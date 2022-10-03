Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Canton shooting suspect arrested by deputies in neighboring county
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said a suspect is in custody for a shooting that happened Wednesday night just before 11 p.m. at a 15th Street NW apartment complex. Officers found the unresponsive victim, identified by police as 23-year-old Canton resident Jadean Matthew Weatherford, near the building’s carport yard with several gunshot wounds to his lower body.
whbc.com
Another Shooting in Canton – 23-year old is Seriously Injured
Canton Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the 1300 block of 15th Street NW Wednesday night. Officers say they found the victim in the carport yard area of the apartment buidling. 23-year old Jadean Weatherford had suffered from several gunshot wounds to the lower body. The Canton Fire Department transported him to the hospital with life-threatening wounds.
23-year-old man shot in Canton, suspect in custody
CANTON, Ohio — Canton Police responded to a shooting on 15th Street Northwest just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, where a 23-year-old man was seriously injured. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Upon arriving at the...
whbc.com
Akron Funeral Procession Interrupted by Deadly, Violent Crash, Gunfire
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A funeral procession in Akron that turns into a deadly accident and a shooting. A 12-year-old is dead and a 6-year-old critical from the accident at South Arlington Street and 6th Avenue on Thursday. That was followed by a fight and then...
12-year-old killed after crash, gunfire during Akron funeral procession
Akron police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was killed in a crash that happened during a funeral procession Thursday afternoon.
Tenant charged with murder after argument in Akron
A man is now being charged with murder following an altercation at a residence in Akron Wednesday afternoon, police reported.
Victim in Akron fatal shooting identified as California man
AKRON, Ohio — Officials say a California man was the victim of a fatal shooting Wednesday near downtown that resulted in the arrest of an Akron man. Daniel Stein, 58, of Studio City, Calif., died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. Eric Pursley, 22, of Akron, has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting, police say.
whbc.com
Akron Police Make Quick Arrest in Latest Homicide
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police have a 22-year-old man in custody, suspected of shooting and killing a 58-year-old man Wednesday afternoon. It happened on Sumner Street in Akron, where officers found the older man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene, despite being...
Fire that killed one, and injured firefighter ruled arson
An apartment fire that killed one person and injured a firefighter in Canton has been ruled arson.
cleveland19.com
Akron crash during funeral procession leads to death of 12-year-old, 6-year-old in critical condition
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police have confirmed that a crash occurred Thursday on South Arlington Street at 6th Avenue Thursday afternoon during a funeral procession. APD said that a 12-year-old and 6-year-old were involved in the crash, one being ejected and one partially ejected. Both children were taken to...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland homeowner catches duo try to break into house, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo accused of trying to break into a house on the city’s West Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The attempted break-in happened in the 3200 block of West 44th Street on Sept. 29, according to...
wksu.org
Use of Shotspotter alerts in Cleveland arrests is raising constitutional concerns
Cleveland Police are seeking an expansion of the gunshot detection technology Shotspotter, from about three square miles to 13 square miles, but body cam footage provided by the city shows officers using the technology to justify potentially unconstitutional stops and searches. In response to a public records request from Ideastream...
Man fatally shot by Springfield Township police during zoning investigation
A property owner reportedly fired at police officers who were investigating a zoning law violation at his residence. It happened at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 2300 block of East Waterloo Road, according to Springfield Township Police Sgt. Eric East.
Child dead in Akron after car accident during funeral procession ends in gunfire
A 12-year-old was killed and a 6-year-old was critically injured during a funeral procession that resulted in a car accident that lead to gunfire on Thursday afternoon in Akron.
Woman accused of hitting victim with car arrested on warrant
An Akron woman accused of hitting a woman with her car in September was arrested Monday on a warrant for felonious assault.
Officer Shane Bartek’s killer going back to court for new sentence
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned the woman just sent to prison for killing a Cleveland Police officer will go back before the judge on the case for a new sentencing hearing.
Akron woman will spend at least 15 years in prison for fatal stabbing
AKRON, Ohio — An Akron woman convicted by a Summit County jury Wednesday of the 2021 stabbing death of another woman was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison. Rochelle Paul, 38, was found guilty of murder and felonious assault in the death of Sarah Stubbs, 24, at a residence in the West Akron neighborhood, according to Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.
cleveland19.com
15-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Oct. 6 to help find missing 15-year-old Kotayana Bolden. She was described by police as 5′2″ tall, 120 pounds, and she was last seen wearing gray pants and a red jacket. Call Cleveland Division of Police Second District...
Ohio babysitter charged with raping multiple children in his care; police seek additional victims
AKRON, Ohio — An Ohio man has been charged with six felony rape counts involving children he was paid professionally to babysit, and authorities are searching for potential additional victims. According to court records, Timothy Luna, 25, is being held on $500,000 bail and was also indicted on three...
Mahoning County indictments: Oct. 6, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned these indictments on Thursday.
