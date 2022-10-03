ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MI

WNDU

Emergency crews respond to residential fire in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a South Bend house fire on Thursday. The fire happened in the 1700 block of Churchill Drive. The South Bend Fire Department with assistance from the South Bend Police Department responded to the fire around 6 p.m. on Thursday evening. According...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Fire responds to residential fire on Vassar Avenue

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of Vassar Ave. on Thursday morning. At 7:29 a.m., crews were called to the area. When firefighters arrived, they discovered heavy fire and smoke coming from throughout the structure, reports said. No...
SOUTH BEND, IN
walls102.com

Trailer detaches from tractor, struck by vehicle, killing 2

WANATAH, Ind. (AP) — Police say a semi’s trailer separated from its tractor and was struck by a passenger vehicle, killing a northwestern Indiana woman and her son and injuring a second child. The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says the crash Tuesday morning on U.S. 30 killed 36-year-old Angela Oehmen of Wanatah and 14-year-old Joseph Oehmen. It says a second juvenile in the vehicle sustained an upper body injury and was transported to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the semitrailer, a 47-year-old Fulton, Indiana, man, was not injured. Police say the passenger vehicle struck the rear of the trailer.
WANATAH, IN
95.3 MNC

Woman accused of crashing into home and battering nurse

A woman is accused of crashing into a home and battering a nurse in Elkhart. Officers were called to the 2900 block of Pleasant Plain Avenue on reports of a crash on Sunday, October 2, at 3:42 a.m. When they arrived, they found a Dodge Avenger crashed into the side...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Two men arrested after separate car chases in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department has arrested two men in connection to stolen vehicles following two separate car chases. Just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, police arrested Dwight Howell Jr., 22, for driving a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, driving without a license, and leaving the scene of an accident.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Firefighter injured while battling house fire on Elmer Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend firefighter was taken to the hospital for a knee injury after battling a house fire on Elmer Street Tuesday morning. At 7:17 a.m., firefighters were called to a home in the 2000 block of N. Elmer St. At the scene, crews found heavy...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

OWI Charge in Vehicle Rollover

(La Porte County, IN) - He escaped injury despite his vehicle flipping several times, but Scott Glick now faces potential time in jail. Glick, 45, of Michigan City, was eastbound on 200 North at about 9 a.m. on Saturday, according to La Porte County Police. Glick told investigators he was running late for work and traveling about 60 miles per hour when he noticed a bend in the roadway.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Suspicious fire, burglary under investigation in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A fire in Elkhart is being investigated as suspicious, and the apartment where it happened is also the scene of a possible burglary. The blaze began in the 500 block of Lynne Lane S. around 5:30 a.m. Monday at Ridgewood Apartments. No one was hurt, but...
ELKHART, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

One Injured In Two-Vehicle Accident

One person was injured after a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning at the intersection of West CR 400N and North CR 150W, Warsaw. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, Martez D. Lewis, 30, Indianapolis, was driving west on CR 400N in a truck. Kenneth L. Stanford, 55, Turtle Bay Drive, Syracuse, was driving a 1998 Ford 2XS east on CR 400N. Both vehicle were approaching the intersection of North CR 150W.
WARSAW, IN
95.3 MNC

Man sentenced, stabbing neighbor in Niles

A Niles man is sentenced to prison after stabbing his neighbor. It happened on July 22, when the man, 29-year-old Colin James Sanderson, was being confronted by the father of a young woman at a downtown show. Leader Publication reports that a woman who lived nearby came out with a...
NILES, MI
abc57.com

Deputies arrest suspect in 1995 murder

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. -- The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a murder that happened in 1995. Juan Luis Solis-Reyna has been charged with open murder and felony firearms. The sheriff's office planned a press conference Wednesday morning to announce an arrest in a cold...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Old Factory Blaze Fueled by Hand Sanitizer

(La Porte, IN) - A fire destroyed the old American Rubber plant in La Porte and spread rapidly because it was used to store hand sanitizer pallets. La Porte Fire Chief Andy Snyder said there were numerous pallets of alcohol-based hand sanitizer in plastic bottles inside different areas of the structure.
LA PORTE, IN

