Female pedestrian critically injured when struck by vehicle on SR 120 near Fremont, Indiana
JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – An Angola woman was critically injured Thursday morning when she was struck by a vehicle on State Road 120 west of Fremont. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded just before 6:50 a.m. and found a vehicle parked on the side of the road which was driven by 27-year-old Kaylee Phibbs of Bronson.
Emergency crews respond to residential fire in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a South Bend house fire on Thursday. The fire happened in the 1700 block of Churchill Drive. The South Bend Fire Department with assistance from the South Bend Police Department responded to the fire around 6 p.m. on Thursday evening. According...
1 arrested after high-speed chase ends in crash near Paw Paw
Authorities say a Benton Harbor man was arrested after a high-speed chase in Van Buren County.
South Bend Fire responds to residential fire on Vassar Avenue
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of Vassar Ave. on Thursday morning. At 7:29 a.m., crews were called to the area. When firefighters arrived, they discovered heavy fire and smoke coming from throughout the structure, reports said. No...
Trailer detaches from tractor, struck by vehicle, killing 2
WANATAH, Ind. (AP) — Police say a semi’s trailer separated from its tractor and was struck by a passenger vehicle, killing a northwestern Indiana woman and her son and injuring a second child. The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says the crash Tuesday morning on U.S. 30 killed 36-year-old Angela Oehmen of Wanatah and 14-year-old Joseph Oehmen. It says a second juvenile in the vehicle sustained an upper body injury and was transported to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the semitrailer, a 47-year-old Fulton, Indiana, man, was not injured. Police say the passenger vehicle struck the rear of the trailer.
Woman accused of crashing into home and battering nurse
A woman is accused of crashing into a home and battering a nurse in Elkhart. Officers were called to the 2900 block of Pleasant Plain Avenue on reports of a crash on Sunday, October 2, at 3:42 a.m. When they arrived, they found a Dodge Avenger crashed into the side...
Two men arrested after separate car chases in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department has arrested two men in connection to stolen vehicles following two separate car chases. Just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, police arrested Dwight Howell Jr., 22, for driving a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, driving without a license, and leaving the scene of an accident.
Firefighter injured while battling house fire on Elmer Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend firefighter was taken to the hospital for a knee injury after battling a house fire on Elmer Street Tuesday morning. At 7:17 a.m., firefighters were called to a home in the 2000 block of N. Elmer St. At the scene, crews found heavy...
OWI Charge in Vehicle Rollover
(La Porte County, IN) - He escaped injury despite his vehicle flipping several times, but Scott Glick now faces potential time in jail. Glick, 45, of Michigan City, was eastbound on 200 North at about 9 a.m. on Saturday, according to La Porte County Police. Glick told investigators he was running late for work and traveling about 60 miles per hour when he noticed a bend in the roadway.
Suspicious fire, burglary under investigation in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A fire in Elkhart is being investigated as suspicious, and the apartment where it happened is also the scene of a possible burglary. The blaze began in the 500 block of Lynne Lane S. around 5:30 a.m. Monday at Ridgewood Apartments. No one was hurt, but...
One Injured In Two-Vehicle Accident
One person was injured after a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning at the intersection of West CR 400N and North CR 150W, Warsaw. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, Martez D. Lewis, 30, Indianapolis, was driving west on CR 400N in a truck. Kenneth L. Stanford, 55, Turtle Bay Drive, Syracuse, was driving a 1998 Ford 2XS east on CR 400N. Both vehicle were approaching the intersection of North CR 150W.
South Bend Fire Department responding to house fire on Elmer Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Fire Department is responding to a house fire on Elmer Street. Fire officials responded to the fire between Bergan and Hamilton around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. The area is currently closed as crews work to put out the fire.
17-year-old arrested, charged in double homicide at Laurel Woods Apartments
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 17-year-old from Cassopolis has been arrested and charged in connection with a double homicide at Laurel Woods Apartments in South Bend back in June. South Bend Police were called to the 600 block of W. Laurel Woods Court just after 1:50 a.m. on June...
Man sentenced, stabbing neighbor in Niles
A Niles man is sentenced to prison after stabbing his neighbor. It happened on July 22, when the man, 29-year-old Colin James Sanderson, was being confronted by the father of a young woman at a downtown show. Leader Publication reports that a woman who lived nearby came out with a...
Deputies arrest suspect in 1995 murder
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. -- The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a murder that happened in 1995. Juan Luis Solis-Reyna has been charged with open murder and felony firearms. The sheriff's office planned a press conference Wednesday morning to announce an arrest in a cold...
GoFundMe set up for LaPorte County man who lost wife, son in car crash
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A GoFundMe has been created for the man who lost his wife and son in a tragic car crash on Tuesday. Angela Oehmen, 36, and her son, Joseph Oehmen, 14, were traveling east on U.S. 30 when their car collided with the rear end of a trailer that had disconnected from a semi-truck.
Deputies: Arrest made in 1995 Van Buren Co. cold case
The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office (VBCSO) says the suspect fled the state shortly after the crime was committed.
Elkhart County Sheriff's Office looking to identify vehicle in reference to theft
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the owner of a vehicle in reference to a theft that took place on September 19. If you have any information, please contact Detective Joshua Whitehead at jwhitehead@elkhartcountysheriff.com or at 574-891-2349.
Water Resource and Career Fair to take place today in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Benton Harbor’s Lead Service Line Replacement Project is almost 95% complete, and a special event today will help the city get closer to completion. A ‘Water Response Resource and Career Fair’ will take place at the Boys and Girls Club of Benton Harbor.
Old Factory Blaze Fueled by Hand Sanitizer
(La Porte, IN) - A fire destroyed the old American Rubber plant in La Porte and spread rapidly because it was used to store hand sanitizer pallets. La Porte Fire Chief Andy Snyder said there were numerous pallets of alcohol-based hand sanitizer in plastic bottles inside different areas of the structure.
