blackchronicle.com
Local family loses Florida cottage to Hurricane Ian | News
Lisa Travalini’s Facebook posts final week advised a narrative of the fears of many as Hurricane Ian bore down on Florida’s Gulf Coast as a powerful Category 4 storm. “Looking at pictures of the devastation in Fort Myers Beach,” Travalini, a resident of Millville, posted on Wednesday, Sept. 29. “Wondering if our cottage survived.”
Barges grounded by low water halt Mississippi River traffic￼
The unusually low water level in the lower Mississippi River is causing barges to get stuck in mud and sand, resulting in delays for shippers, recreational boaters and even passengers on a cruise line.
Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever a hurricane threatens to slam into someplace near me in Florida, there’s one thing I do before I start packing to evacuate: I call my mom in Pensacola. She’s a retired bookkeeper, not a meteorologist. But she’s been carefully plotting the path of hurricanes across the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico for more […] The post Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
wmot.org
Missing former Tennessee trooper spotted on Florida beach
(Mike Osborne) — A former Tennessee State Trooper who went missing this week has been spotted in Florida. Former Highway Patrol Officer Harvey Briggs was fired following a 2020 confrontation with a protester at the State Capitol Building. Briggs was sentenced to probation last week for misdemeanor assault after a video of the altercation went viral.
FWC Waives 2022-2023 Commercial Stone Crab Trap Tag Requirements In Affected Florida Counties
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has filed an Executive Order to waive the commercial stone crab trap tag requirements in Northeast and Southwest Florida for the remainder of the 2022-2023 license year. This waiver is intended to help stone crabbers impacted by
Frustration and desperation mount as Ian’s effects linger
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian’s effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Ten additional deaths were blamed on the storm in Florida as frustration and desperation mounted in the path […]
NBC Miami
Temporary Bridge to Florida's Pine Island Completed a Week After Ian
The largest barrier island off Florida's Gulf Coast has been largely cut off from the outside world after Hurricane Ian heavily damaged its causeway but a temporary roadway was opening Wednesday. Pine Island has spent the past week reachable only by boat or aircraft after Ian roared through with 150...
News4Jax.com
Florida residents fear what’s next for property insurance after Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After Hurricane Ian ravaged the coast of Florida and other areas, the state is facing billions of dollars in damages. Some people are worried about the next disaster the state faces — property insurance. Florida Senator Jeff Brandes is calling for the second special session...
flkeysnews.com
Deaths linked to Ian keep rising in Florida as the Keys reported its first fatalities
There are now 89 deaths across 14 counties attributed to Hurricane Ian, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission said Wednesday, as the Keys reported the first fatalities there after a boat carrying nearly two dozen “suspected” migrants succumbed last week to the storm’s mighty waves. The new figures...
wuwf.org
Hurricane Ian's impact on the insurance market in Florida
Hurricane Ian brought flooding to Central Florida that many people haven’t experienced before, which damaged many homes. But, flood insurance is something you have to get before a storm. Tasha Carter is Florida’s Insurance Consumer Advocate atthe state Department of Financial Services. WMFE’s Talia Blake spoke with her about...
sarasotamagazine.com
What Happened to Our Local Birds During Hurricane Ian?
News and reports of devastation from Hurricane Ian continue to roll in. Images of flooded roads, roofless house and downed power lines make up a majority of what we see—but the animals that share Florida with us are also affected by storms. So where do all the critters go...
As flooding recedes, is Central Florida prepared for a wave of evictions?
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Anger and sorrow poured out of the Cypress Landing Apartment complex Tuesday, after residents found out they’d be forced to leave their flooded first-floor units by the end of the month. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. For the 200 families affected,...
The big reason Florida insurance companies are failing isn't just hurricane risk – it’s fraud and lawsuits
Hurricane Ian’s widespread damage is another disaster for Florida’s already shaky insurance industry. Even though home insurance rates in Florida are nearly triple the national average, insurers have been losing money. Six have failed since January 2022. Now, insured losses from Ian are estimated to exceed US$40 billion Hurricane risk might seem like the obvious problem, but there is a more insidious driver in this financial train wreck. Finance professor Shahid Hamid, who directs the Laboratory for Insurance at Florida International University, explained how Florida’s insurance market got this bad – and how the state’s insurer of last resort, Citizens...
villages-news.com
DeSantis got it right on Hurricane Ian
While watching the Weather Channel discuss how Hurricane Ian would hit Tampa Bay, they switched the feed to an ongoing press conference with Gov. Ron DeSantis. During the press conference, DeSantis made a bold statement which caught the Weather Channel off guard. He said Hurricane Ian may turn and track farther south like Charlie did in 2004.
Floridians weigh whether to stay or go post-Hurricane Ian
We asked our Axios Tampa Bay readers this week if Hurricane Ian made them second-guess living in Tampa Bay, or in Florida in general. For most of the roughly 20 who responded, Ian was the last straw — or at least a big motivator — to consider moving.
Hurricane Ian death toll continues to climb in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials said as of Tuesday morning, more than 100 people have died from Hurricane Ian. At least 103 people in Florida and North Carolina died because of the storm. More than half of those victims, at least 54 people, died in Lee County, where Ian made...
wuft.org
Drivers are struggling to get through Southwest Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Coastal hurricane evacuees who live north of Ian’s wrath are eager to get back to their unscathed homes, their jobs and the lives they left behind. But there’s a problem, the Peace River has crested making their journey home difficult. The river crested two days after Hurricane Ian...
