort
BEAUFORT - Residents came out of their homes and onto the streets Tuesday evening in celebration of National Night Out hosted by the Beaufort Police Department. The annual community-building event aims to promote togetherness between neighbors, city officials, law enforcement, and fire and medical personnel. Millions take part in National...
Former New Bern mayor hospitalized after ‘medical emergency’
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Former New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw has been in the hospital after experiencing a “medical emergency,” current New Bern Mayor Jeffrey Odham said. In a Facebook post, Odham said Outlaw was hospitalized on Sept. 30. Odham said while he is improving, “he remains hospitalized.” Outlaw served as a member of […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Carteret County Board of Education says farewell to Superintendent Jackson
BEAUFORT — It was an emotional Carteret County Board of Education meeting Tuesday as board members paid tribute to Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson, who attended his last BOE meeting in Carteret County. Dr. Jackson’s last day in the county will be Oct. 31. He starts Nov. 1 as the...
Carteret County fire departments collecting donations for Hurricane Ian victims
MOREHEAD CITY (WNCT) – Several fire departments in Carteret County are accepting donations for the victims of Hurricane Ian. Morehead City Fire and EMS Station 2, Atlantic Beach Fire Department and Down East Fire Department Station 2 are just a few of the stations collecting items. Morehead City Fire Chief Courtney Wade said first responders […]
WITN
Onslow County woman accused of injuring her 7-month-old baby
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A mother is facing serious child abuse charges after her 7-month-old baby was injured last month. Onslow County deputies have charged Sara Molidor with two counts of felony child abuse with serious bodily injury, felony negligent child abuse, misdemeanor assault on a child under 12, and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Onslow County Schools set to have at least one SRO at every school in the district
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A school system in Eastern North Carolina is one step closer to having a school resource officer at every school in its district. On Monday, the Onslow County Board of Commissioners gave approval to an amendment that will ultimately add eight new SROs to the county’s public school system. Onslow […]
carolinacoastonline.com
North Carolina Aquariums receive grant funds to advance marine fish aquaculture
RALEIGH — The North Carolina Aquariums will receive funding over the next three years to build capacity to sustainably breed saltwater fish species and to raise awareness of aquaculture through public engagement. The funding is part of a $750,000 grant awarded to a group of seven facilities by the...
carolinacoastonline.com
Carol Wilson, 82; service October 11
Carol Jeanette Cook Wilson died peacefully October 2, 2022, at her residence at Carteret Landing in Morehead City, NC, surrounded by family. She was 82 years old. Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Robert White Wilson, Jr., and by her parents Jennie Sue Duncan Cook Franklin Martin of Danville, VA, and William Edward Cook of Yanceyville, NC.
carolinacoastonline.com
Crab Pot Christmas Trees finishes second in 'coolest thing' contest
SMYRNA — The Crab Pot Christmas Tree, by Fisherman Creations, based Down East in Smyrna, finished second in the small business in the N.C. Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. Emmy Boyette, director of marketing for the N.C. Chamber, said about 46,000...
carolinacoastonline.com
Audrey Macklin, 86; no service
Audrey L. Macklin, 86, of Newport, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Audrey was born on December 11, 1935, in Beaver County, Pennsylvania to the late Frank and Bertha Vogan. She worked in the medical field as a pharmacy technician. But her favorite role was that of being a dedicated mother to her beloved children. She will be forever cherished as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
carolinacoastonline.com
Clara Bernstein, 71; service October 6
Clara Bernstein, 71, of Morehead City, passed away October 3, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 6, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery. For those unable to attend the service, you can view the service on Munden Funeral Home’s website on Clara’s obituary page. The service can be viewed for 90 days.
wcti12.com
Wild canine seen near Emerald Isle, is it a coyote or is it a wolf?
EMERALD ISLE, Carteret County — People in Spinnaker's Reach were alarmed at the sight of a large, wild canine roaming their neighborhood. Several took photos of the animal. "We've been living in Spinnaker's Reach for a couple of months. I'm a hunter and have seen many coyotes in the wild, none as big as this here in this area. It was the size of a full-grown German Shepherd," Matthew Miles said.
carolinacoastonline.com
James Cowart, 58; no service
James Thomas Cowart, 58, passed away, with peace and dignity, Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at New Hanover County Regional Medical Center after a short illness. James was born in Onslow County, North Carolina, to Louis and Goldie Cowart Monday, September 30, 1963. He spent the next 18 years living in his favorite spot on earth, Swansboro. He was an active member for many years of St. Peter's By-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Swansboro.
WITN
Groups work to clear abandoned boats from North Carolina coast
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian was a reminder to Floridians and Carolinians of just how devastating a big storm can be. While it was just over four years ago, Hurricane Florence is still fresh on the minds of many in Eastern Carolina. Pictures coming out of Florida this past week of boats tossed around canals, rivers, and marinas are not unlike what Eastern Carolinians saw in 2018.
wcti12.com
N.C. 43 to have lane closures due to repaving
NEW BERN, Craven County — Drivers using a section of N.C. 43 North in New Bern will have daytime lane closures and delays starting this week for resurfacing. Work is schedule to start Wednesday, October 5, 2022 and will take until mid-November to be finished. Drivers should expect delays...
carolinacoastonline.com
Peletier resident presents info for planned vegetative waste disposal site ordinance
PELETIER — Peletier is still moving toward creation and adoption of an ordinance to try to limit what some officials and residents consider to be potential negative impacts of an eight-acre vegetative waste disposal site planned by Emerald Isle off Highway 58 in town. The town planning board heard...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties
EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
carolinacoastonline.com
Garner’s Fall Festival offers fun for students, families
NEWPORT — From hayrides to pumpkin patches and games, about 150 area homeschool students and families enjoyed a sunny fall day Thursday at Garner’s Fall Festival, held each October at Garner Farms. GALLERY: Garner’s Fall Festival offers fun for students, families. This year’s festival, which features a...
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City names new deputy fire chief
— City Manager Christopher S. Turner and Fire Chief Jon C. Wade announced Oct. 5 the selection of Kane R. Johnson to the vacant role of deputy chief for the Morehead City Fire Department. He will start with the town on or before Nov. 7. His annual salary will be...
