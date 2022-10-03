ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

cleveland19.com

Canton shooting suspect arrested by deputies in neighboring county

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said a suspect is in custody for a shooting that happened Wednesday night just before 11 p.m. at a 15th Street NW apartment complex. Officers found the unresponsive victim, identified by police as 23-year-old Canton resident Jadean Matthew Weatherford, near the building’s carport yard with several gunshot wounds to his lower body.
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Another Shooting in Canton – 23-year old is Seriously Injured

Canton Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the 1300 block of 15th Street NW Wednesday night. Officers say they found the victim in the carport yard area of the apartment buidling. 23-year old Jadean Weatherford had suffered from several gunshot wounds to the lower body. The Canton Fire Department transported him to the hospital with life-threatening wounds.
CANTON, OH
WKYC

23-year-old man shot in Canton, suspect in custody

CANTON, Ohio — Canton Police responded to a shooting on 15th Street Northwest just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, where a 23-year-old man was seriously injured. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Upon arriving at the...
CANTON, OH
