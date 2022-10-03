ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Local family loses Florida cottage to Hurricane Ian | News

Lisa Travalini’s Facebook posts final week advised a narrative of the fears of many as Hurricane Ian bore down on Florida’s Gulf Coast as a powerful Category 4 storm. “Looking at pictures of the devastation in Fort Myers Beach,” Travalini, a resident of Millville, posted on Wednesday, Sept. 29. “Wondering if our cottage survived.”
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Florida Phoenix

Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever a hurricane threatens to slam into someplace near me in Florida, there’s one thing I do before I start packing to evacuate: I call my mom in Pensacola. She’s a retired bookkeeper, not a meteorologist. But she’s been carefully plotting the path of hurricanes across the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico for more […] The post Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
wmot.org

Missing former Tennessee trooper spotted on Florida beach

(Mike Osborne) — A former Tennessee State Trooper who went missing this week has been spotted in Florida. Former Highway Patrol Officer Harvey Briggs was fired following a 2020 confrontation with a protester at the State Capitol Building. Briggs was sentenced to probation last week for misdemeanor assault after a video of the altercation went viral.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBTW News13

Frustration and desperation mount as Ian’s effects linger

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian’s effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Ten additional deaths were blamed on the storm in Florida as frustration and desperation mounted in the path […]
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Temporary Bridge to Florida's Pine Island Completed a Week After Ian

The largest barrier island off Florida's Gulf Coast has been largely cut off from the outside world after Hurricane Ian heavily damaged its causeway but a temporary roadway was opening Wednesday. Pine Island has spent the past week reachable only by boat or aircraft after Ian roared through with 150...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Florida residents fear what’s next for property insurance after Ian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After Hurricane Ian ravaged the coast of Florida and other areas, the state is facing billions of dollars in damages. Some people are worried about the next disaster the state faces — property insurance. Florida Senator Jeff Brandes is calling for the second special session...
FLORIDA STATE
wuwf.org

Hurricane Ian's impact on the insurance market in Florida

Hurricane Ian brought flooding to Central Florida that many people haven’t experienced before, which damaged many homes. But, flood insurance is something you have to get before a storm. Tasha Carter is Florida’s Insurance Consumer Advocate atthe state Department of Financial Services. WMFE’s Talia Blake spoke with her about...
FLORIDA STATE
sarasotamagazine.com

What Happened to Our Local Birds During Hurricane Ian?

News and reports of devastation from Hurricane Ian continue to roll in. Images of flooded roads, roofless house and downed power lines make up a majority of what we see—but the animals that share Florida with us are also affected by storms. So where do all the critters go...
FLORIDA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

The big reason Florida insurance companies are failing isn't just hurricane risk – it’s fraud and lawsuits

Hurricane Ian’s widespread damage is another disaster for Florida’s already shaky insurance industry. Even though home insurance rates in Florida are nearly triple the national average, insurers have been losing money. Six have failed since January 2022. Now, insured losses from Ian are estimated to exceed US$40 billion Hurricane risk might seem like the obvious problem, but there is a more insidious driver in this financial train wreck. Finance professor Shahid Hamid, who directs the Laboratory for Insurance at Florida International University, explained how Florida’s insurance market got this bad – and how the state’s insurer of last resort, Citizens...
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

DeSantis got it right on Hurricane Ian

While watching the Weather Channel discuss how Hurricane Ian would hit Tampa Bay, they switched the feed to an ongoing press conference with Gov. Ron DeSantis. During the press conference, DeSantis made a bold statement which caught the Weather Channel off guard. He said Hurricane Ian may turn and track farther south like Charlie did in 2004.
FLORIDA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Homecoming Bonfire Turns Into An Massive Explosion At Florida High School

Nothing like homecoming week when you’re in high school. Hopefully, you’re not still scrambling for a date, but even if you’re going stag, it’s just a good time. Football season is underway and homecoming is always a big game, but depending on where you went to high school, you got the parade, school work seems to go out the window, everybody is in a good mood… it’s just fun.
BAY COUNTY, FL

