Leesville, LA

KSLA

Mother charged with murder in hot car death

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A mother accused of leaving her 6-month-old in a hot car for five hours in August was formally charged with murder Thursday. A grand jury in state district court returned a charge of second-degree murder against Lake Charles woman Ivy Lynn Lee, 23. Six-month-old Carissa...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Police investigate shooting on Northern Street

The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Northern Street late Thursday night. On Oct. 6 around 11:21 p.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Northern Street in reference to gunshots in the area. While officers were on Northern Street they were notified that two juveniles were at the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds. The two juveniles were treated and were released from the hospital.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

NPSO arrests for Sept. 19-25, 2022

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or by administrative action. Photos obtained from Natchitoches Times database or those exempt from the mugshot bill. ••Mugshot requested but not provided •FTA-failure to appear •CDS-Controlled Dangerous Substance. Quenton Nash, 30 (bm), contempt of...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Searching for 14 Year Old Runaway

Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a 14 year old runaway by the name of Kaylee Brittain, of Evans. This is the second time in less than a week that Brittain has run away from home. Last week she was located within 24 hours of her disappearance. She was said to be in the company of a 26 year old at the time.
VERNON PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Two injured in shooting on Monroe Street in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has confirmed that there was a shooting in the area of Harmon Park in the 2600 block of Monroe Street. The City said two people were wounded, but the injuries are non-life-threatening. This is all we have been provided on this shooting...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office Makes Large Drug Bust

Sabine Parish, La - Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports the arrest of SASHA L GASAWAY (age-32) of Many late Saturday night, October 1, 2022. The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Tactical Narcotics Team had been investigating Gasaway's illegal narcotic activity. T.N.T. Agents were able to obtain a search warrant for Gasaway's apartment at...
SABINE PARISH, LA
Natchitoches Times

SIS. VIRGIE L. JOHNSON

There will be a memorial service for Sis. Virgie L. Johnson Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 108 Church St., Natchitoches.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lake Charles Will Be Keeping Our Eyes On The Caribbean This Week

Another tropical wave will be entering the lower Caribbean in the next few days reminding us Hurricane season isn't over just yet. Everyone here in SWLA can certainly sympathize with everyone living with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian right now. And we also know the anxiety that comes with seeing another storm system taking a very similar path to the storm that just slammed into your neck of the woods and flipped your world upside down.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

