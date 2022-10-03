AKRON, Ohio — Officials say a California man was the victim of a fatal shooting Wednesday near downtown that resulted in the arrest of an Akron man. Daniel Stein, 58, of Studio City, Calif., died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. Eric Pursley, 22, of Akron, has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting, police say.

AKRON, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO